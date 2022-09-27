Read full article on original website
Related
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
Are heat pumps the key to accelerating the energy transition?
Story at a glance Heat pumps operate similarly to refrigeration systems such as air conditioners (ACs), with the only difference of producing hot instead of chilled water and/or air, and offering both heating and cooling options. Heat pumps consume a lot less energy and are at least three times more energy efficient compared to conventional…
In a world first, scientists propose geothermal power plants that also work as valuable clean energy reservoirs
A team of researchers from Princeton University claims that enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) could enable up to five terawatts of power generation in the U.S. alone. This is huge because, currently, the total amount of electricity produced annually in the country from all the sources stands at around one terawatt only.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gas Companies Are Promoting Hydrogen to Heat Homes. But the Science Isn’t on Their Side
Gas companies are promoting the fuel as a clean way to heat homes. But a new study says it doesn't make sense for the planet.
probrewer.com
2016 Stout Tanks 4 BBL Brew System
Well-maintained electric 4 BBL three vessel brew system (HLT/MT/Kettle) with electric heating elements and BrewMation control panel. Also, CPE System heat exchanger (CPE30H-XXD) and Forgeworks 2-Roll mill (Barley Crusher 1200) $22,000 and Buyer pays shipping. Manufacturer : Stout Tanks. Original Manufacture Date : 11/1/2016. Where Manufactured : United States. Ships...
electrek.co
Tesla Semi electric trucks spotted being shipped around ahead of deliveries
Several Tesla Semi electric trucks have been spotted being shipped around the country ahead of the long-awaited start of deliveries. Tesla Semi, an all-electric class 8 truck, was unveiled back in 2017. At the time, it was supposed to come as soon as 2019. The vehicle program was delayed for...
probrewer.com
COLLECTIVE ARTS BREWING: CO-PACKING AND CONTRACT BREWING
Collective Arts are your trusted co-packing partner for every beverage from hoppy IPAs to non-alcoholic soda’s, whether you are an established brand that requires some additional capacity relief or a breaking into the craft beverage industry. We are a grassroots company which fuses craft beverages with the talents of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
probrewer.com
Used DME Sanke 3 4 Station Keg Washer/Filler
Cleaning out our warehouse and selling a keg washer we don’t use anymore. In good shape. Needs pump, on/off switch for control panel, and vinyl hoses and couplers. Heating element and electrical look good. Up to 4 kegs can be cleaned at once and 8 kegs can be filled at once.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Brookfield Renewable acquires Standard Solar and Scout Clean Energy
Brookfield Renewable, together with its institutional partners, announced two further investments in the U.S. renewable energy sector. Brookfield Renewable has agreed to acquire Scout Clean Energy for $1 billion with the potential to invest an additional $350 million to support the business’ development activities ($270 million in total net to BEP). Scout’s portfolio includes over 1,200 MW of operating wind assets, including 400 MW managed on behalf of third parties, and a pipeline of over 22,000 MW of wind, solar and storage projects across 24 states, including almost 2,500 MW of under construction and advanced-stage projects.
Refinery issues lead to gas prices hiccups
A series of maintenance issues, fires, and other stoppages at US refineries have caused prices to spike temporarily at gas stations.
probrewer.com
Walk-in cooler Compressor and evaporator set
Large walk-in cooler set. Rated at 1300-2500 sqft. Great unit but too big for our needs. Can help load, will fit in truck but easier with a 10′ trailer. In great condition for age and priced to move, reach out and make an offer. Manufacturer : Blanchard-ness. Original Manufacture...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
probrewer.com
3x 130 Gallon Kombucha Fermenters w/ 1.5″ TC Fittings w/ Butterfly Valve
3x 130 Gallon Kombucha Fermenters w/ 1.5" TC Fittings w/ Butterfly Valve ( $2,000 ) 3x 130 gallon kombucha fermenters w/ 1.5″ TC fittings and butterfly valve. Bought a few months ago but have since decided to liquidate business. Like new. $800 each or $2000 for all three.
probrewer.com
French Oak Foeder with stand – 95HL
-originally used for wine, also modified with stainless steel lid for beer.
probrewer.com
UBC EXTRA 3/4-HP Chiller Upright
115V – PH.1, 60Hz, 16A. Purchased two years ago expecting to implement it as we grew, but never used it. It has been wrapped in plastic while stored the entire time and is in “Like New” condition. Priced to move fast. $1,000 OBO.
CARS・
Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric
Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.
probrewer.com
User Profile
Do you have experience in producing craft mead, wine and/or beer? As we continue to expand our mead production across the Hawaiian islands, we are in search of an experienced brewer to help discover, refine and continue mead production for MĀNOA HONEY & MEAD. Position Title:... Do you have...
probrewer.com
Another Craft-on-Craft – Urban South Brewery Buys Perfect Plain Brewing
In the slow but steady train of recent craft-on-craft acquisitions, Urban South Brewery in New Orleans has announced the purchase of Florida-based Perfect Plain Brewing Co. Under the agreement, Urban South will assume operations of the hospitality brand that owns and operates four concepts in Pensacola: Perfect Plain Brewing Co., Garden & Grain, Perennial and The Well. The transaction will officially close on October 1, and all entities will retain their current brands, operations and staff.
probrewer.com
Semi Automatic Keg Washer
Almost brand new semi automatic keg washer from Colorado brewing systems. Washed probably 10-15 kegs. Brewery never opened so need to sell. Keg washer does everything for you besides physically hooking up Keg. See pictures for operating instructions. Please text or call 7073929106 for more information. I also have unitanks, grain mill, and 4 barrel brew house.
probrewer.com
For Sale - Switchback BFG-12 Tray Former
Questions and Pricing – Austin Hart (910) 639-0016 Or Austin@unitedfoodandbeverage.com. The Switchback BGF, or Brewery Glue Former, is designed to form standard corrugated beverage distribution trays. The Tray Former Machine forms at up to 12 trays per minute, at the most economical price possible. The Switchback BGF features simple...
Comments / 0