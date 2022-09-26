Read full article on original website
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell business briefs: CBAS, Board or Commission Applications, disaster loans available
Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to Texas businesses and residents affected by the severe storms and flooding that occurred Aug. 22-25, 2022 from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Kaufman, Rockwall and Tarrant counties in Texas. The deadline to apply for property damage is Nov. 14, 2022. The deadline to apply for economic injury is June 14, 2023.
starlocalmedia.com
Think tank proposes ‘empowerment account’ program in place of federal safety-net programs
(The Center Square) – A proposed social safety-net program that states could implement would reduce dependency on federal entitlement programs while incentivizing work and savings, according to a proposal from a Texas think tank. The proposed program by the Texas Public Policy Foundation, a free-market think tank, would provide...
