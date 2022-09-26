ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

wcmu.org

Michigan superintendent optimistic about bill that would ban phones in schools

Cellphones can be the bane of educators. Students have their earbuds in, check their phone during class, and can escalate arguments online. In Farwell, banning cellphones from the classroom has dramatically decreased incidents of cyberbullying and sharing inappropriate pictures. That’s according to superintendent Steve Scoville. He said he hasn’t read...
Legislature sends elections deal to Governor Whitmer's desk

Election bills are heading to governor’s desk after lawmakers reached a deal this week following months of negotiating. Republican Senator Ruth Johnson chairs the Senate Elections Committee. She says the bill would allow more clerks to pre-process absentee ballots two days before election day. In 2020, clerks could do that pre-processing one day before the election. It would also require county clerks to scrub the deceased from their lists of registered voters at least monthly.
State grant helps Traverse City business incubator

The cherry capital of the world isn’t necessarily known for its tech companies, but grant money from the state could help one begin to change that. Eric Roberts is the executive director of 20 Fathoms. He said his company provides connections to entrepreneurs to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, the MEDC.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Strategic Fund Board approves millions in project financing

The Michigan Potash Company is seeking around $225 million in bonds to pay for sewage and wastewater treatment. Now, a state board is approving an administrative step so the process can move forward. Chris Cook is with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. He says the next steps are an independent...
New Grand Rapids Chamber inclusion center addresses barriers

The Grand Rapids Chamber reports “less than 1% of businesses bringing in $250,000 or more a year are owned by a person of color. 98% of business revenue in Grand Rapids comes from white owned businesses.”. Attah Obande is Vice President of Business and Talent Development at the Chamber....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Forgiven student loan debt won’t be taxable income

The Michigan Treasury Department says student loans that are forgiven under a federal program won’t be taxed as income. Typically, forgiven loans are treated as income under state and federal tax laws. So that would potentially add thousands of dollars in taxable earning for people who take advantage of the program. But the federal law makes forgiven student loans exempt. So they’re also exempt from Michigan income taxes, which are based on federal taxable income.
