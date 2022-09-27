ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football World Is Praying For Lee Corso This Morning

The college football world is praying for ESPN analyst Lee Corso on Saturday morning. Corso, a longtime college football analyst for ESPN, is not a part of College GameDay's show at Clemson on Saturday morning. The longtime college football analyst is ill. "Lee Corso woke up feeling under the weather,...
247Sports

Eight months after deciding to come to Oxford, Jared Ivey made the biggest play of his Ole Miss career

Eight months after taking a leap of faith and deciding to come to Oxford, defensive end Jared Ivey made the biggest play of his Ole Miss career. With his team up 22-19 with 1:49 left to play, it was up to the Ole Miss defense to hold the line and preserve a top-15 SEC victory over Kentucky in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Ole Miss' offense was struggling throughout the second half, and they needed the defense to deliver.
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M

Mississippi State (3-1) returns to SEC West action on Saturday as the Bulldogs host Texas A&M in a 3 p.m. kickoff (SEC Network) at Davis Wade Stadium. Follow along here for pregame notes and live in-game updates. CLICK HERE FOR LIVE UPDATES MISSISSIPPI STATE vs. TEXAS A&M.
Tuscaloosa Thread

Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
247Sports

Jack McCaffery, the youngest son of Fran McCaffery, ranked No. 51 in 247Sports initial 2025 rankings

Iowa City West 2025 forward Jack McCaffery is the youngest son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and is entering his sophomore season at West High. McCaffery is also one of the top sophomores in the country and in 247Sports' initial rankings for the 2025 class, McCaffery is listed as the No. 51 overall prospect in the country and the No. 14 small forward. He is tabbed as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Iowa.
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Furious With ESPN's Weekend Decision

Last Saturday, college football fans were furious that ESPN kept showing Aaron Judge's at-bats during each game. Instead of going away from that formula, the Worldwide Leader in Sports had decided to run it back. It was announced on Thursday that all three Yankees games this weekend will be on...
247Sports

College basketball rankings: Indiana, Virginia rise in CBS Sports' updated Top 25 And 1

As the opening tip of the 2022-23 season creeps closer, Indiana and Virginia are both gaining national favor. Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers are projected to win the Big Ten by many outlets. Even though North Carolina and Duke have been circled as the favorites in the ACC, some college coaches have told CBS Sports' Gary Parrish that Virginia should be included as a championship contender.
247Sports

If I had to predict right now…

The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. The Buckeyes also have a great start to their 2024 class with a commitment from quarterback Dylan Raiola, the country’s No. 1 overall 2024 prospect. And the...
247Sports

WATCH: Wake Forest vs. Florida State Football Highlights

Wake Forest vs. Florida State: The No.22 Demon Deacons got a big road win over No.23 Florida State, 31-21. The Deacs fot 234 passing yards and 2 touchdowns from quarterback Sam Hartman. Justice Ellison rushed for 114 and a score, and wide receiver A.T. Perry hauled in 8 receptions for 91 yards and a TD for WF. Wake's defense held FSU to 112 yards rushing and had 6.0 tackles for loss. FSU quarterback Jordan Travis passed for 281 yards and 3 scores. Florida State wide receivers Johnny Wilson and Mycah Pittman combined for 3 touchdowns on the day.
247Sports

Live updates: WVU vs. Texas - Texas 38, WVU 20 (F)

West Virginia and Texas wrap up the first full week of Big 12 play with tonight's FS1 game at Darrell K Royal-Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) are 2-0 in night games this season and 3-3 under second-year coach Steve Sarkisian, who was 18-14 at night as the head coach at Washington and USC. The Mountaineers (2-2, 0-1) are 1-2 at night this season, and head coach Neal Brown is 17-6 in his career.
247Sports

247Sports

