Alabama State

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License Division Statewide Network Outage

 3 days ago

September 27, 2022

Lee Evancho

Montgomery, AL – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License Division is currently experiencing a statewide network outage. Due to this outage, Driver License Examiners are unable to process any in-person Driver License transactions statewide, however, online services are still available.

The restoration of the network is currently unknown. ALEA’s Driver License Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

**UPDATE**

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License System (LEADS) is currently functioning for both in-person and online services.

