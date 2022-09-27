Spend the weekend in Crown Point visiting the final car cruise of the 2022 season, enjoying pumpkin beer at Oktoberfest, getting a workout with Sweat 219 and more!. Beep, beep! The Car Cruise rolls into Bulldog Park at 4 p.m. this Thursday, Sept. 29! This is the last car cruise of the 2022 season. Join us for a night of classic cars, music and more! Damo's Dogs, The Cheesy Truck and Crown Creamery will be available for purchase. Live music will begin at 4:15 p.m. with LeAnn Stutler (Americana). The Relics (classic rock/oldies) will close out the night from 5:30-8 p.m.

CROWN POINT, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO