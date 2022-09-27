Read full article on original website
Related
Weather Channel's Jim Cantore hit by flying tree branch while covering Hurricane Ian in Florida
The Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore faced the dangers of Hurricane Ian in full force on Wednesday while covering the storm in Punta Gorda, Florida. Winds from the then-Category 4 storm flung a tree branch into him as he was in the street, causing him to fall and struggle to battle the winds back to a safe location.
Florida boss called Hurricane Ian a "nothing burger" — urged staff to keep working: reports
A Clearwater, Florida, CEO is in hot water after trying to rally her employees to stay on the job during Hurricane Ian, which she downplayed as likely to be a "nothing burger," according to the Washington Post. "It's not going to be that bad," Joy Gendusa, CEO of PostcardMania, told...
Mayor in Sanibel, Florida, pens emotional message to city amid Hurricane Ian's destruction: "Our lives and our island have been forever changed"
The destruction that Hurricane Ian caused when it hit Sanibel Island on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm was catastrophic, with damage so severe that the island has been cut off from Florida's mainland. The wreckage led the city's mayor to pen an emotional letter to residents on Thursday, in which she said Sanibel is "forever changed."
2 bodies recovered, 16 still missing after boat carrying migrants sinks off Florida during Hurricane Ian
Two people have been found dead and 16 others were still missing two days after a boat carrying 27 Cuban migrants sank off the coast of Florida as Hurricane Ian slammed into the state, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. After the boat capsized Wednesday, four of the people on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida family recalls water levels quickly rising around the house during Hurricane Ian: "I was praying a lot"
Recovery efforts in Florida are underway as communities grapple with the catastrophic damage left by Hurricane Ian. The powerful storm is one of the strongest to ever hit the nation and potentially one of the deadliest in state history, according to President Joe Biden. "Everything on Sanibel is destroyed, that's...
"Water was up over the rooftop": Florida official describes harrowing scene as search missions continue
Devastation continues to unfold in Florida as rescue missions continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Kevin Guthrie, director of Florida's Division of Emergency Management, said there have been more than 700 rescues so far and that they are in "hasty search" mode, while the governor said more than 1,000 rescue personnel are going up and down the Florida coast.
Is that a shark? Man films finned creature swimming around in Hurricane Ian floodwaters
After Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida, causing widespread flooding and devastation, a man in Fort Myers spotted something peculiar in the floodwater outside of his home. It looked like a shark fin peeking out of the water. Dominic Cameratta quickly filmed the creature swimming between the homes in his neighborhood. In...
On board Coast Guard flight surveying Hurricane Ian's destruction
The Coast Guard has helped rescue more than 100 people across Florida. Omar Villafranca flew with the Coast Guard as it surveyed the most devastated areas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Photos show Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage
Ian, which made landfall in the United States as a hurricane twice, left many areas unrecognizable after it unleashed catastrophic flooding, powerful winds and a damaging storm surge in Florida and the Carolinas. As search and rescue efforts continue, the storm's death toll is rising, and communities are reeling from the devastation.
Hurricane Ian slams South Carolina
Just two days after Hurricane Ian demolished parts of southwest and central Florida, the powerful storm took aim at South Carolina. CBS News correspondent Mark Strassman is in Myrtle Beach with the latest.
Coast Guard plans major rescue effort for stranded residents of Pine Island, Florida
Paramedics and other volunteers with a group that helps rescue people after natural disasters went door to door Saturday on Florida's devastated Pine Island, offering to evacuate residents who rode out Hurricane Ian only to find themselves stranded in a landscape of flooded homes without water or electricity. The largest...
Hurricane Ian's death toll rises with urgent rescues underway
The death toll is rising in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Some of the worst damage is in Fort Myers, where rescue teams are uncovering scenes of enormous loss. Manuel Bojorquez has the details.
CBS News
558K+
Followers
67K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0