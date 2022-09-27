ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

MedPage Today

Mass Hospital Layoffs; Pfizer CEO Has COVID Again; 'Blood on Your Hands'

Note that some links may require subscriptions. Rising labor costs, more expensive supplies, and the pandemic's financial disruptions are prompting mass layoffs at hospitals and health systems. (Fierce Healthcare) One of the largest nonprofit health systems in the country billed patients who qualified for charity care, and then sent their...
AOL Corp

Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?

Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government’s food-at-home index — meaning food you buy at a grocery or supermarket — soared 12.2% from the previous year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index numbers.
Washington Examiner

Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is undermining Congress's authority with a new immigration rule.]. In its latest effort to “remove barriers” to immigration, the Department of Homeland Security is finalizing the long-awaited public charge rule , codifying a weak standard that upends congressional intent, decades of precedent, and the core American value of self-reliance .
Phramalive.com

WHO ‘strongly advises against’ use of two COVID treatments

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) – Two COVID-19 antibody therapies are no longer recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), on the basis that Omicron and the variant’s latest offshoots have likely rendered them obsolete. The two therapies – which are designed to work by binding to the spike...
Popculture

Massive Toothpaste and Mouthwash Recall Issued Across the Country

Colgate has announced a massive recall in 11 states where its products were stored outside of permissible temperatures before being sold. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), six Colgate oral hygiene products are impacted. The recall applies to certain lots that were sold at Family Dollar stores.
drugtopics.com

Nonopioid Pain Reliever Prescriptions on the Rise, as Opioid Prescriptions Decline

Study finds growth in three years after CDC guideline for primary care clinicians. Prescriptions for opioid pain medications decreased and prescriptions for nonopioid prescription painkillers grew after federal regulators published the 2016 guideline on using the drugs. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published the “CDC Guideline for...
iheart.com

Mysterious New Respiratory Illness Kills Three, Others Infected

A mysterious respiratory illness has killed three people at a private clinic in Argentina, according to the New York Daily News. The unidentified disease has infected a total of nine patients and had a similar effect on the lungs as COVID-19, however, none of the patients have tested positive for coronavirus or other known respiratory illnesses.
iheart.com

WARNING: Ground Beef E. Coli Outbreak

The CDC just released an e.coli outbreak linked to ground beef. If you purchased ground beef in July and froze it, check to see if the USDA inspection mark has: "EST.46841" or lot codes "L1 22 155" and "L5 22 155". If so, throw it out immediately.
The Kitchn

Kroger Recalls More Than 20 Products Due to Listeria Concerns

Like most people, you probably try to incorporate as much fresh produce into your diet as possible, in hopes of keeping things balanced and full of nutrients. If Kroger happens to be your go-to place to pick up ready-to-eat versions of your favorite veggies, however, the most recent recall may tempt you to just go for the burger.
Daily Mail

So who IS in driving seat, Joe? Karine Jean-Pierre suggests Biden didn't mean to say the COVID pandemic is 'over' - and blames comment on him being distracted by cars at Detroit show

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that President Joe Biden didn't mean the pandemic is 'over' when he said just that during the 60 Minutes interview that aired Sunday. 'So just to step back for a second, what we saw during that interview, 60 Minutes interview, when he...
Daily Beast

Dreaded Side Effect Rears Its Ugly Head in Latest COVID Variant

All over the world, the rates of death and hospitalization from COVID keep dropping. But our successful mitigation of the worst outcomes of the 33-month-old pandemic belie a growing crisis. More and more people are surviving COVID and staying out of the hospital, but more and more people are also...
