If you live in Ocean County, chances are, you're driving on the Garden State Parkway at least once a week. And at times, it can get pretty backed up. One of the biggest causes of traffic on the parkway is toll booths. Often, people are struggling to find the correct amount of change to pay the toll. They're not prepared before they stop, and it holds things up. (But, we can't judge because we've probably all been there.)
A growing number of New Jersey towns are cracking down on or outright banning ATVs and dirt bikes. Paterson is the latest, joining Jersey City, Trenton and Atlantic City with restrictive actions. Mayor Andre Sayegh is announcing the ban of "ATVs, dirt bikes, minibikes and snowmobiles" on all public property...
Compliance officers within the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development uncovered violations related to boat hazards, lightning policies, and record keeping, in a large-scale inspection of beach patrols that was prompted by the deaths of two young lifeguards. But the municipalities found to be in violation won't face...
Beech leaf disease, which has been killing beech trees in New Jersey, is a new disease that was discovered in Ohio in 2012. Not much is known about it, said Rosa Yoo, forest health specialist with the New Jersey Forest Service. What is known, however, is that the disease is associated with a nematode, which is a microscopic worm.
The FLIP Circus will be coming to the Freehold Raceway Mall Oct. 13-17. After previous engagements at the Garden State Plaza in Paramus and at the Menlo Park Mall, the circus is coming back to New Jersey. According to a release:. Taking place inside its distinctive red and white-striped climate-conditioned...
A Philadelphia man responsible for peddling massive amounts of cocaine to communities in his home city as well as in southern New Jersey has admitted to doing so in court. Cocaine is a dangerous drug that for years has wreaked havoc on communities all over while drug trafficking organizations make profit after profit.
April 21st is a day that'll likely be remembered for a long time to come in Jersey. It was the day that Marijuana was legally allowed to be sold and consumed in the Garden State. New Jersey, according to The Guardian was one of the first states on the East...
Two new polls from New Jersey colleges this week shed light on the Jan. 6, 2021 storming of the United States Capitol, and reactions to both it and the ensuing House of Representatives investigation from New Jerseyans and all Americans alike. The Rutgers-Eagleton poll out Wednesday found that 56% of...
All eyes in the meteorological world are on Hurricane Ian, which made landfall along Cuba's southwest coast as a category 3 major hurricane early Tuesday morning. Florida is next. And then New Jersey could start to feel impacts from the storm as early as the weekend. But exactly what we'll see and when is still very much up in the air.
A SEPTA train headed for Philadelphia derailed near the Trenton Transit Center late Wednesday morning. The train carrying 25 passengers traveling at a low speed left the tracks just after 11 a.m., according to SEPTA spokesman John Golden. No one was injured and all the passengers were taken via a shuttle bus to the next station.
The good news is one New Jersey town has made an exclusive list of the most beautiful small towns in America list. The bad news is that it is the only New Jersey town to make the list. The first reaction to the news that only one New Jersey town...
TRENTON –The Murphy administration says NJ Transit fare hikes are possible if New York is allowed to proceed with current plans for congestion pricing tolls in Manhattan’s central business district. In a Friday letter to the Federal Highway Administration, Gov. Phil Murphy said the environmental assessment done for...
Summer 2020 was a really great summer at the Jersey Shore all things considered, and now as fall arrives, two of the Garden State's beaches are getting some positive attention on a national level. When the accolades come from an outlet like USA Today, everyone pays a little bit of...
A New Jersey family is seeking justice after discovering their late mother’s ex-husband, a resident of Bergen County, has repeatedly urinated on her grave not far across the state border in New York’s Rockland County. Michael Murphy, of Dumont, had set up video cameras to see who was...
Nearly 25,000 acres are currently preserved by Somerset County, 14,000 open space acres and another 9,000 of farmland. The county would like to bring those numbers to 24,000 and 16,000 acres respectively, and there is a three-pronged Somerset County Preservation Plan that officials hope will be the blueprint of how they get there.
For some on the fence about getting an electric vehicle now or in the future, one of their concerns is there are not many electric vehicles charging stations in New Jersey, including here in Monmouth and Ocean Counties. It's not only the amount but another concern along those lines is...
Hurricane Ian is the worst storm to make landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida, maybe ever. It was a solid category 4. Florida is one of those places where you are not only worrying about the storm and the damage, but you also have to worry about the wildlife as well.
WILDWOOD — A father of four daughters is in intensive care after he was hit by a sports car during Saturday's unsanctioned H2Oi car rally that was caught in an upsetting video and shared widely on social media. Erhan Bayram remains in the ICU at an Atlantic City trauma...
The most romantic place in New Jersey has been revealed by a major website, and it's probably a place you'd never think of. There are so many absolutely romantic places all around the Garden State. That makes it pretty difficult to name just one as the most romantic spot in the whole state, but the website Cheapism has done just that.
Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
