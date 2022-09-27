Read full article on original website
Amazon is bringing back Prime Day on October 11-12
Amazon holds a Prime Day shopping event annually, where it heavily discounts products across various categories. It is the e-commerce giant's own Black Friday sale. This year, the company held Prime Day on July 12-13 after the pandemic disrupted the event's timing for the last two years. Amazon has now announced another major shopping event for the holiday season: the Prime Early Access Sale. The two-day global shopping event will happen on October 11-12 in 15 countries. It will be exclusively available to Prime members.
CNET
Save Big on Refurb Amazon Kindle and Fire Tablets at This 1-Day Woot Sale
Amazon unveiled all kinds of new devices at its 2022 hardware event earlier in the week, including the new Kindle Scribe, new Echo smart speakers and new Ring cameras. And a new generation of devices means big discounts on older models. Today only, Woot has a selection of older refurbished Kindles and Amazon Fire tablets on sale, so you can save big compared to shopping new. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, and some models may sell out before then, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later.
WRDW-TV
What the Tech: Deals during Amazon’s second Prime Day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re only two months from Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, but Amazon isn’t waiting around for the holiday rush. The online retail giant has announced a shopping holiday event for its Amazon Prime members called ‘Prime Early Access Sale’, but we all know what it is.
The Verge
Kindle tablet and new Fire TV leak ahead of Amazon event
Amazon’s hardware launch event is less than an hour away, and we’re already seeing images of some upcoming products make their way around the web ahead of time. Leakers posted images of the purported devices on Twitter, which include an alleged Amazon Fire TV, a new Kindle that comes with a stylus, and a potential look at the Echo Auto 2.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar
New Amazon Kindle will have a stylus, leak says, and it'll come very soon
Our ranking of the best Amazon Kindles is going to get a massive shake-up soon, according to a leaker - there's an Amazon product launch happening in a few hours, and a leaker says a brand-new family of Kindle is launching at it. This leaker, called SnoopyTech (opens in new...
Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals are already available—save on Ninja and KitchenAid before Black Friday 2022
Make cooking easier by shopping the best kitchen deals ahead Amazon Prime Day. Save on cookware, appliances and more before Black Friday 2022.
Paper over: Amazon unveils new Kindle aimed at replacing paper for writing
Amazon announced the Kindle Scribe on Wednesday, which the company says could replace paper for reading and writing.
CNET
Amazon's 2022 Echo and Ring Launch Event: Get All the Details Live Here
The e-commerce giant's invite-only press event starts at 9 a.m. PT. Amazon's holding its big product event for the year, during which we are expecting a torrent of new product announcements. They include:. Upgrades to popular devices like the Echo Dot, which normally starts at $50 but is regularly on...
TechCrunch
Amazon quietly picked up a cashierless store startup to stock its Amazon Go play in India
TechCrunch has learned that Amazon quietly picked up the founders of a cashierless store startup out of the south of India, hired at least 100 more people to bolster the effort and is still hiring more to build out the team even further. The hires have included support and software...
Engadget
All Facebook and Instagram users in the US can now show off their NFTs
Instagram's NFT feature is now also supported in 100 countries around the world. Meta is done rolling out support for non-fungible tokens or NFTs in the US. The company first started giving select creators in the country the option to display their tokens on Facebook and Instagram earlier this year. But now everyone in the US can display their collections on both platforms, whether they're NFTs they've created and are selling or something they've purchased from creators. Those who have both social media apps can also cross-post their digital collectibles from either app so they don't have to share them twice.
How many Amazon Echoes do you need for your home?
Depending on the size of your home and where you feel you could use some Alexa assistance, you really don't need to spend more than $300 to fill your home with Echo speakers.
TechRadar
Save up to 50% on these Amazon Devices ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon may have just announced its exclusive Prime Early Access Sale for October, but deals have already launched ahead of time on some of the most popular Amazon devices - and they're available to all. Many of the usual favourites are featured in this latest Amazon sale, such as the Echo Dot, Fire Stick, Fire Tablet, Echo Show and Ring security cameras.
T3
New Amazon Echo Auto for 2022, but there's some bad news
Amazon’s second attempt at getting Alexa into your car has arrived
The Verge
Even Twitter is becoming TikTok
Twitter is joining the bandwagon of social media companies copying TikTok’s everlasting scroll of videos. In a blog post on Thursday, the company announced that it’s updating its video player to be “immersive” — tapping on it will make the video full screen, and if you scroll up, you’ll “start browsing more engaging video content.” The company is also adding a video carousel to its Explore tab, which will show you “some of the most popular videos being shared on Twitter.”
