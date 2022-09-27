Read full article on original website
Preview: AEW Rampage Card (9/30/22)
It’s an interesting AEW Rampage card this week as starting next week, the show will be live for several weeks straight and it follows the two-hour Grand Slam special. We continue at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA. Their third time running the venue, their last time here saw them celebrate the 2 year Dynamite anniversary. It was the show where Hangman Adam Page made his return after paternity leave to win the Casino Ladder Match to challenge then-Champion Kenny Omega at Full Gear.
AEW Dark Elevation Spoilers and Results (10/3/22): Practicing for ROH TV?
AEW Dark Elevation spoilers are here. Read below for more. This week, AEW aired live from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA. In addition to Dynamite, AEW taped this Friday’s episode of Rampage and Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, set to air on October 3rd. The show included some strong matches as Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Best Friends, and the Lucha Brothers were in action.
Hangman Page vs RUSH and Women’s Trios Match Added to Dynamite.
During the September 30, 2022 episode of AEW Rampage, it was announced that Hangman Page will face RUSH. The two had a confrontation after RUSH defeated John Silver. Hangman Page faces La Faccion Ingobernables Rush on the October 5, 2022 episode of Dynamite. Rush defeated Dark Order’s John Silver in...
Giulia Wins 5STAR Grand Prix 2022
The 5STAR Grand Prix 2022 has come to an end after two months of action. The grueling round-robin tournament pits some of Stardom’s best against one another to win not only the crown, but a shot at the world championship. This year’s winner was none other than Donna Del Mondo’s Giulia who defeated long-time rival Tam Nakano in the final after squeaking through her block following a draw with Suzu Suzuki.
October 5 Dynamite Card Announcements: National Scissoring Day & More
Here’s what is on tap for the October 5 Dynamite. First, MJF will compete in his first singles match since May, when he faces Wheeler Yuta in singles action. After first going head to head on the mic on the September 21 edition of Dynamite, the two yet again traded jabs on tonight’s show and made the match for the following week official.
Preview: Warrior Wrestling – Warrior 25 – (10/02/22)
Warrior Wrestling returns home to Marian Catholic High School on October 2nd for Warrior Wrestling 25. The show will be main evented by Warrior Wrestling Champion KC Navarr0 as he defends the championship against former champion Trey Miguel. We will also see Eddie Kingston make his Warrior debut as he takes on Calvin Tankman. The Briscoe Brothers will also take on The Rascalz (Zach Wentz and Myron Reed). The Lucha Brothers will also make their Warrior Wrestling return to take on Gringo Loco and Brian Cage. The show starts at 4 pm central time. If you can’t make it in person, the show can be streamed on Pro Wrestling TV. Let’s run down the card for Warrior Wrestling 25.
GCW War Ready Japan (10/4/22) – Full Card, Preview, How to Watch
Game Changer Wrestling has been on its latest tour of Japan, and on October 4, it comes to a conclusion with GCW War Ready. As has been the case with the recent Planet Death and Dead on Arrival events, GCW promises to bring together both its stalwart performers and a number of notable fighters across “The Land of the Rising Sun.” This is evident by the matches scheduled for this upcoming card, including two major title defenses. Stateside fans may not be able to attend this event set to take place in Tokyo, though it can be watched in full courtesy of FITE. Without any further delay, here’s a closer look at the card to ensure GCW leaves Japan with a bang.
