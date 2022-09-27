Read full article on original website
Related
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
'Firewood is the new gold' - prices and theft jump in Europe as Russia's gas cutoff boosts wood demand ahead of winter
Soaring energy prices in Europe are pushing the continent to revert to heating sources like coal and firewood, according to a report from the Washington Post. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has upended global energy markets and forced consumers to cut back exceptionally to make up for the sharp increase in energy costs. With winter approaching, the report says, countries in Europe are facing a stark reality of rationing, thievery and a reliance on wood.
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
SFGate
After 90 years, German bakery to close as energy costs soar
COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — For 90 years, Engelbert Schlechtrimen's family has been baking wheat rolls, rye bread and chocolate cakes in this western German city. Next month, they will turn off the ovens for good, because they can no longer afford rising energy prices resulting from Russia's war in Ukraine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gas Companies Are Promoting Hydrogen to Heat Homes. But the Science Isn’t on Their Side
Gas companies are promoting the fuel as a clean way to heat homes. But a new study says it doesn't make sense for the planet.
probrewer.com
NEW 50bbl Brite – Ready to Ship
Brand NEW – NEVER USED – North American Made 50 bbl brite tank. Selling for 10k below cost (I am leaving beer industry)
RideApart
Electric Motorcycle Manufacturer Davinci Unveils DC100 Classic
The electric motorcycle market is full of new and exciting options, with most of them designed to satisfy the needs of urban dwellers and commuters. As such, it’s always refreshing to see electric motorcycles that are designed for fun and excitement. You may have heard of Davinci, the Chinese electric motorcycle manufacturer who debuted the DC100 in the Chongqing motorcycle show.
ieefa.org
German steel giant tech breakthrough to steer industry away from coal
ThyssenKrupp plans to replace its blast furnaces with low-carbon technology at Germany’s largest steelmaking plant, accelerating the transition away from coal. A faster-than-expected transition from blast furnaces to DRI-based steelmaking will have implications for long-term metallurgical coal demand. Multinational conglomerate ThyssenKrupp has given the green light to a plan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
electrek.co
Tesla Semi electric trucks spotted being shipped around ahead of deliveries
Several Tesla Semi electric trucks have been spotted being shipped around the country ahead of the long-awaited start of deliveries. Tesla Semi, an all-electric class 8 truck, was unveiled back in 2017. At the time, it was supposed to come as soon as 2019. The vehicle program was delayed for...
probrewer.com
Letina Z2000LHVII Fermenter
Letina Z2000 (msrp $5595) is a 2000 liter fermenter, This beast of a fermenter is one that will last a lifetime. Conical Dish bottom. All welds are polished and treated (not porous) for sanitary food use. Beautiful and seamless manway/tank welds. Tank wall is SWAGED before welding on ferrules. This...
VIDEO: Ever Heard The Ringing Rocks of Montana?
VIDEO: Ever Heard The Ringing Rocks of Montana? Beautiful Video ...
Refinery issues lead to gas prices hiccups
A series of maintenance issues, fires, and other stoppages at US refineries have caused prices to spike temporarily at gas stations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Taylor Farms Taps Bloom Energy, Ameresco and Concept Clean Energy to Take California Fresh Vegetable Production Facility Off the Grid
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Taylor Farms, North America’s largest producer of healthy fresh foods, has partnered with Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) and Concept Clean Energy to install a microgrid capable of taking one of their California food processing facilities completely off the traditional energy grid. The energy leaders plan to combine six megawatts (MW) of Bloom fuel cells, 2MW of solar power from Concept Clean Energy and a 2MW/4MWh battery into a microgrid that is designed to power the entire 450,000 sq. ft. facility in San Juan Bautista, California.
probrewer.com
3x 130 Gallon Kombucha Fermenters w/ 1.5″ TC Fittings w/ Butterfly Valve
3x 130 Gallon Kombucha Fermenters w/ 1.5" TC Fittings w/ Butterfly Valve ( $2,000 ) 3x 130 gallon kombucha fermenters w/ 1.5″ TC fittings and butterfly valve. Bought a few months ago but have since decided to liquidate business. Like new. $800 each or $2000 for all three.
probrewer.com
Used DME Sanke 3 4 Station Keg Washer/Filler
Cleaning out our warehouse and selling a keg washer we don’t use anymore. In good shape. Needs pump, on/off switch for control panel, and vinyl hoses and couplers. Heating element and electrical look good. Up to 4 kegs can be cleaned at once and 8 kegs can be filled at once.
probrewer.com
Wavegrip rolls, NEW White and Orange
Left over wavegrip rings from a contract brew run. New condition in the Box, 3030 6packs/600 meters per box. I have 6 full rolls of white (and one partial) and 2 full rolls orange (and one partial). Price new was $196.95 per box, asking $100 per box plus shipping, if you buy all of one color I’ll include the partial for free.
probrewer.com
UBC EXTRA 3/4-HP Chiller Upright
115V – PH.1, 60Hz, 16A. Purchased two years ago expecting to implement it as we grew, but never used it. It has been wrapped in plastic while stored the entire time and is in “Like New” condition. Priced to move fast. $1,000 OBO.
Automotive Suppliers Are Preparing For A Hydrogen Future
Toyota has long been a proponent of hydrogen technology. In various regions across the world, the Mirai offers buyers a taste of the alternative fuel. Meanwhile, on the track, the automaker has been showcasing the benefits of hydrogen with a specially designed Corolla race car. Many have criticized the company...
probrewer.com
Semi Automatic Keg Washer
Almost brand new semi automatic keg washer from Colorado brewing systems. Washed probably 10-15 kegs. Brewery never opened so need to sell. Keg washer does everything for you besides physically hooking up Keg. See pictures for operating instructions. Please text or call 7073929106 for more information. I also have unitanks, grain mill, and 4 barrel brew house.
probrewer.com
Walk-in cooler Compressor and evaporator set
Large walk-in cooler set. Rated at 1300-2500 sqft. Great unit but too big for our needs. Can help load, will fit in truck but easier with a 10′ trailer. In great condition for age and priced to move, reach out and make an offer. Manufacturer : Blanchard-ness. Original Manufacture...
Comments / 0