wascotrib.com
An enchanting night of Wine and Roses
The Wasco Elk Ladies hosted "An Evening of Wine and Roses" on Sept. 9 as part of the Rose Festival activities. It was an honored guest reception as a tribute to the 2022 Grand Marshals, Miss Wasco Rose Queen Ensley Mehlberg and, posthumously, featured artist Helen Howard. This year's Grand...
wascotrib.com
Shafter High celebrating stadium grand opening
The Shafter High Generals will celebrate an official grand opening of their new stadium on Homecoming night, Sept. 23, with a variety of activities on the menu. For the price of admission to the game against the Taft Wildcats, attendees will be treated to a video produced by Coach Jerald Pierucci and his crew of students. The video will be played just before the beginning of the game. At halftime of the game, there will be the crowning of the Homecoming Queen and King, a performance by the Shafter High Marching Band, as well as homecoming floats from each class.
thelostlongboarder.com
Planz Skatepark in Bakersfield
Planz Skatepark is a Spohn Ranch designed skatepark located within the Planz community park in Bakersfield, CA. This is a compact skatepark that is packed with a variety of street skating features. First Impressions of Planz Skatepark:. Pros: Lots of street obstacles. Small bowl. Cons: Small skatepark, not much flow.
BEST EATS: Mexico City tacos
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When I told him I was leaving for a week’s vacation in Mexico City, defense attorney David A. Torres began talking about suadero tacos with a fervor he usually saves for closing arguments. He didn’t steer me wrong. I ate suadero tacos at multiple locations and enjoyed them immensely each time. […]
School Day takes place at the Kern County Fair, kids enter free
Tuesday, September 27th is School Day at the Kern County Fair. School Day gives all children in pre-school to sixth grade free admission from 9 a.m. until noon.
wascotrib.com
Pet of the Week: Meet Cam – he's ready for a new home
Cam came into the Wasco Animal Shelter as a stray. He is approximately 1 year old, and is a male labrador. He is great with staff, and other dogs and has been tested with small breeds. It is unknown if Cam is house/crate trained at the time. Dogs are not tested with children; his behavior towards children is unknown.
Bakersfield Now
United Way providing food boxes and books to Fairfax School District families
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — United Way of Kern County is giving away free boxes of food, books to kids ages 0-13, and dental hygiene kits. The drive-thru distribution will be happening Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Fairfax Jr. High, located at 1500 South Fairfax Road from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
KGET 17
Feed the Need at the Kern County Fair offers free admission
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A donation of just six canned good to CAPK’s Feed the Need initiative can get you free admission to the Kern County Fair on Monday. “About 14 percent of Kern County is food insecure, meaning they are having a hard time getting the next meal on the table,” said Savannah Maldonado, resource and outreach coordinator at CAPK.
Bakersfield Dreyer's Ice Cream plant announces temporary shutdowns
Nearly a thousand employees of the Dreyer’s Ice Cream plant in Bakersfield will be temporarily unemployed come late November and December.
Bakersfield Californian
United Way hosting food, books hygiene kit giveaway
The United Way of Kern County is partnering with No Kid Hungry, State Farm, Community Action Partnership of Kern and Capital Dental to bring another installment of Healthy Minds Healthy Bodies to Fairfax Junior High on Wednesday. The event is a distribution of food, books and dental hygiene kits to...
wascotrib.com
Mystery History - Sept. 22, 2022
Here's this week's challenge, courtesy of the Wasco Historical Society. If you know the location, circumstances, exact or rough date and/or people in the photo, send your educated (or semieducated) guess to the Tribune, 455 Kern St., Suite E, Shafter, CA 93263, or e-mail it to [email protected]. WascoTrib.com. Winners...
Bakersfield Californian
Influential CSUB Hall of Fame professor dies at age 83
When California voters were asked to ban bilingual education from public schools in the late 1990s, Augustine “Gus” Garcia wondered how, if you take away their language, those English learners could ever be expected to succeed. A champion for the under-represented who died Monday at the age of...
Bakersfield Channel
The week ahead: Warmer than average temperatures for the next few days
Toto, I have a feeling we aren't in the low 80s anymore!. Things are warming up for the next few days here in Kern County, before a potential cool down towards the end of the week. Here in Bakersfield, we are in the mid-90s until Thursday, when we drop to...
Bakersfield Californian
Majid ‘Mo’ Mojibi-Yazdi (1947-2022): Immigrant rose to success in refining, real estate development
His bosses made Majid "Mo" Mojibi-Yazdi a deal in the late 1970s: If he could turn around a refinery they'd just acquired in northwest Bakersfield, and show a profit within three months, they'd give him a share of the ownership. Mojibi succeeded, and he kept succeeding — an Iranian immigrant...
wascotrib.com
James Walter (Smitty) Smith
Father, son, brother and car enthusiast James Walker "Smitty" Smith passed away on Sept. 8, 2022. Jim is survived by his two sons and their families, which include seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, sisters Sherry Smith and Carol West, and many nieces and nephews. Services were held on Sept. 21....
Bakersfield Californian
City of Bakersfield announces road closures
The city of Bakersfield announced a pair of temporary road closures Wednesday, one for Highway 99 and one for Highway 58. A nighttime closure has been scheduled for all southbound lanes of Highway 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue from 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. starting Thursday evening for the adjustment of falsework.
Bakersfield Californian
School meeting on drugs cut short as parents demand answers
North High School held a community meeting Tuesday that became raucous when the school’s principal attempted to disseminate educational information about drugs following claims of student overdoses on campus. Last week, North High students staged a walkout in response to parents saying their children were sent to the emergency...
Bakersfield Californian
One almost done, more coming: Sage raising money for 34-unit building next to Cafe Smitten
Local developers behind three downtown apartment projects plan to add a fourth, called Cléo on 18th, at the parking lot next to Cafe Smitten. Sage Equities is raising money from private investors to build seven lofts and 27 one-bedrooms similar to the nearly finished units it's pre-leasing a block away at $2,400 and $1,900 per month, respectively. The plan is to break ground next year and open Cléo in 2024.
Bakersfield Californian
Berry draws fire for offering to buy up homes in McKittrick
A Kern County oil producer has stirred controversy by trying to buy up residential property in the McKittrick area in preparation for a buffer zone the state is placing between oil field operations and sensitive sites like homes. Berry Corp. recently sent out what it called fair-market offers to owners...
Bakersfield Now
Students that overdosed at North High School continue to feel side effects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Last Thursday, sisters Arkeyta-Anncrey and Amairakiss Owens were hospitalized after they experienced what their doctor said was an opioid overdose. They said they began feeling sick after eating snacks that were given to them at North High School. In response to this situation, the principal...
