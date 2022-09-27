Read full article on original website
New England States Shock the Country With Vaccination Rates
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This article is NOT about the Covid-19 vaccine. Okay, partially, BUT, I am not here to tell you whether to get a vaccine or not. Instead,...
These Are 10 of the Best Corn Mazes in New England
“It’s corn! I can’t imagine a more beautiful thing.”. Sorry not sorry, we just had to kick this off by quoting Tariq, everyone’s favorite viral expert on all things corn. Regardless of whether you love corn as much Tariq, everyone knows that corn mazes are a quintessential pastime amongst New Englanders during the fall.
Three New England Apple Orchards Make USA Today’s List of Best in US
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I apologize for coming in hot while inquiring about your fondness for apples. But if you do like them, and live in New England, you’re in luck, because three New England orchards made USA Today’s list of the Top 10 Apple Orchards in the United States.
You Can Throw Your Cheating Spouse in Jail in this New England State
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Let's be honest, you and I most definitely know at least one married person who has cheated and at least one married person who has been cheated on by their spouse. And 16 states still have a law on the books making infidelity in a marriage a crime.
Customer Who Tried to Take Back $3,000 Tip Sued by Restaurant
"We thought somebody was actually trying to do a good thing," said manager Zachary Jacobson at Alfredo's Pizza in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Wendy’s Is Debuting A Brand New Frosty Flavor For Fall—And It’s Not Pumpkin Spice!
Wendy’s fans and autumn lovers assemble! The fast food chain just announced a brand new flavor for their beloved Frosty menu item (and no, it’s not pumpkin spice). Customers in Canada are sharing their anticipation for the latest iteration of the shake, as a Caramel Apple Frosty is making its debut there.
Lobster is “Red-Listed” as Seafood: Red Lobster Restaurants Among Entities Expected to be Impacted
The shortage is based on a sustainability program to save whales, of which under 400 are said to remain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TheGuardian.com, APNews.com, WMTW.com, and RestaurantClicks.com.
These Popular Starbucks Drinks Are Being Pulled From Shelves Immediately Due To A Recall—Customers, Take Note
Starbucks fans— look out for the coffee chain’s ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot‘ 15 ounce bottles, as these drinks might be contaminated with metal fragments. On August 15th, Pepsico (which sells and produces Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso beverages nationwide) issued a recall in 7 states— Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas— for the ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot’ drinks.
CNET
National Ice Cream Cone Day 2022: Baskin-Robbins, Blue Bunny Offer Free Scoops
National Ice Cream Cone Day is Sept. 22. That date might seem odd given that it's also the first day of fall, but scoop slingers across the US want to go out with a bang. Popular lore has it the "walk-away" ice cream cone made its debut at the 1904 World's Fair in St. Louis, when Ernest Hamwi, a Syrian concessionaire, was selling zalabia, a crisp doughnut-like pastry. When the ice cream vendor next door ran out of dishes, Hamwi rolled his dough into cones and his neighbor scooped the chilly treats into them for on-the-go convenience.
200 Lives Were Taken by America’s First Serial Killer From New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Many people know the names Ed Gein, Charles Manson, Jeffrey Dahmer, Ted Bundy, and Jack the Ripper. But, will all these horrors, it all had to start from somewhere, there had to be a first. America's first known serial killer is actually from New Hampshire.
Why A Pennsylvania Man Ate The World's Hottest Pepper — Twice
There comes a time in every person's life where they must not only push themselves to the limits not once, but twice, for reasons both spiritual and physical. Perhaps they seek what the state of Pennsylvania promises: "virtue, liberty, and independence." Whether it be climbing the highest mountain, saving the life of another fellow man, or just completing a personal milestone, these people know that there is no gain without pain. One man from the Keystone State may know this better than anyone. His great accomplishment involved eating the world's hottest pepper — twice.
gotodestinations.com
The 10 Best Breakfast Spots in Eugene, Oregon
If you’re looking for the best breakfast spots in Eugene, Oregon, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite local eateries, each serving up delicious morning meals that will start your day off right. From traditional comfort foods to healthy...
Expecting a Baby? Here’s the 20 Most Popular Baby Names in Montana
Naming your child can be difficult. Having a child is known as one of the most fulfilling goals for Americans. Lots of people may already have figured out what they're going to name their little boy or girl. If you're still trying to find a good name for your little one, we have just the thing for you. The website Names.org has released the most popular baby names in Montana for 2022. Perhaps this list will help you find the perfect name for your little one.
A Maine restaurant is the best in America for ‘everyday eats,’ according to Tripadvisor users
Other New England restaurants were named among the best in the country as well. A restaurant in Bangor, Maine, with a “work hard, play hard” motto was just named the best everyday eatery in America by Tripadvisor users. Timber Kitchen & Bar ranked No. 1 in the best...
North Carolina school named #1 best high school in the country for 2023
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
Where to get free (or really cheap) burgers for National Cheeseburger Day
When is National Cheeseburger Day 2022? What day is National Cheeseburger Day? What are the best National Cheeseburger Day 2022 deals? Where can you get deals for National Cheeseburger Day 2022? Is McDonald’s doing anything for National Cheeseburger Day 2022?
The 20 Best Places to Get Warm and Fresh Cider Donuts in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I bet your mouth salivated a little bit. Fall in New England is certainly not complete without a cider donut. Or a dozen. Or a dozen...
SEE IT: The ‘Pet’ This Person Was Spotted Walking Around Boston
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Jerry Seinfeld once observed that if aliens came to earth (as Exeter, New Hampshire, claims they have, though it’s been debunked), and saw someone walking their dog, they would assume the dog is the master. After all, it’s leading the walk, it’s relieving itself, and its human is picking up after it.
What To Know About Popeyes' Breakfast Menu
Not to be confused with the spinach-fueled sailor, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has been feeding our souls for, as of 2022, half a century (via Nation's Restaurant News). The fried chicken empire specializes in all things Cajun, with spice-inflected fare that's welcoming, yet not afraid to crank up the heat. Artery-clogging abundance is, more or less, the perception most of us have of Popeyes' food, and one look at its sprawling menu does a good job of establishing that fact.
Winter Prediction From Two Almanacs is Not Looking Pretty for New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's like Punxatawny Phil seeing his shadow in February, an event so steeped in tradition you can't help but wonder did he see it or not. It doesn't change your life, but it sure is intriguing.
