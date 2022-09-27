ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seacoast Current

These Are 10 of the Best Corn Mazes in New England

“It’s corn! I can’t imagine a more beautiful thing.”. Sorry not sorry, we just had to kick this off by quoting Tariq, everyone’s favorite viral expert on all things corn. Regardless of whether you love corn as much Tariq, everyone knows that corn mazes are a quintessential pastime amongst New Englanders during the fall.
Seacoast Current

Three New England Apple Orchards Make USA Today’s List of Best in US

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I apologize for coming in hot while inquiring about your fondness for apples. But if you do like them, and live in New England, you’re in luck, because three New England orchards made USA Today’s list of the Top 10 Apple Orchards in the United States.
Seacoast Current

You Can Throw Your Cheating Spouse in Jail in this New England State

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Let's be honest, you and I most definitely know at least one married person who has cheated and at least one married person who has been cheated on by their spouse. And 16 states still have a law on the books making infidelity in a marriage a crime.
shefinds

These Popular Starbucks Drinks Are Being Pulled From Shelves Immediately Due To A Recall—Customers, Take Note

Starbucks fans— look out for the coffee chain’s ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot‘ 15 ounce bottles, as these drinks might be contaminated with metal fragments. On August 15th, Pepsico (which sells and produces Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso beverages nationwide) issued a recall in 7 states— Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas— for the ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot’ drinks.
CNET

National Ice Cream Cone Day 2022: Baskin-Robbins, Blue Bunny Offer Free Scoops

National Ice Cream Cone Day is Sept. 22. That date might seem odd given that it's also the first day of fall, but scoop slingers across the US want to go out with a bang. Popular lore has it the "walk-away" ice cream cone made its debut at the 1904 World's Fair in St. Louis, when Ernest Hamwi, a Syrian concessionaire, was selling zalabia, a crisp doughnut-like pastry. When the ice cream vendor next door ran out of dishes, Hamwi rolled his dough into cones and his neighbor scooped the chilly treats into them for on-the-go convenience.
Seacoast Current

200 Lives Were Taken by America’s First Serial Killer From New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Many people know the names Ed Gein, Charles Manson, Jeffrey Dahmer, Ted Bundy, and Jack the Ripper. But, will all these horrors, it all had to start from somewhere, there had to be a first. America's first known serial killer is actually from New Hampshire.
Mashed

Why A Pennsylvania Man Ate The World's Hottest Pepper — Twice

There comes a time in every person's life where they must not only push themselves to the limits not once, but twice, for reasons both spiritual and physical. Perhaps they seek what the state of Pennsylvania promises: "virtue, liberty, and independence." Whether it be climbing the highest mountain, saving the life of another fellow man, or just completing a personal milestone, these people know that there is no gain without pain. One man from the Keystone State may know this better than anyone. His great accomplishment involved eating the world's hottest pepper — twice.
gotodestinations.com

The 10 Best Breakfast Spots in Eugene, Oregon

If you’re looking for the best breakfast spots in Eugene, Oregon, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite local eateries, each serving up delicious morning meals that will start your day off right. From traditional comfort foods to healthy...
96.7 KISS FM

Expecting a Baby? Here’s the 20 Most Popular Baby Names in Montana

Naming your child can be difficult. Having a child is known as one of the most fulfilling goals for Americans. Lots of people may already have figured out what they're going to name their little boy or girl. If you're still trying to find a good name for your little one, we have just the thing for you. The website Names.org has released the most popular baby names in Montana for 2022. Perhaps this list will help you find the perfect name for your little one.
Seacoast Current

SEE IT: The ‘Pet’ This Person Was Spotted Walking Around Boston

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Jerry Seinfeld once observed that if aliens came to earth (as Exeter, New Hampshire, claims they have, though it’s been debunked), and saw someone walking their dog, they would assume the dog is the master. After all, it’s leading the walk, it’s relieving itself, and its human is picking up after it.
Mashed

What To Know About Popeyes' Breakfast Menu

Not to be confused with the spinach-fueled sailor, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has been feeding our souls for, as of 2022, half a century (via Nation's Restaurant News). The fried chicken empire specializes in all things Cajun, with spice-inflected fare that's welcoming, yet not afraid to crank up the heat. Artery-clogging abundance is, more or less, the perception most of us have of Popeyes' food, and one look at its sprawling menu does a good job of establishing that fact.
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

