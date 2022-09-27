ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

Beach Radio

New Jersey: Do you think the Parkway Should Get Rid of Cash Toll Payment?

If you live in Ocean County, chances are, you're driving on the Garden State Parkway at least once a week. And at times, it can get pretty backed up. One of the biggest causes of traffic on the parkway is toll booths. Often, people are struggling to find the correct amount of change to pay the toll. They're not prepared before they stop, and it holds things up. (But, we can't judge because we've probably all been there.)
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

More New Jersey towns move to ban ATVs and dirt bikes

A growing number of New Jersey towns are cracking down on or outright banning ATVs and dirt bikes. Paterson is the latest, joining Jersey City, Trenton and Atlantic City with restrictive actions. Mayor Andre Sayegh is announcing the ban of "ATVs, dirt bikes, minibikes and snowmobiles" on all public property...
PATERSON, NJ
Beach Radio

A new and mysterious disease in NJ is killing off certain trees

Beech leaf disease, which has been killing beech trees in New Jersey, is a new disease that was discovered in Ohio in 2012. Not much is known about it, said Rosa Yoo, forest health specialist with the New Jersey Forest Service. What is known, however, is that the disease is associated with a nematode, which is a microscopic worm.
AGRICULTURE
Wildwood, NJ
Beach Radio

The FLIP Circus is coming back to New Jersey

The FLIP Circus will be coming to the Freehold Raceway Mall Oct. 13-17. After previous engagements at the Garden State Plaza in Paramus and at the Menlo Park Mall, the circus is coming back to New Jersey. According to a release:. Taking place inside its distinctive red and white-striped climate-conditioned...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Beach Radio

NJ weather: September will end quiet and cool, still watching Ian

All eyes in the meteorological world are on Hurricane Ian, which made landfall along Cuba's southwest coast as a category 3 major hurricane early Tuesday morning. Florida is next. And then New Jersey could start to feel impacts from the storm as early as the weekend. But exactly what we'll see and when is still very much up in the air.
ENVIRONMENT
Beach Radio

SEPTA train derails at Trenton Transit Center

A SEPTA train headed for Philadelphia derailed near the Trenton Transit Center late Wednesday morning. The train carrying 25 passengers traveling at a low speed left the tracks just after 11 a.m., according to SEPTA spokesman John Golden. No one was injured and all the passengers were taken via a shuttle bus to the next station.
TRENTON, NJ
Beach Radio

Gov. Murphy warns that NJ Transit fare hikes possible

TRENTON –The Murphy administration says NJ Transit fare hikes are possible if New York is allowed to proceed with current plans for congestion pricing tolls in Manhattan’s central business district. In a Friday letter to the Federal Highway Administration, Gov. Phil Murphy said the environmental assessment done for...
MANHATTAN, NY
Beach Radio

Three Awesome New Jersey Beaches Are Getting National Praise

Summer 2020 was a really great summer at the Jersey Shore all things considered, and now as fall arrives, two of the Garden State's beaches are getting some positive attention on a national level. When the accolades come from an outlet like USA Today, everyone pays a little bit of...
TRAVEL
Beach Radio

New Jersey’s Absolutely Most Romantic Spot Has Now Been Revealed

The most romantic place in New Jersey has been revealed by a major website, and it's probably a place you'd never think of. There are so many absolutely romantic places all around the Garden State. That makes it pretty difficult to name just one as the most romantic spot in the whole state, but the website Cheapism has done just that.
TRAVEL
Beach Radio

These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America

Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
PRINCETON, NJ
Beach Radio

