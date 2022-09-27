Last year, I featured an exquisite Victorian house in Easton’s Historic District that was the home of my friends Tom and Sandy. They had placed their home on the market and told me they decided to change not only Towns and architectural styles but also new construction instead of restoration/renovation. They looked for property in St. Michaels for proximity to the water, the Rails to Trails and the Maritime Museum. Their other criteria was to have a master suite on the main floor with guest rooms/offices upstairs. They discovered a cul-de-sac street off Railroad Ave. with woods along one side of the street and several houses built by contractor Ricky Stemm of Stemcraft. They selected a lot and design near the end of the street and Ricky worked with Tom and Sandy to make subtle changes to the plan and their upgraded finishes. Sandy has great instincts about interior design so I knew their new home would be enhanced by her selections. Both she and Tom are ardent supporters of the arts, especially Plein Air, and their art collection includes work of many local artists that I looked forward to seeing in their new home.

