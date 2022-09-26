Read full article on original website
Related
A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard
Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Dining Change
Cruises may not be entirely about eating, but meals, snacks, and ill-advised late-night food choices play a key role in many passengers' trips. When you cruise on a Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) ship, you get a lot of dining options. Your choices vary by ship, of course, but your basic...
I've worked on cruise ships for over 7 years. Here are 10 things first-time passengers should know.
From knowing what to pack to returning the pool towels, there are several things novice passengers should know before their first cruise vacation.
How cruises work for plus-size passengers: 'The worst part ... is getting on the flight'
For some plus-size travelers, cruising is a largely inclusive way to travel. Here's why.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Marriott Now Offers Its First All-Inclusive Luxury Resort — Here’s Its Destination
Travel is booming in 2022. Now that pandemic restrictions are easing and people are becoming more comfortable venturing out of their homes with the protection offered by vaccines, many are hitting the road — and spending big on trips. Find: 8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret. According to Luxury...
How much is too much to pay for drinks on a cruise ship?
One major cruise line just announced price hikes on its drinks packages.
FodorsTravel
Plan a Winter Escape With 50-66% Discounts in Aruba and Hawaii
As it gets closer to Halloween and Thanksgiving, prices will shoot up and you’ll be hard-pressed to settle. In fact, travelers are already thinking about next year’s summer vacations—some destinations require you to start planning a year in advance if you want the first picks. So if you have been wavering on where to go this winter, we have two great resorts that are currently offering massive discounts.
Priceline's New Offering Gives Travelers Access To 80K Ticketed Experiences
Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) has launched Priceline Experiences, expanding its booking capabilities into ticketed activities and excursions. Priceline Experiences will enable consumers to quickly discover and book more than 80,000 activities in more than 100 countries worldwide. The services will include museum visits, theme park tickets, off-the-beaten-path local tours,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The 7 Best Fall Travel Destinations for 2022, According to Hotel Expert Brandon Berkson
Fall travel is, without a doubt, the best kind of travel. The weather virtually everywhere on Earth is just better in the fall. Case in point: I was in Croatia last week, and — while it had been a hot summer, it was 75 and sunny for the entirety of my stay — and, of course, it was far more navigable in the absence of the summer tourist, too.
An IT professional quit his job and spent 2 years building a luxury hotel out of 4 shipping containers in downtown Singapore — take a look at how he did it
Seah Liang Chiang spent a decade working in IT. But after watching the Netflix show "Tiny House Nation," Seah decided to make a career change.
sippycupmom.com
Why Is Dubai the Top Destination for International Travelers?
Positioned on the Persian Gulf coast, Dubai is the second largest and second most populous emirate of the United Arab Emirates. The capital of the Dubai emirate is Dubai, which is the largest city ideally placed on a small creek in the northeast of the emirate. It is one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in the world. Moreover, Dubai is also recognized as a city for short stays.
techaiapp.com
Private, Exclusive Villas for Discerning Guests
Luxury-minded travelers not only look for travel experiences for their family that are bespoke, but also offer secure privacy. Now, you can Escape The Ordinary™ and experience retreat settings in extraordinary environments surrounded by friends and loved ones. Privacy, luxury and continuity is provided by KEMPA COLLECTION villas across the United States and the Caribbean, offering superb design, comfort, exceptional guest service and hotel level continuity. Their curated collection of owned, branded and managed private and well-appointed accommodations is found in Orlando, Palm Desert and the Cayman Islands.
tripsavvy.com
A New Lounge, More Retail, and a Tropical Garden: Inside the Doha Airport Expansion
For the first time since the plan was announced in 2019, we have a look at the long-awaited improvements to Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar. The upgrades were teased in a 60-second video uploaded by the Qatar Government Communications Office. While construction on the airport is expected to continue...
Comments / 0