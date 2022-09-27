Read full article on original website
SYDNEY — Team USA booked their spot in the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup final with a convincing 83-43 win over Canada on Friday. Breanna Stewart led the charge with 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists, while A'Ja Wilson added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Kelsey Plum chipped in 14 points off the bench.
174 dead after fans stampede to exit Indonesian soccer match
Panic at an Indonesian soccer match left 174 dead, most of whom were trampled to death after police fired tear gas to dispel riots
SYDNEY — It came all the way down to the final possession as China held their nerve down the stretch to secure their spot in the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup final, defeating Australia 61-59. Australia had a chance to take the lead in the final 24 seconds, but couldn't get a shot off, resulting in a 24-second violation, leaving China with one possession to make it count.
