State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
City
Gilmanton, NH
Seacoast Current

Ex-Shipyard Naval Cop Threatened Ex-Wife, Mother-in-Law in Iowa

A former naval police officer at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard was charged with threatening his ex-wife and her mother who are in Iowa. United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins of the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Massachusetts said Luis De Leon, 30, of Middleton called his wife on a cell phone on April 30 that was not his to make threats to his wife.
MIDDLETON, MA
Q97.9

Hidden Graveyard in Rye Marks Area of the Oldest Settlement in New Hampshire

Even if you've lived in the same town, state, or region all your life, there's always something new to see or explore that you never knew existed. Yours truly learned that firsthand yesterday after going on a little adventure with two others, one of whom (we'll call her Tricia), was visiting the Granite State for the first time from Florida.
RYE, NH
Q97.9

Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?

If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
ALTON, NH
Seacoast Current

You Can Throw Your Cheating Spouse in Jail in this New England State

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Let's be honest, you and I most definitely know at least one married person who has cheated and at least one married person who has been cheated on by their spouse. And 16 states still have a law on the books making infidelity in a marriage a crime.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Seacoast Current

Video: Hilarious Reason Why Cars Are Honking at This Mainer Standing on a Street Corner in New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Boys will be boys, am I right? And talk about going all out for this punishment, or penalty, as this Fantasy Football league refers to it. Jeff Clark from Eliot, Maine, stood on this busy, downtown Dover, New Hampshire, street corner, getting honked at time and time again for being a loser.
DOVER, NH
travelyourway.net

Unprepared New Hampshire Hikers Were Charged With a Crime After Rescue

Back in June, in New Hampshire’s Franconia Notch State Park, two hikers got into trouble and called for Search and Rescue. After a seven hour ordeal, both trapped hikers were rescued. Authorities, though, charged the two hikers with reckless conduct for being so ill-prepared for their adventure. Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, MA, and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, NH, entered guilty pleas to reduce their charge from a misdemeanor to a violation.
LOWELL, MA
Seacoast Current

The Deadly Truck From the Original ‘Pet Sematary’ Movie is Sitting Abandoned in a Maine Yard

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you've seen the original adaption film of Stephen King's "Pet Sematary", you don't need us to tell you that one of the more horrifying scenes from the movie involves a small child and a massive tractor trailer. For many, that scene left a lasting mark on their brain, with a speeding, bright red truck serving as a constant reminder of Gage Creed's demise. But would you believe that the very truck used in the scene still spends its days in Maine? Because it does.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Burns hits campaign trail in race against Kuster in 2nd District

CONCORD, N.H. — In New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District, Republican candidate Robert Burns is trying to gain some traction in his challenge to five-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster. At the Windmill Restaurant in Concord on Wednesday, residents asked Burns what he would do to help get the cost...
CONCORD, NH
WMTW

Mainers caught in the path of Hurricane Ian

FLORIDA — Many Mainers take a vacation to Florida this time of year while others are attending college in the Sunshine State. WMTW NEWS 8 checked in with a couple of Maine residents who are in Florida and in the path of Hurricane Ian. Steve Boutet of Scarborough is...
MAINE STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMUR.com

Man sentenced for participating in fentanyl ring while incarcerated as federal inmate in New Hampshire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man accused of participating in a fentanyl trafficking ring uncovered in a New Hampshire federal prison will spend an additional nine years behind bars. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut, Felix Cancel Jr. used a contraband cellphone to coordinate large-scale fentanyl transactions between Mexico and Connecticut while he was incarcerated in New Hampshire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WMUR.com

Flights from Orlando arrive in New Hampshire ahead of Hurricane Ian

MANCHESTER, N.H. — As Hurricane Ian approached Florida on Tuesday, some people were headed north to New Hampshire. Passengers arrived Tuesday at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport from Orlando, an area that's expected to get hit hard. Orlando Sanford International Airport closed Tuesday in anticipation of the storm, and Orlando International Airport planned to shut down Wednesday morning.
MANCHESTER, NH
