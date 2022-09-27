Read full article on original website
Related
waste360.com
Kitchen Magic Adopts Zero-Waste-to-Landfill Initiative
Kitchen Magic, a leading kitchen remodeling firm, has expanded its sustainability practices to further environmental stewardship. The family-owned and operated kitchen manufacturer has adopted a zero-waste-to-landfill initiative in partnership with Pratt Recycling, a Pratt Industries company. "Everything we do in our work and life can come down to sustainability. It's...
waste360.com
King Arthur Baking Company Advances Sustainability Commitment with Announcement of 2030 Goals for People and the Planet
Advancing its commitment to environmental and social stewardship, King Arthur Baking Company (KABC), a 100% employee-owned founding B Corp, today launched its new sustainability platform with planet-forward and people-positive ambitions to restore nature and build a more equitable world. This elevated commitment will guide how King Arthur Baking Company balances purpose and profit to transform operations to meet the company's 2030 sustainability goals: from protecting natural resources through regenerative farming practices to responsible sourcing of ingredients and products to increasing supplier diversity and advancing equity in the baking community.
waste360.com
Waste360 Award Winning Authors
Content marketing award for driving ROI, increasing engagement, and successfully launching new products. 2013 Digital Marketing Excellence Award | Expo (2x) Consistently named one of the top fastest growing events by TSNN (WasteExpo) “Big W” Award | Bronze | Corporate Communications. Stefanie Valentic. 2022 Ohio SPJ Awards | Society...
waste360.com
Caitlin McGovern from WIN Waste Innovations Highlights Multifacetedness in the Waste Industry
The waste industry is full of individuals doing a wide variety of tasks to keep this essential line of work afloat. From business operations, to engineering, to trash collection and transfer, this field attracts people of different expertise and pushes them to explore the full range of their skills. Entering...
IN THIS ARTICLE
accesslifthandlers.com
United releases sustainability white paper
United Rentals has released a white paper ‘Sustainability at United Rentals’ which outlines its steps to reduce the environmental impact of its own and its customers’ operations. The paper focuses on three areas - United’s own operations, its customers’ work sites and its customers’ future strategies; it...
altenergymag.com
Origami Solar Wins Grand Prize in U.S. Department of Energy American-Made Solar Prize
Company receives $500,000 to support U.S. supply chain independence and decarbonization by utilizing domestic steel for solar module frames. Bend, Oregon - September 29, 2022 - Origami Solar, developers of a patent-pending steel frame for solar modules that lowers cost, dramatically reduces carbon emissions, and improves performance and value, has taken the grand prize in the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) American-Made Solar Prize competition. Origami Solar was one of two winners among 10 hardware finalists in the competition's Go! Demo Day that took place at the RE+ event in Anaheim last week.
Comments / 0