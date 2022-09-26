Read full article on original website
Related
wcmu.org
Legislature sends elections deal to Governor Whitmer's desk
Election bills are heading to governor’s desk after lawmakers reached a deal this week following months of negotiating. Republican Senator Ruth Johnson chairs the Senate Elections Committee. She says the bill would allow more clerks to pre-process absentee ballots two days before election day. In 2020, clerks could do that pre-processing one day before the election. It would also require county clerks to scrub the deceased from their lists of registered voters at least monthly.
wcmu.org
Michigan superintendent optimistic about bill that would ban phones in schools
Cellphones can be the bane of educators. Students have their earbuds in, check their phone during class, and can escalate arguments online. In Farwell, banning cellphones from the classroom has dramatically decreased incidents of cyberbullying and sharing inappropriate pictures. That’s according to superintendent Steve Scoville. He said he hasn’t read...
wcmu.org
Michigan nonprofit releases open-source floorplans to build more houses
New houses could be built across the state soon—and they might not stand out. That’s because they’re made to blend into the neighborhood while providing living space for up to four families. The patterns are based on historic pre- and post-World War Two designs, and it's the...
wcmu.org
State grant helps Traverse City business incubator
The cherry capital of the world isn’t necessarily known for its tech companies, but grant money from the state could help one begin to change that. Eric Roberts is the executive director of 20 Fathoms. He said his company provides connections to entrepreneurs to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, the MEDC.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcmu.org
Strategic Fund Board approves millions in project financing
The Michigan Potash Company is seeking around $225 million in bonds to pay for sewage and wastewater treatment. Now, a state board is approving an administrative step so the process can move forward. Chris Cook is with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. He says the next steps are an independent...
Comments / 0