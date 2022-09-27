Suspicious Item Found At Stoneham Gas Station Turned Out To Be Battery Pack: Report

A suspicious item found at a Stoneham gas station caused problems for area commuters, but police said it turned out to be harmless.

State and local police responded to the Mobil on South Street by Route 28 just before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, after someone called in a tip of a suspicious package, Stoneham police said. Authorities shut down part of Route 28, South Street, North Border Road, and Fellsway for more than two hours as officers tried to figure out what it was.

After investigating the item with a bomb-detecting robot, technicians determined it was just a battery pack for an electric scooter or bike, 7News' Scott MacEachern said on Twitter .

The scene was cleared before 10 a.m. Portions of the area were closed per the investigation including part of Route 28, Stoneham police said.