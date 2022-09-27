ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina’s gubernatorial candidates visit the Upstate

By Alessandra Young
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NuspN_0iC3OSld00

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) — Elections are right around the corner, and both of South Carolina’s gubernatorial candidates made campaign stops in the Upstate region of the state Monday evening.

Republican incumbent Governor Henry McMaster and Democrat Joe Cunningham addressed potential voters.

Two different political candidates and viewpoints took the stage in the Upstate. Governor McMaster, running for re-election, talked about patriotism and big government.

“The Constitution of the United States was written and passed by those 13 states to protect your God-given rights against this national government,” McMaster said.

The governor spoke about what he saw as his past victories while in office, like steering South Carolina through COVID-related mandates.

“We’ve brought lawsuits against every single one of those mandates and we’ve won every single case,” he said.

McMaster also took the opportunity to outline his current campaign.

“There are three pillars of our strength and success, one is education, one is environment and one is economic growth,” the governor said.

Democratic nominee Joe Cunningham spoke in Greenville about his plans if elected.

“I want to bring the starting salary for teachers up to $50,000 a year by the end of my administration,” Cunningham said.

He also addressed ways he would fund the raising of South Carolina teacher salaries.

“I want to legalize marijuana and sports betting in South Carolina,” he said.

He spoke about fixing the roads and protecting rights he said are in danger of being taken away.

“I trust women to make their own healthcare decisions,” Cunningham said.

Governor McMaster said he will continue to run this state by common sense.

“Common sense, you base it on the Bible, the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of South Carolina and the United States,” he said.

He focused on the history of the state and educating the youth.

“We’re going to educate these young people. We’ve got the best technical college system in the entire world, we’ve got great universities that collaborate, communicate and cooperate. We’ve got people coming that want to work and they’re coming because of you,” McMaster said.

Cunningham put a big emphasis on education.

“We have teachers leaving our state in droves. Politicians are failing our teachers and when you fail our teachers, you fail our kids too,” he said.

Cunningham also spoke about freedoms in South Carolina.

“More freedoms and what we can do for our state. What we can do for businesses and growing our economy. I want to move to eliminate the state income tax in our state,” Cunningham said.

The last day to register to vote in person is Oct. 7. The last day to register online is Oct. 9.

Comments / 8

dewley
4d ago

Not in a million years would I ever vote blue. Look at what voting “blue” has done to our country. I like having freedoms and don’t want socialism.

Reply
2
Richard Johnson
4d ago

south carolina VOTE for Cunningham time for a charge for the better. VOTE BLUE

Reply(5)
6
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

