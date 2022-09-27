ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Roger Maris Jr. predicted Aaron Judge would match his father’s home run mark years ago

If there weren’t enough nuanced subtleties to tie Aaron Judge and Roger Maris together, you can add one more to the list. While No. 99 (Judge) equaled No. 9 (Maris) on Wednesday, clubbing his American League record-tying 61st home run of the season, no one was less surprised than Roger Maris Jr., who prognosticated the event years prior. In 2018, Maris Jr. tweeted that Judge was on a “quest for 61″ and he acknowledged his prediction after Wednesday’s game during a press conference.
Ex-Yankees coaches are front runners for managerial openings, MLB insider says

With one week left in MLB’s regular season, clubs are beginning to look ahead to the offseason, with at least eight facing managerial decisions. Right now, former New York Yankees coaches Phil Nevin (Los Angeles Angels) and Rob Thomson (Philadelphia Phillies) are interim managers. But The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports both could remain with their teams as full-time skippers.
Jaylon Smith ready to play | Will Giants activate former Cowboys star Sunday against Bears?

Once upon a time the acquisition of Jaylon Smith would have been a huge deal worthy of a splashy headline. That time was not late last year when the former Notre Dame and Dallas Cowboys star signed with the Giants’ practice squad six weeks after being released by the Green Bay Packers, who had signed him in early October after he had been released by the Cowboys.
