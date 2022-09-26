ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Strategic Fund Board approves millions in project financing

The Michigan Potash Company is seeking around $225 million in bonds to pay for sewage and wastewater treatment. Now, a state board is approving an administrative step so the process can move forward. Chris Cook is with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. He says the next steps are an independent...
Legislature sends elections deal to Governor Whitmer's desk

Election bills are heading to governor’s desk after lawmakers reached a deal this week following months of negotiating. Republican Senator Ruth Johnson chairs the Senate Elections Committee. She says the bill would allow more clerks to pre-process absentee ballots two days before election day. In 2020, clerks could do that pre-processing one day before the election. It would also require county clerks to scrub the deceased from their lists of registered voters at least monthly.
Michigan superintendent optimistic about bill that would ban phones in schools

Cellphones can be the bane of educators. Students have their earbuds in, check their phone during class, and can escalate arguments online. In Farwell, banning cellphones from the classroom has dramatically decreased incidents of cyberbullying and sharing inappropriate pictures. That’s according to superintendent Steve Scoville. He said he hasn’t read...
