Huron County, OH

Retired teachers to meet Oct. 13

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 3 days ago

NORWALK — Huron County Retired Teachers (HCRTA) are meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Collins Methodist Church, 4290 Hartland Center Road.

HCRTA meets four times a year — in October, December, March and May. Each meeting is open to all retired teachers in the county and also open to any retired teachers who have relocated to this area. Meeting discussion will answer your questions about STRS, COLA and other topics. Be informed, know your state retirement system and its benefits.

It's also a time for old friends and new, some news, good food and retirement information, plus a chance to win a raffle or buy a recycled best-seller. The October meeting includes a social time and registration, followed by the business meeting. A noon luncheon, including a buffet of two meats, vegetables, and dessert is planned. Cost is $12. Featured speaker will be Randy Overbeck, with an intriguing title, “Things Go Bump in the Night.” Contact Johanna Beebe at 419-566-3490 for a reservation.

HCRTA (Huron County Retired Teachers Association) is the county chapter of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association (ORTA). ORTA is the voice of Ohio's retired educators, advocating for and promoting the improvement of pensions, benefits and services available to Ohio's retired teachers. All HCRTA meetings include a Book Fund and Harriet Parcher Teacher Grant Fund money-raising raffle.

Bring something great for the raffle and bring money to buy. Members also may bring pre-read best-sellers and current magazines to be sold for a small amount, helping to pay for the Book Fund and Teacher Grant awards. HCRTA Book Fund awards go to college students to purchase text books or online educational resources for students training to be a teacher. The Harriet Parcher Teacher Grant Award can help a teacher afford to try some special projects for the students. These are much needed projects and our retired teachers can support with money. Remember to bring a non-perishable food item for the food bank. Plus - bring a newly retired teacher friend and treat the retiree to a day of friends and teacher talk.

Annual HCRTA dues are $10 and can be paid at the coming Oct. 13 meeting. Please send dues to HCRTA, 21 Eagle Drive, Norwalk, Ohio 44857, if you are not able to attend. Current members can expect a reminder call, but if no one calls, contact Beebe for a reservation. The Huron County chapter is open to and welcomes all those who formerly taught in our local schools and those teachers who have retired from the teaching profession and are now living in this area.

