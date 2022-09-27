ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Seacoast Current

Three New England Apple Orchards Make USA Today’s List of Best in US

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I apologize for coming in hot while inquiring about your fondness for apples. But if you do like them, and live in New England, you’re in luck, because three New England orchards made USA Today’s list of the Top 10 Apple Orchards in the United States.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
Seacoast Current

USA Today Ranks Massachusetts Bed & Breakfast in Top 10 for Haunted Hotels

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Fall River, Massachusetts, is home to a gruesome unsolved double murder. You may have heard the nursery rhyme-like song, "Lizzie Borden had an axe, she gave her mother 40 whacks, once she saw what she had done, she gave her father 41." Well, it is the Borden house that is said to be haunted in Fall River.
FALL RIVER, MA
Seacoast Current

Video: Hilarious Reason Why Cars Are Honking at This Mainer Standing on a Street Corner in New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Boys will be boys, am I right? And talk about going all out for this punishment, or penalty, as this Fantasy Football league refers to it. Jeff Clark from Eliot, Maine, stood on this busy, downtown Dover, New Hampshire, street corner, getting honked at time and time again for being a loser.
DOVER, NH
Time Out Global

Where to celebrate National Coffee Day in Boston

Bostonians love coffee, in fact some might say that we run on it! National Coffee Day is coming up on September 29 and there are lots of ways to mark the occasion in the Hub. Here is our ultimate coffee day itinerary around town. Visit Say Coffee at Time Out...
BOSTON, MA
The Swellesley Report

Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard

A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
WELLESLEY, MA
Seacoast Current

SEE IT: The ‘Pet’ This Person Was Spotted Walking Around Boston

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Jerry Seinfeld once observed that if aliens came to earth (as Exeter, New Hampshire, claims they have, though it’s been debunked), and saw someone walking their dog, they would assume the dog is the master. After all, it’s leading the walk, it’s relieving itself, and its human is picking up after it.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Bertucci's in Woburn Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like another location of a local chain of Italian restaurants has closed, and this is its second outlet north of Boston to shutter over the past few months. According to multiple sources, Bertucci's in Woburn is no longer in business,...
WOBURN, MA
hot969boston.com

The 25 Best Public High Schools In Massachusetts Ranked

Some towns will feel a jolt of hometown pride as a result of this list while others will debate it vigorously, demanding answers over why their high school didn’t make the list or wasn’t higher. My message? Don’t shoot the messenger. Niche releases this report every year. And unlike other “Best High Schools” lists that are based entirely on test scores, Niche takes that into account along with input from students and teachers, as well as data from the US Department of Education. In the end we have this, the Top 25 Best Public High Schools in Massachusetts.
WESTFORD, MA
