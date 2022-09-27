Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news9.com
Tulsa Firefighters Respond To Multiple Fires At Vacant Homes
The Tulsa Fire Department said they're stretched thin by a rising number of fires at vacant homes. Firefighters said the fires are made worse by the dry weather conditions. Firefighters said it's a big issue and becoming an even bigger problem. They fear it'll get even worse once temperatures drop and homeless people try to escape the cold.
news9.com
No Injuries Reported After Fire At Tulsa Apartment Complex
Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire that broke out at an apartment complex near 11th and Garnett on Wednesday morning. Tulsa fire crews say the fire started in the kitchen unit on the lower floor and that there is some damage to the second floor and backside. Firefighters say that 12 people were living on that side, some of which are refugees who will be relocated to different units.
news9.com
Investigation Underway After Body Discovered In Tulsa Hotel Room
An investigation is underway in Tulsa after a hotel employee found a body at the Economy Inn near 11th and Garnett, according to Tulsa Police. Police say the body was discovered around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night. According to police, the victim was wearing a hospital bracelet and officers believe...
news9.com
Man In Custody After Deadly Crash In Tulsa
Tulsa Police say one person is in custody after a deadly overnight crash near 71st and Yale. According to police, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say the victim was stopped at a red light when the suspect, who officers say was speeding, slammed into the back of the victim's car.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news9.com
Man Shot, Killed By Homeowner During Reported Burglary Identified
The man shot and killed by a Tulsa homeowner during an alleged burglary on Tuesday has been identified by police. According to TPD, 32-year-old Scotty Villines died at the scene of the incident after police say he was shot by the homeowner. The homeowner told officers that Villines climbed through the back window and was inside the home when he shot him.
news9.com
1 Woman Dead, 2 Children Injured In Crash At Tulsa Intersection
Tulsa Police said a woman is dead and two children are at the hospital in critical condition after a crash Monday afternoon near 46th St. North and Lewis Ave. Police said a 2000 Jeep Cherokee was disabled and being pushed down the road to a nearby QuikTrip by some bystanders.
news9.com
DA Kunzweiler Home After Stabbing Incident, Thanks First-Responders For Help
District Attorney Steven Kunzweiler's daughter was arrested by Tulsa Police after they said she stabbed him, then herself. Kunzweiler released a statement saying he is home and is thanking first responders for their professionalism. The statement continued, saying he found himself in a situation he hoped would never happen. It...
news9.com
1 Killed; OSBI Investigates Shooting In Lincoln County
One person was killed in a shooting early Thursday morning in Lincoln County, according to authorities. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and Sac and Fox Nation Tribal Police responded to the scene at 335932 Oak Springs Dr. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said officers found a 35-year-old man...
RELATED PEOPLE
news9.com
Tulsa County District Attorney's Daughter Arrested After Stabbing
The daughter of Tulsa's district attorney was arrested Tuesday after stabbing him multiple times, police said. Jennifer Kunzweiler was taken into police custody on suspicion of stabbing her father, District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, at his home. Detectives said they are continuing to investigate the incident. District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler issued...
news9.com
Several Oklahoma Counties Under Burn Bans Due To Ongoing Drought Conditions
Burn bans are being issued or extended in Tulsa and surrounding areas due to the ongoing drought conditions. Tulsa, Muskogee, Creek, Rogers and Okmulgee counties are just a few of the areas in northeastern Oklahoma currently under a burn ban. Burn bans are issued based on a variety of factors...
news9.com
Man Arrested 3 Separate Times In 2022 By Stillwater Police
A man has been arrested three separate times by Stillwater police in 2022, according to authorities. Officers said at around 9:42 a.m. Wednesday they were trying to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Larry McCann at the intersection of East 14th Avenue and South Perkins Road. Police...
news9.com
Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of Raping 14-Year-Old Girl He Offered Ride
A Tulsa man is in jail after officers say he abducted a 14-year-old girl and raped her. The victim tells investigators she was walking in the area of Admiral and Garnett when Previn Jones offered her a ride home. Police say she told them he then drove her behind a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news9.com
How Oklahoma's 'Stand Your Ground' Law Applies To Deadly Force
A 75-year-old homeowner shot and killed a man breaking into his Midtown home on Tuesday. While it's at the beginning stages of the investigation, it could potentially be a case where Oklahoma's Stand Ground Law could be applied. The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office can't talk about this specific case...
news9.com
Tulsa Woman Gives Back To Community After Turning Life Around
A Tulsa woman is celebrating seven years of being clean from a life of crime and drugs, by using her time to give back to the homeless. But she wasn’t alone. Raittia Rogers Evangelism Ministries was joined near the Tulsa Day Center by two volunteers, who are just 10 and 14 years old. She hopes they develop the love of giving back.
Comments / 0