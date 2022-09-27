If there weren’t enough nuanced subtleties to tie Aaron Judge and Roger Maris together, you can add one more to the list. While No. 99 (Judge) equaled No. 9 (Maris) on Wednesday, clubbing his American League record-tying 61st home run of the season, no one was less surprised than Roger Maris Jr., who prognosticated the event years prior. In 2018, Maris Jr. tweeted that Judge was on a “quest for 61″ and he acknowledged his prediction after Wednesday’s game during a press conference.

