New England has 2 of the 25 best places to live for families in 2022
Two New England places to live are among the best in the country when it comes to meeting the needs of multigenerational families, according to Fortune. Fortune released its inaugural 25 best places to live for families ranking on Wednesday, and South Portland, Maine, ranked No. 13 and Brookline ranked No. 16.
Tripadvisor ranks East Boston restaurant among top ‘hidden gems’ in US
As part of its Travelers’ Choice Award series, travel guide Tripadvisor has announced the “Best of the Best Restaurants for 2022″ and one Massachusetts restaurant has been ranked among the top “hidden gem restaurants” in the U.S., in this inaugural award. The rankings for the...
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
“Shoebert” update: Seal from Beverly makes his return to the wild
BLOCK ISLAD, R.I. — The gray seal who captivated crowds after he was spotted swimming in a pond in Beverly, is back to the wild off Rhode Island after a short stay at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut. “Shoebert” was released into the ocean on Block Island on Tuesday,...
The 25 Best Sports Bars in New Hampshire and Massachusetts
Game days in New England. Ahhhh, the best. Picture a Sunday 1 PM Patriots game. If you are not going to the game, you might find...
Three New England Apple Orchards Make USA Today’s List of Best in US
I apologize for coming in hot while inquiring about your fondness for apples. But if you do like them, and live in New England, you're in luck, because three New England orchards made USA Today's list of the Top 10 Apple Orchards in the United States.
USA Today Ranks Massachusetts Bed & Breakfast in Top 10 for Haunted Hotels
Fall River, Massachusetts, is home to a gruesome unsolved double murder. You may have heard the nursery rhyme-like song, "Lizzie Borden had an axe, she gave her mother 40 whacks, once she saw what she had done, she gave her father 41." Well, it is the Borden house that is said to be haunted in Fall River.
New England Has 3 of the Best Apple Orchards in the Country, New Ranking Says
With that cool fall breeze becoming more common these days, you may find yourself breaking out the flannel shirts and enjoying a "PSL" (short for pumpkin spice latte) more and more. And as September comes to a close, it may also be time to head out to the orchard and...
Video: Hilarious Reason Why Cars Are Honking at This Mainer Standing on a Street Corner in New Hampshire
Boys will be boys, am I right? And talk about going all out for this punishment, or penalty, as this Fantasy Football league refers to it. Jeff Clark from Eliot, Maine, stood on this busy, downtown Dover, New Hampshire, street corner, getting honked at time and time again for being a loser.
Where to celebrate National Coffee Day in Boston
Bostonians love coffee, in fact some might say that we run on it! National Coffee Day is coming up on September 29 and there are lots of ways to mark the occasion in the Hub. Here is our ultimate coffee day itinerary around town. Visit Say Coffee at Time Out...
Watch This Incredible Time-Lapse of a Rare New England Blue Lobster Molting
The Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire, posted this incredible video recently. The center shared it on...
Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard
A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
SEE IT: The ‘Pet’ This Person Was Spotted Walking Around Boston
Jerry Seinfeld once observed that if aliens came to earth (as Exeter, New Hampshire, claims they have, though it's been debunked), and saw someone walking their dog, they would assume the dog is the master. After all, it's leading the walk, it's relieving itself, and its human is picking up after it.
Bertucci's in Woburn Has Closed
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like another location of a local chain of Italian restaurants has closed, and this is its second outlet north of Boston to shutter over the past few months. According to multiple sources, Bertucci's in Woburn is no longer in business,...
Wing-Itz Debuts Splendid New Outdoor Patio in Hampton, New Hampshire
We've got some great news for all the chicken lovers out there. Whether it's nuggets, tenders, burgers, sandwiches & wraps, salads, or something else that tickles your fancy, Wing-Itz has it all when it comes to chicken. With locations in Hampton, Portsmouth, Dover, and Newmarket, Wing-Itz prides itself on being...
These are the best public high schools in Mass., according to Niche
The best public high schools in Massachusetts include a specialty school in Worcester, a Boston school among the oldest public schools in the country, and a number of suburban schools in the Greater Boston area, according to a new ranking published this week. Placing highest in the commonwealth among public...
The 25 Best Public High Schools In Massachusetts Ranked
Some towns will feel a jolt of hometown pride as a result of this list while others will debate it vigorously, demanding answers over why their high school didn’t make the list or wasn’t higher. My message? Don’t shoot the messenger. Niche releases this report every year. And unlike other “Best High Schools” lists that are based entirely on test scores, Niche takes that into account along with input from students and teachers, as well as data from the US Department of Education. In the end we have this, the Top 25 Best Public High Schools in Massachusetts.
Mayor Wu’s ZBA picks include income-restricted renters, homeowners, and immigrants
The mayor is looking to overhaul the influential city board. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday put forth a diverse slate of appointees to the city’s powerful Zoning Board of Appeal as her administration seeks to overhaul the group and retool the city’s zoning practices amid the region’s housing crunch.
PLAY is offering international flights from Boston starting at $99
Travelers can snag the deal between between Sept. 27 and Oct. 2. Travelers looking to explore Iceland’s Thingvellir National Park, Blue Lagoon, and more can get there for less than $100 round trip aboard PLAY during a sale on airfares through Sunday. In celebration of World Tourism Day on...
Could Marty Walsh come back to Boston politics? He doesn’t know yet
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh was gearing up to run for another term as Boston mayor in 2021 when President Joe Biden called him to Washington, D.C., to serve in the Labor Department. His nomination set off a mad dash among candidates in the city to replace the seven-year incumbent and...
