Game Changer Wrestling has been on its latest tour of Japan, and on October 4, it comes to a conclusion with GCW War Ready. As has been the case with the recent Planet Death and Dead on Arrival events, GCW promises to bring together both its stalwart performers and a number of notable fighters across “The Land of the Rising Sun.” This is evident by the matches scheduled for this upcoming card, including two major title defenses. Stateside fans may not be able to attend this event set to take place in Tokyo, though it can be watched in full courtesy of FITE. Without any further delay, here’s a closer look at the card to ensure GCW leaves Japan with a bang.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO