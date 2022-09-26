Read full article on original website
Investigation of shooting in Gastonia home at a standstill
The investigation into the shooting of a 9-year-old boy in Gastonia has hit a roadblock as no one has come forward to provide information to the Gastonia Police Department. Channel 9 reported when the shooting happened in August 19. JD was watching TV in his living room when someone fired shots outside their home on West Fourth Avenue, near West Garrison Boulevard that night. A bullet went through the wall and hit JD in his face. Doctors say it’s a miracle the bullet stopped in his eye.
1 killed in crash at busy Ballantyne intersection, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person was killed Thursday night in a crash at a busy intersection in Ballantyne, MEDIC confirmed. The wreck happened shortly before 7 p.m. at Ballantyne Commons Parkway and Johnston Road. Expect delays in the area. Channel 9 has a crew on the way. No further information...
Crews search for missing man in Lincoln County
Lincolnton, N.C. — Crews in Lincoln County are searching for a 48-year-old man Thursday who has been missing for over a week. William Carter, who goes by “Chip” to his friends, did not return home for dinner one night last week. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon was on...
Romance scam unravels after man caught at Charlotte Douglas International Airport with a bag of cash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is at the center of a romance scam that took $1.5 million from women who thought they were in love. It’s a scheme that stretched all the way to Africa and only unraveled after a man was caught at Charlotte Douglas International Airport with a bag full of cash.
Local News Roundup: Hurricane Ian to impact the Carolinas; the new Queen City Quarter; CATS bus station design turmoil; SC abortion proposal dead
After months of uncertainty, Charlotte’s Epicentre is now getting a makeover — and a new name. Renovations for the new Queen City Quarter will begin soon. We’ll discuss the details of the plan. South Carolina’s more restrictive proposed abortion ban is now likely dead after the state’s...
Mixed Reactions From Community Activists Following Officer-Involved Shooting In East Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — There’s mixed reaction following an officer-involved shooting that happened back in December in Charlotte. The body cam video was released Wednesday by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. They say it shows a 14-year-old boy shooting an officer, and that officer firing back, but no one was hit. The crime happened back on December 27, 2021 on Winged Elm Court in East Charlotte.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to go remote Friday due to Hurricane Ian
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will pivot to remote learning Friday Sept. 30 due to the latest projected path of Hurricane Ian, district officials announced Thursday. All schools and facilities will be closed through Sunday. All services and activities will be canceled. Students who have not been assigned a digital device may receive...
Shooting investigation underway in East Spencer
EAST SPENCER, N.C. — Investigators roped off the property of a home after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in East Spencer, said Rowan County communications. Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene along Torbush Drive where the investigation surrounded a home. The entire yard was surrounded by crime scene tape.
14-year-old boy robbed at gunpoint while waiting for bus in east Charlotte, mom says
CHARLOTTE — A mother says her 14-year-old son was robbed at gunpoint while waiting for the bus in east Charlotte. The mother told Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura she was getting ready for work and watching her two other kids when the robbery happened early Monday morning. Now, she’s urging other parents to be vigilant.
High school student killed by tractor-trailer, Lancaster County coroner reports
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A teen has died after the Lancaster County Coroner's Office said she was hit by a tractor-trailer Wednesday afternoon. The office said the 14-year-old girl was trying to cross the road near the intersection of Potter Road and Highway 9 just before 4:30 p.m. That was when the coroner's office said she was then hit by the vehicle.
Newly released body camera video reveals moments before 14-year-old shoots CMPD officer
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have released body camera video of an officer-involved shooting at an east Charlotte apartment complex in December 2021. Police officers were initially called to the Woodland Estates Apartments on Winged Elm Court, off Albemarle Road, because someone found a suspect breaking into their car. The caller also said the suspect had pointed a gun at someone, CMPD said.
Murder suspect wanted after man killed, woman hurt in Davidson County attack
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead and a woman was hurt in an attack that happened at a home in Davidson County, according to the sheriff’s office. At about 12:36 p.m. Sunday, a 911 call reported that there was a shooting at a home on Oakdale Lane in Tyro. While Davidson County […]
Fort Mill Woman & Son are Found Dead from Apparent Gunshots
A Fort Mill mother and her adult son were found dead in their home Tuesday night from apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said. A suspect has not been announced, but sheriff’s spokesman Trent Faris said investigators don’t believe this was a random act of violence. He said commenting on a possible suspect would jeopardize the investigation.
Four in Custody in Drive-By Shooting Death of 15 year old
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Department is saying that four people have been taken into custody in connection to the shooting death of Jashawna Coleman, 15, of Lancaster in the Foxwood Apartments this past Sunday. In a statement from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Department:. Four...
Grandmother laments on grandson's shooting death
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County is seeing a large number of homicides this year. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report there have been 86 homicides so far in 2022. In 2021 there were 98 homicides and in 2020 there were 118. One grandmother who lost her 14-year-old grandson says there needs to...
Lancaster County Sheriff: 4 arrested for teen's fatal shooting
KERSHAW, S.C. — Four people have been arrested for the death of a 15-year-old girl who was killed in a drive-by shooting at a relative's apartment. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that Antonio Gary Johnson, 20, two 16-year-old males, and a 15-year-old male were in custody for the shooting death of Jashawna Coleman, 15. Investigators used surveillance video to track down the suspects.
Lancaster County schools to go virtual on Friday as Hurricane Ian approaches
Detectives are also working to identify a group of people who attempted to break into the Gun Outlet in north Charlotte. With Hurricane Ian, many farmers in our area are busy pulling down the last of their harvests but time is running out. Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools' new program. Updated: 5 hours...
Mother & Son Identified in Double Homicide in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner has identified two people in a double homicide investigation. According to the coroner, Sabrina Gast her office responded to a home on Saddle Ridge Road in Fort Mill. They’ve identified 71 year old Betty Reynolds and 40 year old...
Hickory couple rides out Hurricane in Florida during vacation
The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office has officially launched a formal investigation into Pink Energy/Power Home Solar as of September 29. Emergency crews gear up as local residents prepare for storms arrival. Updated: 4 hours ago. With the threat of high winds and rain coming from the remnants of...
