As my boyfriend Jay and I walked into the Kern County Fair, we were instantly met with the savory scent of chicken being grilled and the sweet aroma of funnel cakes. You could hear children laughing, the carnival games playing, and people on the fair rides screaming. It was around 4 p.m., so it was still sunny and warm out. The atmosphere was just as it used to be-, one filled with nostalgia.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO