Read full article on original website
Related
College Football World Is Praying For Lee Corso This Morning
The college football world is praying for ESPN analyst Lee Corso on Saturday morning. Corso, a longtime college football analyst for ESPN, is not a part of College GameDay's show at Clemson on Saturday morning. The longtime college football analyst is ill. "Lee Corso woke up feeling under the weather,...
Eight months after deciding to come to Oxford, Jared Ivey made the biggest play of his Ole Miss career
Eight months after taking a leap of faith and deciding to come to Oxford, defensive end Jared Ivey made the biggest play of his Ole Miss career. With his team up 22-19 with 1:49 left to play, it was up to the Ole Miss defense to hold the line and preserve a top-15 SEC victory over Kentucky in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Ole Miss' offense was struggling throughout the second half, and they needed the defense to deliver.
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
LIVE UPDATES: Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M
Mississippi State (3-1) returns to SEC West action on Saturday as the Bulldogs host Texas A&M in a 3 p.m. kickoff (SEC Network) at Davis Wade Stadium. Follow along here for pregame notes and live in-game updates. CLICK HERE FOR LIVE UPDATES MISSISSIPPI STATE vs. TEXAS A&M.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
Jack McCaffery, the youngest son of Fran McCaffery, ranked No. 51 in 247Sports initial 2025 rankings
Iowa City West 2025 forward Jack McCaffery is the youngest son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and is entering his sophomore season at West High. McCaffery is also one of the top sophomores in the country and in 247Sports' initial rankings for the 2025 class, McCaffery is listed as the No. 51 overall prospect in the country and the No. 14 small forward. He is tabbed as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Iowa.
The media was all over BYU’s racism scandal. So why did no one care about Oregon’s cruel chant?
The media’s response and reporting to the incident of Oregon Ducks fans chanting derogatory chants during Oregon-BYU football game in Eugene, Oregon, is disheartening and eye-opening
WATCH: Huskers celebrate Mickey Joseph's first head coach win at Nebraska
Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph got the opportunity to lead the Huskers back to the locker room after the team’s first conference win since beating Northwestern and his first win since taking over for Scott Frost. The Huskers, who underwent a tumultuous start to the season, were ready to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2025 4-star QB Ryan Montgomery impressed with two SEC schools as visits pick up
Findlay (Ohio) four-star quarterback Ryan Montgomery spoke with On3 about two SEC schools he's interested in, as well as his visit schedule. He is a top-50 prospect in the 2025 On3 Consensus.
What they were saying about Alabama's 49-26 win over Arkansas
Arkansas scored 23 unanswered points and had Alabama reeling to start the fourth quarter, but the No. 2 Crimson Tide came up with big plays down the stretch before taking a 49-26 win over the Razorbacks on Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Hogs (3-2, 1-2 SEC) trailed 28-0 for...
First Impressions: The top-five team that lived, Iowa fails to compete with Michigan
"Kinnick Magic" was dead in Iowa City on Saturday as No. 4 Michigan topped Iowa 27-14. The score is closer than the game would appear. The Wolverines scored on four of their first five possessions and Jim Harbaugh earned his first win inside Kinnick Stadium. As always, following the game, it's time to discuss first impressions from the loss.
Clemson vs. NC State odds, spread, lines: Week 5 college football picks, predictions
A pair of perfect ACC rivals meet up in Death Valley for a crucial division matchup between top 25 ranked teams as NC State visits Clemson in college football's Week 5 action on Saturday. Both teams come in at 4-0, although this is the Wolfpack's first game in ACC play, while Clemson is already 2-0 ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
College Football Fans Are Furious With ESPN's Weekend Decision
Last Saturday, college football fans were furious that ESPN kept showing Aaron Judge's at-bats during each game. Instead of going away from that formula, the Worldwide Leader in Sports had decided to run it back. It was announced on Thursday that all three Yankees games this weekend will be on...
247Sports
College basketball rankings: Indiana, Virginia rise in CBS Sports' updated Top 25 And 1
As the opening tip of the 2022-23 season creeps closer, Indiana and Virginia are both gaining national favor. Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers are projected to win the Big Ten by many outlets. Even though North Carolina and Duke have been circled as the favorites in the ACC, some college coaches have told CBS Sports' Gary Parrish that Virginia should be included as a championship contender.
If I had to predict right now…
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. The Buckeyes also have a great start to their 2024 class with a commitment from quarterback Dylan Raiola, the country’s No. 1 overall 2024 prospect. And the...
WATCH: Wake Forest vs. Florida State Football Highlights
Wake Forest vs. Florida State: The No.22 Demon Deacons got a big road win over No.23 Florida State, 31-21. The Deacs fot 234 passing yards and 2 touchdowns from quarterback Sam Hartman. Justice Ellison rushed for 114 and a score, and wide receiver A.T. Perry hauled in 8 receptions for 91 yards and a TD for WF. Wake's defense held FSU to 112 yards rushing and had 6.0 tackles for loss. FSU quarterback Jordan Travis passed for 281 yards and 3 scores. Florida State wide receivers Johnny Wilson and Mycah Pittman combined for 3 touchdowns on the day.
Live updates: WVU vs. Texas - Texas 38, WVU 20 (F)
West Virginia and Texas wrap up the first full week of Big 12 play with tonight's FS1 game at Darrell K Royal-Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) are 2-0 in night games this season and 3-3 under second-year coach Steve Sarkisian, who was 18-14 at night as the head coach at Washington and USC. The Mountaineers (2-2, 0-1) are 1-2 at night this season, and head coach Neal Brown is 17-6 in his career.
POSTGAME PODCAST: Penn State's 5-0 start muddled by offensive performance vs Northwestern
Penn State battled Northwestern and Mother Nature on Saturday with mixed results. An atypical turnover-plagued performance for PSU led to a dicey situation against an inferior Northwestern squad but, anchored by a steady defensive effort, the Nittany Lions remained unbeaten via a 17-7 victory. Back in Big Ten action, Penn...
Ryan Day, Greg Schiano discuss heated exchange during Ohio State's victory over Rutgers
Ohio State coach Ryan Day and Rutgers coach Greg Schiano had a heated exchange late in the Buckeyes’ 49-10 victory over the Scarlet Knights Saturday, one that started after a late hit on Ohio State punter Jesse Mirco. “They came after the punt and Jesse rolled out to the...
247Sports
53K+
Followers
378K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0