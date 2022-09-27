The Shafter High Generals suffered their first loss of the season on Friday night, dropping a heartbreaker to Chavez High, 35-34, after leading for most of the game. Early in the game, neither team could mount an effective drive, with the teams trading punts. Chavez drew first blood late in the first quarter when they scored on a 28-yard touchdown play. Shafter went without even a first down for the first quarter, getting hurt by missed blocking assignments and penalties.

SHAFTER, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO