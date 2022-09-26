ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Bodycam Footage Emerges From Myles Garrett's Crash

Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car crash on Monday afternoon. Bodycam footage from local police has since been released, giving an inside look at the post-crash site. The video showed first responders tending to Garrett and his female passenger in the grass on the...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Berea, OH
The Spun

Troubling Details Emerge From Myles Garrett's Driving History

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a car accident earlier this week. Fortunately, he avoided any life-threatening injuries. According to multiple reports, Garrett's swerved to avoid an animal on the road. His car then flipped multiple times before coming to a stop. Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain,...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Matthews
Yardbarker

Myles Garrett has racked up at least six speeding tickets in Cleveland area since 2017

Cleveland Browns All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett did not practice with the team on Wednesday after suffering injuries to his biceps and shoulder, as well as lacerations, stemming from his single-car accident in Medina County, Ohio on Monday. It is been reported that Garrett is expected to return to the team on Thursday and could even suit up for the team's Week 4 road contest against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett issued citation for car accident; crash report provides new details

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report has provided new details on Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's car accident in Medina County earlier this week. Additionally, OSHP announced that Garrett had been issued a citation for failure to control his motor vehicle, with unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appearing to be a contributing factor in the crash.
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/29/22)

It is Thursday, September 29, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns will soon be traveling to Atlanta for their Week 4 game against the Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Preparations for the game headline the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Wednesday Injury Report. Myles Garrett will be back...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Kevin Stefanski Reveals When Myles Garrett Will Return To Browns

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is very fortunate to escape Monday's single-car crash mostly unscathed. The All-Pro sack artist avoided any life-threatening injuries in a scary wreck that saw his 2021 Porsche totaled. On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed when the team's star will return to Cleveland. Telling reporters,...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Falcons#Ohio State Highway Patrol#American Football
The Spun

Browns Reveal If Myles Garrett Could Play On Sunday

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett didn't practice for the second day in a row, casting some doubt on his Week 4 status. Earlier this week, Garrett was involved in a single-car accident. He was issued a citation for failure to control his vehicle. Garrett suffered shoulder and biceps strains...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy