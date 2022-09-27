ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

BEST EATS: Mexico City tacos

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When I told him I was leaving for a week’s vacation in Mexico City, defense attorney David A. Torres began talking about suadero tacos with a fervor he usually saves for closing arguments. He didn’t steer me wrong. I ate suadero tacos at multiple locations and enjoyed them immensely each time. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
wascotrib.com

An enchanting night of Wine and Roses

The Wasco Elk Ladies hosted "An Evening of Wine and Roses" on Sept. 9 as part of the Rose Festival activities. It was an honored guest reception as a tribute to the 2022 Grand Marshals, Miss Wasco Rose Queen Ensley Mehlberg and, posthumously, featured artist Helen Howard. This year's Grand...
WASCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wasco, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Wasco, CA
Society
thelostlongboarder.com

Planz Skatepark in Bakersfield

Planz Skatepark is a Spohn Ranch designed skatepark located within the Planz community park in Bakersfield, CA. This is a compact skatepark that is packed with a variety of street skating features. First Impressions of Planz Skatepark:. Pros: Lots of street obstacles. Small bowl. Cons: Small skatepark, not much flow.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern Medical hosts recruitment event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Medical is hosting an Experienced RN Recruitment Event Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to organizers. Applicants will get a tour of the facility and meet with hospital directors, management and leadership. Kern Medical is looking for nurses who have worked with the community and know how to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Influential CSUB Hall of Fame professor dies at age 83

When California voters were asked to ban bilingual education from public schools in the late 1990s, Augustine “Gus” Garcia wondered how, if you take away their language, those English learners could ever be expected to succeed. A champion for the under-represented who died Monday at the age of...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Mexican People#Mexican Food#Mexicans#Independence Day#The Mexican#Parade#Hispanic Heritage Month#Aguas Frescas
KGET 17

Feed the Need at the Kern County Fair offers free admission

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A donation of just six canned good to CAPK’s Feed the Need initiative can get you free admission to the Kern County Fair on Monday. “About 14 percent of Kern County is food insecure, meaning they are having a hard time getting the next meal on the table,” said Savannah Maldonado, resource and outreach coordinator at CAPK.
KERN COUNTY, CA
wascotrib.com

Mystery History - Sept. 22, 2022

Here's this week's challenge, courtesy of the Wasco Historical Society. If you know the location, circumstances, exact or rough date and/or people in the photo, send your educated (or semieducated) guess to the Tribune, 455 Kern St., Suite E, Shafter, CA 93263, or e-mail it to [email protected]. WascoTrib.com. Winners...
SHAFTER, CA
Bakersfield Californian

JOSE GASPAR: Arvin looks for a police chief — again

Help wanted: Police chief for the city of Arvin, a small rural community southeast of Bakersfield with a population of about 21,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Candidate must be good-looking, hardworking, open to the community, preferably bilingual (English and Spanish) and above all, squeaky clean. For the third...
ARVIN, CA
KGET

Arvin names Ghazalpour acting police chief

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Arvin has named Alex Ghazalpour as acting Chief of Police for its police department. City Manager Jeff Jones announced the appointment of Ghazalpour in email to city staff Wednesday. The email said the city is in the process of hiring a permanent chief of police that is a […]
ARVIN, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
wascotrib.com

Community Calendar - Sept. 22, 2022

As activities restart and businesses reopen, we will try to update readers on the status of events and activities throughout the area. Please contact Erica Soriano with additions and changes at [email protected] or call 661-292-5100 by Monday at 4 p.m. for that week’s paper. ONGOING. NEW: Homecoming –...
SHAFTER, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield Police release August 2022 monthly report

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department Special Enforcement Unit released its monthly report for August 2022. According to the report, a year to date gang violence index from 2020 to 2022 found that shootings were cut in half. 60 were reported for 2021 compared to 30 in 2022.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CSUB Runner

Kern County Fair’s meatless options go beyond

As my boyfriend Jay and I walked into the Kern County Fair, we were instantly met with the savory scent of chicken being grilled and the sweet aroma of funnel cakes. You could hear children laughing, the carnival games playing, and people on the fair rides screaming. It was around 4 p.m., so it was still sunny and warm out. The atmosphere was just as it used to be-, one filled with nostalgia.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Teen charged in Porterville firefighters' deaths sentenced to 6 months

A 15-year-old boy was sentenced to six months in juvenile custody Wednesday after a judge found true arson charges in connection to a Porterville library fire that killed two firefighters with Kern County ties, according to a Tulare County District Attorney news release. Tulare County Juvenile Court Judge Hugo Loza...
PORTERVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy