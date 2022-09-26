ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean, VA

Comments / 0

Related
tysonsreporter.com

Dog dies, home lost in McLean house fire

Four people lost their home and a pet dog early this morning (Wednesday) after a fire at their house in McLean. Fairfax County and Arlington firefighters were dispatched at 1:45 a.m. to the 6900 block of Birch Street, near the West Falls Church Metro station area, the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department tweeted at 7:06 a.m.
MCLEAN, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mclean, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, VA
City
Mclean, VA
Daily Voice

Charred Human Remains Found In Back Of Abandoned Burning Car Dumped In Maryland Field

Charred human remains were found in the backseat of a car that was set on fire in the middle of a Laurel field, authorities say. Around midnight Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities responded to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail for reports of a car fire that was found about 100 yards off of the roadway engulfed in flames in the middle of a field, according to Anne Arundel County police.
LAUREL, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Test#Living Dna#Police#Clothing#African American#Othram Inc#Ancestry Com
WTOP

Guilty plea in $4 million Fairfax Co. embezzlement case

A Fairfax County, Virginia, man has pleaded guilty to embezzling $4 million in what authorities described as one of the largest white-collar fraud cases in the county’s history. Carlos Camacho, 59, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one felony count each of embezzlement and forgery, according to Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

DC Shooter Charged With Murdering Maryland Man In Prince George's County, Investigators Say

A months-long investigation into a fatal summer shooting in Maryland led to the apprehension of a Washington, DC man who is facing a murder charge, authorities announced. Travon Marquis Ingram, 29, has been charged with the murder of 29-year-old Clinton resident Deangelo Deonte Johnson, who was shot and killed in June, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

FCPS counselor investigation exposes widespread problems

An investigation into why a sex offender was able to continue working as a middle school guidance counselor has uncovered serious issues in Virginia’s largest school district. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Lincolnia on the problems plaguing Fairfax County Public Schools.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

U.S. Marshals assist with recovery of a child in Berkeley County

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office contacted the U.S. Marshals service to assist in the search for a man wanted in connection with a child’s disappearance. According to the press release from the U.S. Marshals Office a warrant was issued for the arrest of Johnte Fitzhugh for felony concealment or removal of a minor child from a custodian.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
DC News Now

Two people in custody following shooting at Union Station

UPDATE 11:56 p.m. — Two people are in custody in connection with a shooting Wednesday afternoon at Union Station. An Amtrak spokesperson told DC News Now that one person suffered a minor foot injury in the attack. They believe the attack took place inside the West Hall, where some restaurants are located. “It’s really sad. […]
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy