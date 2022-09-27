Read full article on original website
waste360.com
Vermont-based Farmers Host Large AD Operation, Supplying Neighboring College With Renewable Natural Gas
A Vermont farm, neighboring college, and utility are partnering with Vanguard Renewables on a project that has capacity to convert about 180 tons of food and beverage waste and 100 tons of manure into renewable natural gas (RNG) each day. The anaerobic digestion (AD) operation, reportedly the largest in New England, comes with advantages unique to each party’s interests, while giving Vermont food producers an outlet for mega volumes of scraps.
waste360.com
Interstate Waste Services Acquires Cipollini Carting and Recycling
Teaneck, NJ – Interstate Waste Services, Inc. (“IWS”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Cipollini Carting and Recycling, Inc. based in Rockaway, NJ. Cipollini Carting and Recycling, Inc. (“Cipollini”), founded in 1989, is a non-hazardous solid waste and recycling collection provider serving residential and commercial customers throughout northern and central New Jersey.
