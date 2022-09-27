A Vermont farm, neighboring college, and utility are partnering with Vanguard Renewables on a project that has capacity to convert about 180 tons of food and beverage waste and 100 tons of manure into renewable natural gas (RNG) each day. The anaerobic digestion (AD) operation, reportedly the largest in New England, comes with advantages unique to each party’s interests, while giving Vermont food producers an outlet for mega volumes of scraps.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO