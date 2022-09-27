ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Event Addresses Need For Affordable Childcare In Central Minnesota

WE NEED TO FIND ANSWERS FOR CHILDCARE IN MINNESOTA. People who have children know how expensive it is to raise a family in the state of Minnesota. Sometimes parents need the income, but just can't find the right balance for childcare outside the home, so make the decision to have one parent stay home as the caretaker. Although having a parent with their children all day long can be a good thing, sometimes the financial difficulties make it really hard to provide your children with everything they need to be happy and healthy. A free event is coming to St. Cloud on October 11th, from 7:30 am - 9 am to help address the childcare crisis that we are experiencing in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

6 Awesome Vintage St. Cloud, MN Items For Sale on Etsy

I love a good Etsy find. It's such a great site for trying to find unique pieces to give as gifts or get a little something to treat yourself. I did a search of "St. Cloud Minnesota" on the site and found a bunch of really cool vintage items from our neck of the woods.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Dry Conditions Expand to More of Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The lack of rain this fall is resulting in more widespread dry conditions across the state of Minnesota. This week's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 54 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, up from 42 percent last week. The moderate drought area...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Win Tickets to Cirque Italia Water Circus in St. Cloud!

Cirque Italia Silver: Water Circus is coming to thrill at dazzle at the Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud, and 96.7 The River has tickets for you to see the show!. Win your way into the performance on Saturday, October 1st at 1:30 PM, just by opening the River mobile app and chatting in the keyword: "CIRCUS"
SAINT CLOUD, MN
twincitieslive.com

The Best Spots to Eat In Minnesota

Minnesota Monthly’s food columnist Sue Zelickson has been writing about the Minnesota food scene since1994. It’s safe to say she is one of the best to listen to when figuring out where to eat!
MINNESOTA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

St. Cloud Regional Airport Raises Parking Rates

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The cost to park long-term at the St. Cloud Regional Airport is going up. As of this Saturday, the daily fee parking rates will increase to $7 per 24-hour period, up from the current $5. The fee increase is intended to help manage the capacity...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Minnesota

If you happen to live in Minnesota or you like to travel there often and you also love to eat seafood anytime you go out with your loved ones, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Minnesota that have excellent online reviews.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota Family Now Living in the Wrath of Hurricane Ian

DULUTH / FLORIDA — “Like we talked about earlier, at any minute we could just lose everything. Here we are, we just lost everything.” A family from Minnesota, now living in the wrath of Hurricane Ian. The Buck family traded in the snow for sand 20 years...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WJON

Elizabeth “Dolly” Rose Nokes, 81, St Cloud, formerly of Pipestone

Elizabeth “Dolly” Rose Nokes, age 81, St Cloud, MN, formerly of Pipestone, MN, died Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral services will be Friday, September 30, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KEYC

Minnesota natives face Hurricane Ian

FLORIDA (KTTC) – Hurricane Ian is rocking Southwest Florida, causing major flooding and damage. But residents from all around the state, including some with Rochester ties, are seeing the storm’s impact. Kendra Oestreich lives in Apollo Beach, Florida which is about 15 miles south of Tampa Bay. She...
APOLLO BEACH, FL
KEYC

New USDA funding for buying, repairing rural homes

The City of Mankato hosted a series of open houses Tuesday to discuss various affordable housing projects. Mike Sheely is one of three agriculture teachers for the Maple River School District, and he says that farm safety is one of the most important things to teach to the community, especially children in rural Minnesota.
MANKATO, MN
WJON

Fall Colors! Some of the Best Places in Minnesota to See Them

One of the great things about living in Minnesota is the change of seasons. And this season, Fall or Autumn, whichever you prefer, is one of the most picturesque. Lots of people make a weekend out of traveling to see the best that the Fall colors have to offer in the best places. Get out and enjoy... here are some of the best hiking places in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

WJON

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

