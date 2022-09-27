Read full article on original website
Businesses needed to help build TH casino
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The search is on for minority-owned businesses who want to help build the new Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort. The West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center is hosting a Diversity Outreach Event for local minority-owned businesses in Vigo and surrounding counties. Business owners can learn more about the bid packages being offered. Some of the work that needs to be completed includes carpentry, painting, tiling, and much more.
City of Vincennes’ 2023 budget includes raises, money for park projects
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Vincennes City Council held their first hearing on the upcoming budget on Monday, establishing plans to give city employees raises and set aside money for possible upcoming projects for the city’s parks. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum said full-time employees will receive $2,000 raises. “I know...
State, County officials look to boost rural counties
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch hosted the 4th round of ‘Thriving Rural Communities’ roundtables at Turkey Run State Park on Tuesday. Crouch was joined by Parke and Montgomery County officials to discuss ways that the state and rural communities can work together to give these areas a boost.
Parents weigh in on Vigo Co. School Board election
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County School Board election has a high amount of interest with 14 candidates running for four spots. 3 of the 4 districts at large do not have an incumbent running. This means the school board will welcome at least three new faces. District 5 is the district with the lone incumbent running.
Vincennes Police tout new tool: “Extremely Effective”
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vincennes Police Department received emergency communication boards Monday on behalf of the Autism Society for Indiana and Today’s Champions, a tool to help them communicate with non-verbal and other vulnerable populations. Sgt. Aaron Luce said the boards will be a useful addition to each...
4 injured in crash involving dump truck on US 36
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Four people were injured after a dump-truck vs passenger vehicle crash in Parke County Wednesday. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 10:52 a.m. Wednesday along US 36 just one mile west of Rockville. The sheriff said a...
3 injured in 2-vehicle crash on 7th St.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on 7th St. Tuesday. Vigo Co. Central Dispatch said the call came in just before 7:00 pm. Vigo Co. Sheriff John Plasse said three people were transported to local hospitals for their injuries.
Farrington Grove students participate in Tiger Trot
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Some local elementary students wrapped up their day with a race around the school. Farrington Grove Elementary held its annual Tiger Trot on Tuesday. Students participated in a fun run that began as soon as classes ended. Students in kindergarten through second grade were...
Woman arrested after hit and run involving pony cart
MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington woman is dealing with a broken leg and another woman has been arrested after a hit-and-run situation involving a pony cart. The crash occurred on County Road 100 N just east of County Road 575 E at approximately 7:58 a.m. Monday. According to...
Team of Mercy hosts candlelight vigil for Suicide Awareness month
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – September is National Suicide Awareness month and Team of Mercy has been working to bring more awareness about the issue. Members want break the stigma that surrounds mental health, and teach others how to reach out for help. Residents of the Wabash Valley gathered...
