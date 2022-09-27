Read full article on original website
‘Horror’ strikes at MLB stadiums as creepy fans go viral at Yankees and Mets games
It turns out Aaron Judge’s bat wasn’t the scariest thing in the ballpark at Yankee Stadium last week. While it’s usually all smiles at a baseball game, something quite a bit different was going on. “Horror” struck at three MLB stadiums on Friday night, where creepy “fans”...
Roger Maris Jr. predicted Aaron Judge would match his father’s home run mark years ago
If there weren’t enough nuanced subtleties to tie Aaron Judge and Roger Maris together, you can add one more to the list. While No. 99 (Judge) equaled No. 9 (Maris) on Wednesday, clubbing his American League record-tying 61st home run of the season, no one was less surprised than Roger Maris Jr., who prognosticated the event years prior. In 2018, Maris Jr. tweeted that Judge was on a “quest for 61″ and he acknowledged his prediction after Wednesday’s game during a press conference.
Series vs. Twins has Tigers looking toward next year
Designated hitter Miguel Cabrera will play in the home finale when the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins on Sunday
Yankees’ Zack Britton suffers new arm setback | What it means
It’s entirely possible Zack Britton has pitched his last game for the Yankees. Left arm fatigue forced the left-handed reliever to abruptly depart from the sixth inning from Friday night’s 2-1 loss to the Orioles at Yankee Stadium. “Hopefully nothing too serious,” manager Aaron Boone said. Want...
Aaron Judge, Yankees roll snake eyes in loss to Orioles with record on the line
The Yankees are back in the Bronx this weekend for their final regular-season series, this time as newly crown American League East champions, and Yankee Stadium was sold out again Friday night. This made it four packed houses in a row, all for the same reason. Everyone showed up again...
Ex-Yankees coaches are front runners for managerial openings, MLB insider says
With one week left in MLB’s regular season, clubs are beginning to look ahead to the offseason, with at least eight facing managerial decisions. Right now, former New York Yankees coaches Phil Nevin (Los Angeles Angels) and Rob Thomson (Philadelphia Phillies) are interim managers. But The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports both could remain with their teams as full-time skippers.
Mets call up Francisco Alvarez: Is he eligible for the playoffs?
The New York Mets are tapping into their farm system and pulling up a secret weapon this weekend. Francisco Alvarez, who is MLB’s No. 1 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, is reportedly being promoted to the majors on Friday. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and STUBHUB. In...
This DeGrominator bobblehead is a great gift for New York Mets fans
That’s the new Jacob deGrom bobblehead called the “Jacob deGrom New York Mets Center Stage Light Up Bobblehead” from FOCO.com, which debuts today (Sept. 30, 2022). And New York Mets fans will love this eight-inch figurine of one of MLB’s most dominant hurlers the past five years.
Kevin Durant on trade drama: ‘Can we move on past that at some point?”
Kevin Durant was at the center of the Nets’ offseason drama for much after the summer after he requested a trade -- and then doubled down by asking owner Joe Tsai to either trade him or fire GM Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash. Now with media day in...
Mets stud named to MLB Pipeline’s prospect team of the year
Some exciting news for the future of the New York Mets. MLB Pipeline came out with their Prospect Team of the Year on Thursday. The selections are based solely on minor league performance and to be eligible, the player must have spent at least half of the season in the minors.
Jaylon Smith ready to play | Will Giants activate former Cowboys star Sunday against Bears?
Once upon a time the acquisition of Jaylon Smith would have been a huge deal worthy of a splashy headline. That time was not late last year when the former Notre Dame and Dallas Cowboys star signed with the Giants’ practice squad six weeks after being released by the Green Bay Packers, who had signed him in early October after he had been released by the Cowboys.
