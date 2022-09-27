Read full article on original website
MedPage Today
Mass Hospital Layoffs; Pfizer CEO Has COVID Again; 'Blood on Your Hands'
Note that some links may require subscriptions. Rising labor costs, more expensive supplies, and the pandemic's financial disruptions are prompting mass layoffs at hospitals and health systems. (Fierce Healthcare) One of the largest nonprofit health systems in the country billed patients who qualified for charity care, and then sent their...
Hurricane Ian live tracker: Destruction across Florida, hurricane landfall expected in South Carolina on Friday
Track the path of Tropical Storm Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
A congressman was barred from his flight after airline staff thought his power wheelchair violated safety regulations
Airline staff said the lithium-ion batteries in his wheelchair were a safety issue, per a report. FAA and international regulations state otherwise.
AOL Corp
Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?
Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government’s food-at-home index — meaning food you buy at a grocery or supermarket — soared 12.2% from the previous year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index numbers.
Washington Examiner
Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is undermining Congress's authority with a new immigration rule.]. In its latest effort to “remove barriers” to immigration, the Department of Homeland Security is finalizing the long-awaited public charge rule , codifying a weak standard that upends congressional intent, decades of precedent, and the core American value of self-reliance .
Phramalive.com
WHO ‘strongly advises against’ use of two COVID treatments
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) – Two COVID-19 antibody therapies are no longer recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), on the basis that Omicron and the variant’s latest offshoots have likely rendered them obsolete. The two therapies – which are designed to work by binding to the spike...
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Popculture
Massive Toothpaste and Mouthwash Recall Issued Across the Country
Colgate has announced a massive recall in 11 states where its products were stored outside of permissible temperatures before being sold. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), six Colgate oral hygiene products are impacted. The recall applies to certain lots that were sold at Family Dollar stores.
drugtopics.com
Nonopioid Pain Reliever Prescriptions on the Rise, as Opioid Prescriptions Decline
Study finds growth in three years after CDC guideline for primary care clinicians. Prescriptions for opioid pain medications decreased and prescriptions for nonopioid prescription painkillers grew after federal regulators published the 2016 guideline on using the drugs. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published the “CDC Guideline for...
Benzinga
Weed Legalization Has Lead To More Cannabis Consumption, But Also Decreased Consumption Of Almost Every Other Drug
This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission. Legalization has led to more cannabis consumption, but also decreased consumption of these other drugs. Over the past twenty years, we have seen an unprecedented increase in the acceptance of cannabis on a planetary scale. Even in the...
iheart.com
Mysterious New Respiratory Illness Kills Three, Others Infected
A mysterious respiratory illness has killed three people at a private clinic in Argentina, according to the New York Daily News. The unidentified disease has infected a total of nine patients and had a similar effect on the lungs as COVID-19, however, none of the patients have tested positive for coronavirus or other known respiratory illnesses.
iheart.com
WARNING: Ground Beef E. Coli Outbreak
The CDC just released an e.coli outbreak linked to ground beef. If you purchased ground beef in July and froze it, check to see if the USDA inspection mark has: "EST.46841" or lot codes "L1 22 155" and "L5 22 155". If so, throw it out immediately.
Food prices are all high, but these 5 grocery items are the hardest hit, data shows
(NEXSTAR) — While the U.S. has seen some relief at the gas pumps, and signs show the prices of goods for consumers could soon decline, there are a few grocery items that could be putting extra pressure on your wallet. The latest data from the Labor Department, released Wednesday,...
Two powerful drugs are making their way into the illicit drug supply
Two dangerous and highly potent illicit drugs are increasingly infiltrating the supply of street drugs, putting people at risk for deadly overdoses. One is a class of synthetic opioids, called nitazenes, that can be up to 10 times stronger than fentanyl, experts say. Fentanyl is already 50 times more powerful than heroin.
Minnesota GOP candidate who once said he'd 'try to ban abortion' now declares it a 'constitutional right' while holding a baby as he trails in the polls
A Minnesota GOP candidate for governor is backtracking on abortion as election day approaches. Scott Jensen told MPR News in March that he would "try to ban abortion" but now says its a state right. The shift comes as Republicans grapple with the overturning of Roe v. Wade and its...
Kroger Recalls More Than 20 Products Due to Listeria Concerns
Like most people, you probably try to incorporate as much fresh produce into your diet as possible, in hopes of keeping things balanced and full of nutrients. If Kroger happens to be your go-to place to pick up ready-to-eat versions of your favorite veggies, however, the most recent recall may tempt you to just go for the burger.
So who IS in driving seat, Joe? Karine Jean-Pierre suggests Biden didn't mean to say the COVID pandemic is 'over' - and blames comment on him being distracted by cars at Detroit show
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that President Joe Biden didn't mean the pandemic is 'over' when he said just that during the 60 Minutes interview that aired Sunday. 'So just to step back for a second, what we saw during that interview, 60 Minutes interview, when he...
Biden will soon meet with Brittney Griner's wife, but experts say Russia has already 'embarrassed' the US by waiting so long to free her
President Joe Biden is set to meet with Brittney Griner's wife on Friday, the White House said. Griner is being detained in a Russian prison after pleading guilty to drug charges. The White House in July announced a proposed prisoner exchange, but few details have emerged since.
Cookie recall: Check your pantry for these cookies because they might be contaminated
If you purchased Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies from Target, you should know there’s a recall for certain lots. That’s because the cookies might be contaminated with pieces of metal, which can lead to injuries if you eat any. Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies recall. D....
Daily Beast
Dreaded Side Effect Rears Its Ugly Head in Latest COVID Variant
All over the world, the rates of death and hospitalization from COVID keep dropping. But our successful mitigation of the worst outcomes of the 33-month-old pandemic belie a growing crisis. More and more people are surviving COVID and staying out of the hospital, but more and more people are also...
