Brookfield Renewable, together with its institutional partners, announced two further investments in the U.S. renewable energy sector. Brookfield Renewable has agreed to acquire Scout Clean Energy for $1 billion with the potential to invest an additional $350 million to support the business’ development activities ($270 million in total net to BEP). Scout’s portfolio includes over 1,200 MW of operating wind assets, including 400 MW managed on behalf of third parties, and a pipeline of over 22,000 MW of wind, solar and storage projects across 24 states, including almost 2,500 MW of under construction and advanced-stage projects.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 HOURS AGO