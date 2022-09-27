ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor in Sanibel, Florida, pens emotional message to city amid Hurricane Ian's destruction: "Our lives and our island have been forever changed"

The destruction that Hurricane Ian caused when it hit Sanibel Island on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm was catastrophic, with damage so severe that the island has been cut off from Florida's mainland. The wreckage led the city's mayor to pen an emotional letter to residents on Thursday, in which she said Sanibel is "forever changed."
SANIBEL, FL
"Water was up over the rooftop": Florida official describes harrowing scene as search missions continue

Devastation continues to unfold in Florida as rescue missions continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Kevin Guthrie, director of Florida's Division of Emergency Management, said there have been more than 700 rescues so far and that they are in "hasty search" mode, while the governor said more than 1,000 rescue personnel are going up and down the Florida coast.
FLORIDA STATE
Photos show Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage

Ian, which made landfall in the United States as a hurricane twice, left many areas unrecognizable after it unleashed catastrophic flooding, powerful winds and a damaging storm surge in Florida and the Carolinas. As search and rescue efforts continue, the storm's death toll is rising, and communities are reeling from the devastation.
FLORIDA STATE
Hurricane Ian slams South Carolina

Just two days after Hurricane Ian demolished parts of southwest and central Florida, the powerful storm took aim at South Carolina. CBS News correspondent Mark Strassman is in Myrtle Beach with the latest.
ENVIRONMENT
