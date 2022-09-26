Read full article on original website
Look: Bodycam Footage Emerges From Myles Garrett's Crash
Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car crash on Monday afternoon. Bodycam footage from local police has since been released, giving an inside look at the post-crash site. The video showed first responders tending to Garrett and his female passenger in the grass on the...
Grant Delpit says Myles Garrett’s accident sent shockwaves through the Browns; John Johnson III thinks he should rest vs. Falcons
BEREA, Ohio — John Johnson III has been around Myles Garrett long enough to know he’ll probably try to play Sunday in Atlanta, but after the seeing photos of the smashed-up Porsche Garrett flipped multiple times on Monday, Johnson hopes he rests. “I wouldn’t be surprised (if he...
Myles Garrett gets major update from Browns’ Kevin Stefanski after car accident
Kevin Stefanski provided a major update on Myles Garrett following Garrett’s scary car accident earlier this week. Cleveland Browns staff writer Anthony Poisal revealed that Stefanski expects Garrett to return to the team on Thursday. “Very grateful he’s OK,” Stefanski said. “Spoken to him. He’s staying home today resting,...
WTOL-TV
WATCH: Bodycam video shows aftermath of car crash that injured Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — Newly released video is shedding light on the aftermath of Monday's car crash that left Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and a female passenger injured. Body camera footage from the Medina County Sheriff's Office shows Garrett and the woman both on the ground after the...
KIII TV3
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett stopped six times for speeding prior to crash
CLEVELAND — While Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers investigate how Myles Garrett flipped his Porsche on a Medina County road earlier this week, court records show the Browns star has been stopped for speeding at least seven times since joining the team in 2017. Police and court records reviewed...
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett reportedly has a long history of reckless driving
While Cleveland Browns fans hope for a speedy recovery and quick return to the field for defense star Myles Garrett,
Troubling Details Emerge From Myles Garrett's Driving History
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a car accident earlier this week. Fortunately, he avoided any life-threatening injuries. According to multiple reports, Garrett's swerved to avoid an animal on the road. His car then flipped multiple times before coming to a stop. Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain,...
Myles Garrett ‘looked happy’ in return but sits out practice; Denzel Ward has good chance to play: Quick hits
BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett returned to the Browns facility Thursday morning after getting cited for failure to control his vehicle during his accident on his way home from practice Monday afternoon. But he sat out practice for the second straight day and his status for the Falcons game Sunday...
Myles Garrett has racked up at least six speeding tickets in Cleveland area since 2017
Cleveland Browns All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett did not practice with the team on Wednesday after suffering injuries to his biceps and shoulder, as well as lacerations, stemming from his single-car accident in Medina County, Ohio on Monday. It is been reported that Garrett is expected to return to the team on Thursday and could even suit up for the team's Week 4 road contest against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett issued citation for car accident; crash report provides new details
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report has provided new details on Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's car accident in Medina County earlier this week. Additionally, OSHP announced that Garrett had been issued a citation for failure to control his motor vehicle, with unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appearing to be a contributing factor in the crash.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/29/22)
It is Thursday, September 29, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns will soon be traveling to Atlanta for their Week 4 game against the Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Preparations for the game headline the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Wednesday Injury Report. Myles Garrett will be back...
Kevin Stefanski Reveals When Myles Garrett Will Return To Browns
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is very fortunate to escape Monday's single-car crash mostly unscathed. The All-Pro sack artist avoided any life-threatening injuries in a scary wreck that saw his 2021 Porsche totaled. On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed when the team's star will return to Cleveland. Telling reporters,...
Should Browns defensive end Myles Garrett play on Sunday against the Falcons? Orange and Brown Talk
BEREA, Ohio -- It’s unclear yet if Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will be available to play on Sunday against the Falcons. He was involved in one-car accident on Monday when his Porsche flipped over. He and his passenger escaped without life threatening injuries. Garrett was not at the...
Browns Reveal If Myles Garrett Could Play On Sunday
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett didn't practice for the second day in a row, casting some doubt on his Week 4 status. Earlier this week, Garrett was involved in a single-car accident. He was issued a citation for failure to control his vehicle. Garrett suffered shoulder and biceps strains...
