Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
International Business Times
China Recruited Scientists From Top US Lab To Work On Their Military Technology: Report
Several former Chinese scientists who worked in the U.S. Los Alamos National Laboratory went back to China to advance the country's developments in hypersonic missile, drone technology and submarine programs, all of which present an array of global security risks today. A recently released report by Washington DC-based security firm...
Execs Eyeing Supply Base Changes & Capability Investments to Meet New Challenges
Sourcing executives are taking on higher profiles and expanded responsibilities as many companies grapple with inflation, persistent supply chain snarls and geopolitical turmoil. In this environment of heightened scrutiny, major aspects of sourcing—speed to market, risk assessment and end-to-end visibility into product development—are becoming increasingly commonplace on corporate board agendas. PwC recently conducted an in-depth survey of 40 sourcing executives. We asked about their plans and investments to better gauge how they are working to boost supply-chain resilience and cut costs—often via supplier diversification and more favorable tax and economic policies in different regions. Given the ongoing war in Ukraine and rising...
CoinDesk
Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: Nanyang Technological University
One of the top public universities in Singapore, Nanyang Technological University (NTU) is only slightly over 40 years old but has already attained 12th place on the 2022 QS World University Rankings. In addition to a joint medical school with Imperial College London, NTU also has joint labs on campus with multinational companies including Alibaba and BMW. As such, NTU is a leading research institution in the fields of blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies and financial technology.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westinghouse Establishes Cooperation with Dozens of Polish Suppliers for the Construction of the First Polish Nuclear Power Plant
WARSAW, Poland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Westinghouse Electric Company has signed Memoranda of Understanding with 22 companies in Poland. The MoUs, signed in the presence of the U.S. Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzeziński, allow for cooperation on the potential construction of AP1000 ® reactors in the first Polish nuclear power plant and other potential AP1000 plant projects in Central Europe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005223/en/ Westinghouse Electric Company has signed Memoranda of Understanding with 22 companies in Poland. (Photo: Business Wire)
Canada into women's World Cup semis for 1st time since 1986
Canada has advanced to its first World Cup semifinals since 1986 as Kia Nurse scored 17 points in a 79-60 win over Puerto Rico
Germany to spend billions to tackle high energy prices
BERLIN (AP) — Germany plans to spend up to 200 billion euros ($195 billion) helping consumers and businesses cope with surging energy prices. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday that the government is reactivating an economic stabilizing fund previously used during the global financial crisis and the coronavirus pandemic. Scholz said Russia’s decision to cut natural gas to Europe and the recent leaks on two pipelines showed further Russian energy supplies couldn’t be expected in the near future. Finance Minister Christian Lindner insisted that the fund would not entail further regular borrowing, saying Germany is “expressly not following Great Britain’s path.”
Finland announces Russian tourist ban in solidarity with Ukraine
Finland will ban Russian tourists from entering its territory from midnight, just weeks after four other European countries took similar steps.Helsinki has said it had made the decision because the arrival of large numbers of Russians at its border was damaging its relationships with other countries."The decision in principle aims to completely prevent Russian tourism to Finland and the related transit through Finland," foreign minister Pekka Haavisto told reporters on Thursday.The development comes after almost 200,000 Russian left their country in the week after president Vladimir Putin ordered a “partial” mobilisation, the country’s first since the Second World War. Many...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Canada updates India travel advice with warnings of ‘landmines, terror’ in apparent retaliation
Canada has urged its citizens to “avoid all travel” to Indian regions within 10km of the border with neighbouring Pakistan, citing the “presence of landmines and unexploded ordnance”.The travel advisory, updated on Wednesday by the Canadian government, urges its citizens to “exercise a high degree of caution” due to the “threat of terrorist attacks throughout the country”.The travel advisory comes days after the Indian government urged its own nationals and students visiting Canada to “exercise due caution and remain vigilant” amid a “sharp increase” in hate crimes and sectarian violence there.Along with the advisory, the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party...
North Korea fires missile after Harris leaves South Korea
PANMUNJOM, Korea — (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. The launch on Thursday came hours after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris departed from South Korea, the last stop of a four-day Asian trip on which she emphasized a U.S. commitment to defend its allies in the face of increasing North Korean threats.
Niron Magnetics Expands Management Team with Three Key Technology and Operations Hires
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Niron Magnetics, the company pioneering the world’s first high-performance, rare earth-free permanent magnets, today announced the expansion of its management team with the appointments of David Northall, vice president, global operations, Carlijn Mulder, Ph.D., vice president for magnet technology, and Peter Ladwig, Ph.D., vice president for nanoparticle technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005203/en/ Niron has appointed Carlijn Mulder, Ph.D., vice president for magnet technology, David Northall, vice president, global operations, and Peter Ladwig, Ph.D., vice president for nanoparticle technology, to help commercialize the world’s first high performance rare-earth free permanent magnets. (Photo: Business Wire)
itsecuritywire.com
Neustar Security Services strengthens its network of partners in the EMEA region
Neustar Security Services , the leading global provider of cloud-based security services driving global business success online, is expanding its ecosystem of partners in key technology centers across the Europe, the Middle East and Africa. These new partners are: CyberArm in Lebanon; Infinity IT in the Netherlands; Arcane BT in Turkey; Caretower, an Integrity 360 company , in the UK; and K-Tel in Germany.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
healthpodcastnetwork.com
291 – Medtech and Manufacturing: Building Global Capability. AusMedTech 2022
291 – Medtech and Manufacturing: Building Global Capability. AusMedTech 2022. Earlier this year, the Australian Medtech sector reunited in Melbourne to learn, connect and celebrate its achievements at the AusMedtech 2022 Conference, by AusBiotech . It was a record turn out and a great event overall, and Talking HealthTech was there recording interviews with speakers in our booth.
airtrafficmanagement.net
BLADE and Eve Announce UAM Strategic Partnership
FlyBlade India (“BLADE India”), a joint venture between Hunch Ventures and Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE), and Eve Air Mobility (“Eve”) (NYSE: EVEX; EVEXW) announced today a strategic partnership which includes a non-binding order of up to 200 electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL” or Electric Vertical Aircraft, “EVA”) Dvehicles, service and support, and Eve’s Urban Air Traffic Management (“UATM”) software solution. The companies also plan to collaborate on a three-month pilot project connecting passengers using helicopters.
EU Cyber Resilience Act May Set New Global Standards
Earlier this month, the European Commission (EC) adopted a proposal for the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), a piece of legislation that seeks to establish common cybersecurity rules for digital products and associated services within the EU market. The CRA is the latest in a string of regulatory instruments developed by...
bicmagazine.com
United States announces $94B of global public funding to accelerate clean energy worldwide
The United States concluded the first-ever Global Clean Energy Action Forum with an incredible array of international announcements to accelerate the equitable transition to a cleaner and more secure energy future. U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm chaired the inaugural event which convened thousands of clean energy leaders –...
BioTalent Canada Introduces National Talent Strategy to Address Bio-Economy Skills Shortage
OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- BioTalent Canada today unveiled its national talent strategy, a critical element of its mission to help the Canadian bio-economy meet its short- and long-term labour needs. The strategy will help support the sector with valuable labour market information and the best job-ready human resources available to address current and forecasted labour shortages. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005314/en/ The new strategy will also support the goals of Canada’s Economic Strategy Tables for the country’s health and biosciences sector, which aim to foster a sustainable, globally competitive health ecosystem that promotes improved health outcomes. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Quectel Announces New SC680A LTE Smart Module to Drive Digital Transformation and Machine Vision AI Applications
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today announces that it has released its new SC680A smart module which features broad connectivity options including LTE Cat 6, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0 with powerful system performance and rich multimedia functions. The SC680A smart module is targeted towards mid-tier IoT devices including POS and payment terminals, industrial handhelds for logistics and warehousing, in-vehicle infotainment and dashcam solutions as well as micro-mobility applications and small electric cars. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005031/en/ Quectel’s new SC680A LTE smart module (Photo: Business Wire)
3printr.com
CSEM coordinates project to enhance the performance of thermal control systems
CSEM is coordinating a high-profile EU-funded project to enhance the performance of thermal control systems by developing 3D-printed pipes with embedded sensors. In addition to potentially opening up new avenues of fundamental research for both CERN and the European space industry, these smart pipes could have uses in areas ranging from industrial heating and cooling systems to irrigation mechanisms for Industry 4.0. The project will reinforce Switzerland’s strengths in 3D printing and help anchor the country’s position at the forefront of innovation.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Study shows that Nextracker’s machine learning software improves solar plant output
Nextracker LLC, a specialist in smart solar trackers, has published a white paper based on third-party analysis showing how Nextracker’s machine-learning software improves utility-scale solar power plant performance. In a series of tests conducted at operational sites in three states, it was found that TrueCapture increased annual energy production by hundreds of thousands of megawatt hours per year.
Comments / 0