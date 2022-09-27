ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Findlay, OH

Findlay's Montgomery featured on NBC Sports digital series

By The Blade
 4 days ago

Findlay High School senior offensive lineman Luke Montgomery will be featured on this week's episode of Road to the Dome , a 16-week digital series highlighting the journey of the 2023 All-American Bowl invitees.

This week's episode, the fifth installment of the series, will be Wednesday at 8 p.m. on various social platforms across NBC Sports. Montgomery will virtually receive his All-American jersey during Wednesday’s episode.

The All-American Bowl will take place Jan. 7 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The game will air live on NBC and Peacock.

Montgomery will be the third player from the Toledo area to participate in the annual showcase, joining Rogers’ Fred Davis in 2004 and St. John’s graduate and current University of Toledo linebacker Dallas Gant in 2018.

Montgomery is a four-star offensive lineman and is committed to Ohio State. He’s rated the No. 1 player in Ohio, the No. 4 overall offensive tackle, and No. 45 overall player in his class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He would be the first player from northwest Ohio to be the state’s No. 1-ranked prospect in the recruiting service era, which began in 2000.

