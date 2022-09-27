The demand for cTrader spiked especially from large brokers, as it remains the safest choice in the market. The demand for cTrader spiked especially from large brokers, as it remains the safest choice in the market. Since its development, Spotware is known in the industry for fighting malicious brokers, following its Trader First™ approach. In its more than 12 years of existence, the company kicked out multiple bucket shop brokers as well as brokers accepting US clients.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 HOURS AGO