Son accused of murdering 82-year-old father in Fairfax County
Police say they found an 82-year-old man at the bottom of basement stairs and that one of his sons killed him.
parentherald.com
Virginia Teen Issues Heartbreaking Apology to Mom After Wrecking Her Vehicle
A Fairfax County, Virginia, teenager wrote a heartbreaking apology letter to his mother on GoFundMe after he wrecked her vehicle in an accident, leaving her desperate for help. Jordan Jennings made a plea to anyone who would read his letter that he needed help to get his mom, Kimberly Marshall,...
tysonsreporter.com
Dog dies, home lost in McLean house fire
Four people lost their home and a pet dog early this morning (Wednesday) after a fire at their house in McLean. Fairfax County and Arlington firefighters were dispatched at 1:45 a.m. to the 6900 block of Birch Street, near the West Falls Church Metro station area, the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department tweeted at 7:06 a.m.
Man stabbed, dies outside McDonald’s in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police detectives were at a fast food restaurant Wednesday after a man was stabbed then died there. The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that it happened around 3:10 p.m. in the 2300 block of University Blvd. When officers arrived, they found a man stabbed in the […]
WJLA
Va. teen pens heartbreaking apology to mom after wrecking her car. Now, he needs your help
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Hundreds of people have donated to an Alexandria family who asked the community for help in purchasing a vehicle. As of Wednesday, the family has raised $5,000. A Fairfax County, Va. teen wrote a heartbreaking apology letter to his mom on GoFundMe after he wrecked her...
Pedestrian walking in the road hit by car, killed in Manassas crash
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car while walking in the road on Tuesday evening in Manassas.
Police: Victim of deadly Virginia motorcycle crash was discovered possible days later
The victim of a deadly motorcycle crash in Virginia was discovered in what could have been days after the crash that killed him, according to Virginia State Police.
Charred Human Remains Found In Back Of Abandoned Burning Car Dumped In Maryland Field
Charred human remains were found in the backseat of a car that was set on fire in the middle of a Laurel field, authorities say. Around midnight Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities responded to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail for reports of a car fire that was found about 100 yards off of the roadway engulfed in flames in the middle of a field, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Woman hit by car while running from police in Prince William
A pedestrian who ran into traffic fleeing police on Wednesday night in Woodbridge was hit and injured by a car.
Family 'Fears The Worst' After Maryland Man Mysteriously Disappeared Nearly A Month Ago
Family members are fearing the worst after nearly a month has passed since the mysterious disappearance of a Maryland man, authorities say. Darryl Wiggins, 33, was last heard from on Friday, Sept. 2, when he spoke to his mother around 2 p.m., according to Baltimore police. Wiggins was reported missing...
WTOP
Guilty plea in $4 million Fairfax Co. embezzlement case
A Fairfax County, Virginia, man has pleaded guilty to embezzling $4 million in what authorities described as one of the largest white-collar fraud cases in the county’s history. Carlos Camacho, 59, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one felony count each of embezzlement and forgery, according to Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney...
Police: 4-year-old boy fatally shot at Virginia home
A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed at a home in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia on Sunday night, police said.
DC Shooter Charged With Murdering Maryland Man In Prince George's County, Investigators Say
A months-long investigation into a fatal summer shooting in Maryland led to the apprehension of a Washington, DC man who is facing a murder charge, authorities announced. Travon Marquis Ingram, 29, has been charged with the murder of 29-year-old Clinton resident Deangelo Deonte Johnson, who was shot and killed in June, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.
WRIC TV
Armed man shot by off-duty federal agent in Prince William
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who police say was walking along a road in Prince William and pointing a gun at passing drivers was shot by an off-duty federal agent who confronted him. According to a statement from the Prince William County Police Department, on the...
alxnow.com
Study: Old Town Historic District is the most dangerous area for pedestrians in Virginia
A new study shows that the most dangerous area for pedestrians is Old Town. The law firm of Shapiro, Washburn & Sharp commissioned the study, which identified 20 areas, and was conducted by California-based 1Point21 Interactive. The study, which includes an interactive map, tabulated more than 11,000 crashes between 2015...
fox5dc.com
FCPS counselor investigation exposes widespread problems
An investigation into why a sex offender was able to continue working as a middle school guidance counselor has uncovered serious issues in Virginia’s largest school district. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Lincolnia on the problems plaguing Fairfax County Public Schools.
theriver953.com
U.S. Marshals assist with recovery of a child in Berkeley County
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office contacted the U.S. Marshals service to assist in the search for a man wanted in connection with a child’s disappearance. According to the press release from the U.S. Marshals Office a warrant was issued for the arrest of Johnte Fitzhugh for felony concealment or removal of a minor child from a custodian.
Two people in custody following shooting at Union Station
UPDATE 11:56 p.m. — Two people are in custody in connection with a shooting Wednesday afternoon at Union Station. An Amtrak spokesperson told DC News Now that one person suffered a minor foot injury in the attack. They believe the attack took place inside the West Hall, where some restaurants are located. “It’s really sad. […]
Prince William Police respond to domestic assault incident
Roane is described as a 5'11" Black man who weighs around 200 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who believes they may have seen Roane or has information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-5123.
WJLA
Virginia man involved with MS-13 sentenced to life in prison, Department of Justice says
A 33-year-old man from White Post, Va. was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for his leadership role in multiple violent crimes, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said. Andy Tovar is considered to be one of the highest ranking MS-13 members and gave orders that resulted in a...
