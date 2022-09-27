ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

waste360.com

Kitchen Magic Adopts Zero-Waste-to-Landfill Initiative

Kitchen Magic, a leading kitchen remodeling firm, has expanded its sustainability practices to further environmental stewardship. The family-owned and operated kitchen manufacturer has adopted a zero-waste-to-landfill initiative in partnership with Pratt Recycling, a Pratt Industries company. "Everything we do in our work and life can come down to sustainability. It's...
waste360.com

King Arthur Baking Company Advances Sustainability Commitment with Announcement of 2030 Goals for People and the Planet

Advancing its commitment to environmental and social stewardship, King Arthur Baking Company (KABC), a 100% employee-owned founding B Corp, today launched its new sustainability platform with planet-forward and people-positive ambitions to restore nature and build a more equitable world. This elevated commitment will guide how King Arthur Baking Company balances purpose and profit to transform operations to meet the company's 2030 sustainability goals: from protecting natural resources through regenerative farming practices to responsible sourcing of ingredients and products to increasing supplier diversity and advancing equity in the baking community.
waste360.com

Waste360 Award Winning Authors

Content marketing award for driving ROI, increasing engagement, and successfully launching new products. 2013 Digital Marketing Excellence Award | Expo (2x) Consistently named one of the top fastest growing events by TSNN (WasteExpo) “Big W” Award | Bronze | Corporate Communications. Stefanie Valentic. 2022 Ohio SPJ Awards | Society...
accesslifthandlers.com

United releases sustainability white paper

United Rentals has released a white paper ‘Sustainability at United Rentals’ which outlines its steps to reduce the environmental impact of its own and its customers’ operations. The paper focuses on three areas - United’s own operations, its customers’ work sites and its customers’ future strategies; it...
altenergymag.com

Origami Solar Wins Grand Prize in U.S. Department of Energy American-Made Solar Prize

Company receives $500,000 to support U.S. supply chain independence and decarbonization by utilizing domestic steel for solar module frames. Bend, Oregon - September 29, 2022 - Origami Solar, developers of a patent-pending steel frame for solar modules that lowers cost, dramatically reduces carbon emissions, and improves performance and value, has taken the grand prize in the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) American-Made Solar Prize competition. Origami Solar was one of two winners among 10 hardware finalists in the competition's Go! Demo Day that took place at the RE+ event in Anaheim last week.
