WSOC Charlotte

Investigation of shooting in Gastonia home at a standstill

The investigation into the shooting of a 9-year-old boy in Gastonia has hit a roadblock as no one has come forward to provide information to the Gastonia Police Department. Channel 9 reported when the shooting happened in August 19. JD was watching TV in his living room when someone fired shots outside their home on West Fourth Avenue, near West Garrison Boulevard that night. A bullet went through the wall and hit JD in his face. Doctors say it’s a miracle the bullet stopped in his eye.
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mixed Reactions From Community Activists Following Officer-Involved Shooting In East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — There’s mixed reaction following an officer-involved shooting that happened back in December in Charlotte. The body cam video was released Wednesday by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. They say it shows a 14-year-old boy shooting an officer, and that officer firing back, but no one was hit. The crime happened back on December 27, 2021 on Winged Elm Court in East Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to go remote Friday due to Hurricane Ian

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will pivot to remote learning Friday Sept. 30 due to the latest projected path of Hurricane Ian, district officials announced Thursday. All schools and facilities will be closed through Sunday. All services and activities will be canceled. Students who have not been assigned a digital device may receive...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Shooting investigation underway in East Spencer

EAST SPENCER, N.C. — Investigators roped off the property of a home after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in East Spencer, said Rowan County communications. Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene along Torbush Drive where the investigation surrounded a home. The entire yard was surrounded by crime scene tape.
EAST SPENCER, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Newly released body camera video reveals moments before 14-year-old shoots CMPD officer

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have released body camera video of an officer-involved shooting at an east Charlotte apartment complex in December 2021. Police officers were initially called to the Woodland Estates Apartments on Winged Elm Court, off Albemarle Road, because someone found a suspect breaking into their car. The caller also said the suspect had pointed a gun at someone, CMPD said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fortmillsun.com

Fort Mill Woman & Son are Found Dead from Apparent Gunshots

A Fort Mill mother and her adult son were found dead in their home Tuesday night from apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said. A suspect has not been announced, but sheriff’s spokesman Trent Faris said investigators don’t believe this was a random act of violence. He said commenting on a possible suspect would jeopardize the investigation.
FORT MILL, SC
cn2.com

Four in Custody in Drive-By Shooting Death of 15 year old

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Department is saying that four people have been taken into custody in connection to the shooting death of Jashawna Coleman, 15, of Lancaster in the Foxwood Apartments this past Sunday. In a statement from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Department:. Four...
LANCASTER, SC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Grandmother laments on grandson's shooting death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County is seeing a large number of homicides this year. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report there have been 86 homicides so far in 2022. In 2021 there were 98 homicides and in 2020 there were 118. One grandmother who lost her 14-year-old grandson says there needs to...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Lancaster County Sheriff: 4 arrested for teen's fatal shooting

KERSHAW, S.C. — Four people have been arrested for the death of a 15-year-old girl who was killed in a drive-by shooting at a relative's apartment. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that Antonio Gary Johnson, 20, two 16-year-old males, and a 15-year-old male were in custody for the shooting death of Jashawna Coleman, 15. Investigators used surveillance video to track down the suspects.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Mother & Son Identified in Double Homicide in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner has identified two people in a double homicide investigation. According to the coroner, Sabrina Gast her office responded to a home on Saddle Ridge Road in Fort Mill. They’ve identified 71 year old Betty Reynolds and 40 year old...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Hickory couple rides out Hurricane in Florida during vacation

The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office has officially launched a formal investigation into Pink Energy/Power Home Solar as of September 29. Emergency crews gear up as local residents prepare for storms arrival. Updated: 4 hours ago. With the threat of high winds and rain coming from the remnants of...
HICKORY, NC

