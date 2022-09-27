Read full article on original website
$10K for qualified Cook Co. business owners
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — $71 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act is being devoted to helping small business owners in Cook County through the newly formed Source Grow Grant program. The program was announced Thursday at a morning press conference featuring Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, other county leaders, community partners and […]
nwi.life
Community Healthcare System to host Targeted Career Fairs
Community Hospital has immediate openings for registered nurses in the Emergency Department, Med Surg, Neuro ICU/IMCU and Telemetry. Additional positions are available for CT techs, surgery techs and respiratory therapists. The hospital is hosting a career fair from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Community Healthcare System Conference Center, 9201 Calumet Ave., Munster – just two blocks south of Community Hospital. For more information, call 219- 836-4568.
nwi.life
Purdue Northwest brings culture and community together at second annual Hispanic Heritage Festival
Community and culture came together at Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) second annual Hispanic Heritage Festival. Held in the parking garage at PNW’s Hammond campus, the festival provided multiple levels of displays, vendors, food, family activities, live entertainment and informational booths. This year was the first year the festival...
This Is Illinois' Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
nwi.life
Michael O’Donoghue brings quality health insurance to business and employees as employee benefits advisor at GIS
Michael O’Donoghue came to Valparaiso almost two years ago knowing he wanted to continue working in the insurance industry. It wasn’t long until he found himself at General Insurance Services (GIS) as the employee benefits advisor, helping employees and business owners alike find reliable, good health insurance coverage for almost any situation.
nypressnews.com
Eight-week health and fitness challenge kicks off in Garfield Park
A few West Side residents added something fast and furious to their Monday evening routine on this week: a cardio kickboxing class. The 20 adults are among those taking part in an eight-week health and fitness challenge starting this week in Garfield Park. Each week includes two fitness classes, a...
nwi.life
Crown Point weekend events
Spend the weekend in Crown Point visiting the final car cruise of the 2022 season, enjoying pumpkin beer at Oktoberfest, getting a workout with Sweat 219 and more!. Beep, beep! The Car Cruise rolls into Bulldog Park at 4 p.m. this Thursday, Sept. 29! This is the last car cruise of the 2022 season. Join us for a night of classic cars, music and more! Damo's Dogs, The Cheesy Truck and Crown Creamery will be available for purchase. Live music will begin at 4:15 p.m. with LeAnn Stutler (Americana). The Relics (classic rock/oldies) will close out the night from 5:30-8 p.m.
blockclubchicago.org
Chicago Public Schools No Longer Nation’s Third Largest District
CHICAGO — After 11 years of declining enrollment, Chicago Public Schools is no longer the nation’s third largest school district. There are now 322,106 children attending the city’s public schools, roughly 9,000 fewer than last year, according to the official enrollment count released Wednesday during a school board meeting. That’s more than 80,000 fewer students than there were a decade ago, when city officials shuttered 50 schools citing low enrollment, and more than 115,000 fewer than were enrolled 20 years ago.
evanstonroundtable.com
Need affordable rental housing? Get on a waiting list, agency urges
Twenty years ago Joy Grizzard moved to Evanston, hoping to get a better education for her kids. She succeeded on that front, “but I left because it was expensive – is expensive,” Grizzard said at a meeting on affordable housing last week. She lived on Chicago’s South...
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Crown Point celebrates homecoming
Crown Point High School recently held its annual homecoming dance. Last year the dance had to be separated by grade levels, but this year it reverted to its original conjoined occasion. Homecoming is more than just a dance, however. Leading up to the dance, there's the homecoming week, five days...
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Homecoming month at East Chicago
This month has been busy for many students and staff with many homecoming festivities throughout East Chicago Central High School (EC). The homecoming theme for this month was game time. All the grades have some time to brew ideas to decorate the first floor. Seniors decorated the commons with a MarioKart themed for the entire school to see, and everyone put a lot of time and effort into creating the area.
wgnradio.com
Don’t fall for this ‘free’ solar panel scam
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to talk about moving scams, free solar panel scams, and fake texts about package deliveries. He also discussed fake computer software emails and how he got the the bottom of a TV scam a listener had for him.
#Tutors#Volunteers#Tutoring#Linus College#Ssc#Acorn Public Library#Glenwood Lynwood Library#Harvey Public Library#Phoenix Public Library#Grande Prairie Library#Homewood Public Library#Lansing Public Library#Dolton Public Library#Riverdale Public Library#Dixmoor Public Library#Markham Public Library#Midlothian Public Library
Loyola Phoenix
Growing Tent City in Touhy Park Sparks Confusion and Closure of the Park
A homeless tent city in Touhy Park has grown in size in recent months leading to the closure of the Touhy Park fieldhouse and the relocation of all park activities to the nearby Pottawattomie Park, according to Jill Liska, president of the Touhy Park Advisory Council. A lack of communication...
skokie.org
Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot Program
The application period for the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot Program is open from Thursday, October 6 until Friday, October 21, 2022. Through a countywide lottery, 3,250 eligible individuals will be selected to receive $500 per month for 24 months. Eligible applicants must be at least 18 years of age, Cook County residents, have a household income 250 percent below the Federal Poverty Level and must not be participating in another guaranteed income pilot. The pilot program is open to all regardless of citizenship, and the application does not include questions about citizenship or immigration status.
Willie Wilson calls out Mayor Lightfoot for her handling of controversial Chinatown high school deal
Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is critical of Mayor Lightfoot regarding the plans for a new high school on a former public housing site on the Near South Side.
napervillemagazine.com
Going their own way
Three local entrepreneurs share their startup stories. Great things can happen when you follow your passion. Here, three west suburbanites—a hair stylist with her own product line, a hyperlocal podcaster with a passion for social justice, and a former financial services exec working to transform the industry—talk about the paths that led them to found their own businesses.
These Chicago area high schools rank in Top 10 in the country for 2023, study shows
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
947wls.com
This Chicago Suburb is home to one of the nation’s Best Haunted Houses
Before we plan out our trick-or-treat routes, we gotta plan out our haunted house must’s for October…. And this one seems like it needs to be at the top of the list. Lockport is home to what’s been dubbed the 3rd best-haunted house in the nation, HellsGate. This makes it #1 in Illinois.
chainstoreage.com
Empty anchor at a Chicagoland mall to be turned into mixed-use entry point
The Carson’s department store that has stood vacant at Yorktown Center mall in Lombard, Ill., will be transformed into a mixed-use portal intended to redefine the Yorktown Center mall. The 12-acre property has been purchased by Pacific Retail Capital Partners, which intends to transform the space into an open-air,...
fox32chicago.com
Ferrara Candy Co. fined for exposing workers to amputation at Bellwood facility
BELLWOOD, Ill. - The US Department of Labor found five OSHA violations at Ferrara Candy Co.'s Bellwood facility and proposed over $201,000 in fines. Following a federal workplace safety inspection at the Chicago-area candy manufacture, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) found the company was exposing workers to amputation hazards at its Bellwood site.
