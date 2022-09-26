Finland will ban Russian tourists from entering its territory from midnight, just weeks after four other European countries took similar steps.Helsinki has said it had made the decision because the arrival of large numbers of Russians at its border was damaging its relationships with other countries."The decision in principle aims to completely prevent Russian tourism to Finland and the related transit through Finland," foreign minister Pekka Haavisto told reporters on Thursday.The development comes after almost 200,000 Russian left their country in the week after president Vladimir Putin ordered a “partial” mobilisation, the country’s first since the Second World War. Many...

TRAVEL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO