Economy

Finova adds later life lending product comparison to its Broker CRM

“Record levels of demand paired with limited supply is making it increasingly hard for brokers to generate new business or complete on standard purchases. In this market, brokers need to be able to diversify the products they offer without impacting their capacity or reducing efficiency.”. Finova has integrated its Broker...
CREDITS & LOANS
Komainu appoints Nicolas Bertrand as CEO of European digital asset custodian

“I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to join the Komainu team and to contribute to its next stage of development. With its regulated and independent institutional custody platform for cryptocurrencies and digital assets, Komainu provides the much-needed backbone to support the natural evolution of our industry.”. Komainu has...
BUSINESS
SpiderRock deploys Eventus trade surveillance for futures and options offering

“As we have begun to provide direct market access as a routing broker and grown in our futures offering, which is subject to a different regulator, we wanted to make sure we chose a trade surveillance platform that has all the tools that we need, a format we can review easily, and capabilities to demonstrate to regulators that we have the proper trade surveillance procedures in place. Validus checks all the boxes for us.”
MARKETS
Mastercard, hi app partner to issue cards with NFT avatars

In partnership with Mastercard, crypto and fiat financial app hi is launching what it calls “the world’s first debit card featuring NFT avatar customization.”. Per the announcement, eligible owners of blue-chip NFTs can now customize Mastercard debit cards with avatars they verifiably own. It means they will be able to have their beloved character emblazoned on the plastic card that’s in their pocket.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Tokeny integrates Ownera to boost liquidity of tokenized assets

“The adoption of FinP2P will result in higher liquidity and better access to capital and assets by providing regulated firms with one secure point of connection to multiple digital asset networks across the globe.”. Tokeny has partnered with inter-trading network Ownera to distribute tokenized assets over the Ownera FinP2P network...
BUSINESS
Plum taps Bitpanda to launch crypto after recent release of stock investing

“In a world where financial services are rapidly evolving, and consumers demand more convenience and safety, we have created an innovative API-based infrastructure that provides other companies and their customers with access to a state-of-the-art trading experience.”. European smart money app Plum, which had recently launched stock investing, has announced...
STOCKS
OKX Chain integrates .crypto domains to simplify wallet transactions

Unstoppable Domains, a company building Blockchain domain names, has entered a partnership with EVM and IBC compatible chain OKC (OKX Chain). This collaboration will grant OKC’s users the ability to simplify deposits and withdrawals within the regulated fiat-focused crypto-asset exchange. Unlike with traditional domain registration, Unstoppable Domains are tied...
MARKETS
GBTC share is trading at 36% below bitcoin spot price

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust share has widened its discount relative to the underlying cryptocurrency held in the fund, the highest margin ever since its debut in 2013. Digital Currency Group’s flagship GBTC shares traded at a discount of 35.8% to net asset value (NAV) today. The $13-billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust...
STOCKS
Spotware sees a spike in demand from large brokers

The demand for cTrader spiked especially from large brokers, as it remains the safest choice in the market. The demand for cTrader spiked especially from large brokers, as it remains the safest choice in the market. Since its development, Spotware is known in the industry for fighting malicious brokers, following its Trader First™ approach. In its more than 12 years of existence, the company kicked out multiple bucket shop brokers as well as brokers accepting US clients.
TECHNOLOGY
Pyth Network welcomes onchain data from crypto market maker Auros

“By sharing our high-frequency trading data with a truly onchain decentralized network, we aim to foster innovation that will lead to better financial solutions for all participants.”. Pyth Network has onboarded algorithmic trading and market making firm Auros to its roster of data providers. The oracle solution for latency-sensitive financial...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Confluence adds ICE’s SFDR data to ESG solution for asset managers

“With increasing demands for ESG data and insights, Confluence ESG Solutions integrated with ICE ESG data are uniquely positioned to offer greater ESG portfolio insights and help clients meet regulatory compliance requirements.”. Analytics and regulatory compliance reporting solutions provider Confluence has tapped Intercontinental Exchange to leverage ICE’s Environmental, Social and...
ECONOMY
Space and Time raises $20 million to grow its decentralized data warehouse

“We look forward to seeing the ways in which Space and Time will allow the business logic in centralized systems to be automated and connected directly to smart contracts.”. Space and Time has secured $20 million in strategic funding led by Microsoft’s M12 in order to drive the development and...
BUSINESS
SimpleFX launches USDT deposit bonus with instant access to $150 gift

Reputable brokerage firm SimpleFX kicks off October with a blast through its new bonus offer. Customers taking advantage of the new promotion can get a $150 gift just for depositing more USDT to their live trading account. Traders can take advantage of a free credit in their accounts, with the...
MARKETS
FXPA member Chip Lowry joins CFTC’s Market Risk Advisory Committee

“MRAC represents an important forum for the industry and the CFTC to confer on issues that impact financial markets. Our mission at FXPA is to advance a sound, liquid, transparent and competitive global currency market, so I look forward to being part of this consequential effort from the CFTC.”. The...
MARKETS
BLKC: BlackRock launches iShares Blockchain Technology UCITS ETF

“The exposure offered by the iShares Blockchain Technology UCITS ETF will allow our clients the opportunity to engage with global companies leading the development of the emerging blockchain ecosystem.”. BlackRock has launched iShares Blockchain Technology UCITS ETF [BLKC], an exchange traded fund (ETF) that will track the NYSE® FactSet® Global...
STOCKS
Nexo sued for operating crypto brokerage without license and lying about it

“Nexo violated the law and investors’ trust by falsely claiming that it is a licensed and registered platform. Nexo must stop its unlawful operations and take necessary action to protect its investors.”. Nexo is being sued by eight U.S. state securities regulators, including the New York Attorney’s Office led...
