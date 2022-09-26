Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to Texas businesses and residents affected by the severe storms and flooding that occurred Aug. 22-25, 2022 from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Kaufman, Rockwall and Tarrant counties in Texas. The deadline to apply for property damage is Nov. 14, 2022. The deadline to apply for economic injury is June 14, 2023.

COPPELL, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO