Amber Alert issued for teen believed to be with father, who's accused of killing woman in Fontana
Police say 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, who allegedly killed a woman in Fontana, is on the run with his 15-year-old daughter Savanna.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica man killed after attacking Rancho Cucamonga police officer
Santa Monica resident Marlon Bonds was killed by Rancho Cucamonga police on Sept. 24 after he drove his car into an officer and then approached him with a knife. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 7:14 p.m., deputies with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota Matrix, related to a retail theft in the 11800 block of Foothill Boulevard.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Shooting Other Driver During Traffic Dispute on I-15
A 52-year-old motorist accused of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday following a California Highway...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Hesperia, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Shannon Dicus said “evidence suggests that Savannah Graziano was a participant in shooting at our deputies.”
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Shannon Dicus (Information) Hesperia, California: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Shannon Dicus provided the latest information into the deadly shootout with law enforcement involving murder suspect 45 year old Anthony John Graziano, and his daughter, 15 year old Savannah Graziano. Anthony John...
KMJ
Amber Alert Deactivated, Suspect Killed in Shootout with Deputies in Hesperia
FONTANA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man was killed during a shootout with San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday morning in Hesperia. Deputies confirmed it was Anthony Graziano, the father of Savannah Graziano, the 15-year-old girl at the center of Monday’s AMBER Alert. 45-year-old Graziano, was pronounced dead...
Gunman fires more than a dozen rounds at Adelanto home, hits victim’s dog
Authorities are searching for a gunman who fired several rounds at an occupied Adelanto home, striking a dog, before fleeing the area Sunday night. The incident was reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 10800 block of Pemberton Street, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies determined that the […]
Girl abducted after father fatally shoots wife during domestic dispute in Fontana: Police
An Amber Alert was issued after a man wanted on suspicion of killing his wife in a domestic violence shooting allegedly abducted their 15-year-old daughter. The shooting was reported around 7:35 a.m. near the intersection of Mallory Street and Cypress Avenue. The scene is near Cypress Elementary School, which was temporarily locked down amid the […]
vvng.com
Southbound 15 freeway in Hesperia closed for 24 hours due to fatal shooting investigation
UPDATE 9/28 — At 5:08 am, on Wednesday morning the southbound lanes of the I-15 were reopened. The Main Street on and off-ramps will remain shut down for the ongoing investigation. Motorists traveling on Summit Valley Road are reporting at least a one-hour delay. The backup on US Highway 395 begins at about Bear Valley Road.
mynewsla.com
Police: Drunk Driver Suspected in Three-Vehicle Collision in Menifee
A three-vehicle wreck at a Menifee intersection that almost killed a motorist was triggered by the driver of an SUV who plowed through a stoplight while possibly drunk at the wheel, authorities said Wednesday. The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Tuesday at Berea and Newport roads, according to the...
foxla.com
PnB Rock: Teen boy and woman arrested, father on the run in rapper’s killing
LOS ANGELES - Southern California authorities announced Wednesday a 17-year-old boy and a 32-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the brutal killing of rapper PnB Rock that occurred during a robbery in broad daylight at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles, while a third suspect is on the run.
fox5ny.com
Guard shot during attempted robbery of armored truck in Carson
CARSON, Calif. - A guard was shot when a group of armed robbers ambushed an armored truck in Carson Tuesday morning, according to officials. Reports of an attempted robbery came in around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at a 7-Eleven at West 228th and South Figueroa streets. According to Los Angeles County...
vvng.com
Two men shot and killed in Lucerne Valley, suspect remains at large
LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities confirmed two men were shot and killed in Lucerne Valley and the suspect remains at large. On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 9:22 p.m., deputies with the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the area of Planet Road and Camp Rock Road, regarding two men who had been shot.
vvng.com
Dog shot when unknown suspect fires 18 rounds at a home in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A dog inside of an Adelanto home was shot after an unknown suspect fired multiple rounds at the residence, officials said. On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 11:23 p.m., deputies with the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a shooting in the 10800 block of Pemberton Street in Adelanto.
vvng.com
Police searching for two women wanted for attempted murder in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are searching for two women wanted for attempted murder after intentionally running over the victim in Adelanto. According to witnesses in the area, on September 22, 2022, the 34-year-old adult female victim and the suspects were involved in a physical altercation on Bellflower Street, near Chamberlaine Way.
zachnews.net
Lucerne Valley, CA: Homicide investigation underway after local man and another man from Hemet, California were shot and killed along Planet Road during the night last Saturday.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Courtesy) Lucerne Valley, California: A homicide investigation is underway by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department after a local man and another man from Hemet, California were shot and killed along Planet Road during the night on Saturday, September 24th, 2022.
Man gets life without parole for strangling cellmate in Delano prison
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of murder for strangling his cellmate at Kern Valley State Prison was sentenced Wednesday to life without parole. Daniel Olguin, 40, was serving a prison term for a previous murder conviction in San Bernardino County when he killed Eric Moreno the evening of June 15, 2018, according […]
9/27 KVCR Midday News: Amber Alert for Fontana Man Accused of Killing Wife and Abducting Daughter, Counterfeit Pills Containing Fentanyl Lead to Rise in Overdose Deaths, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. An Amber Alert is being circulated as the search for Anthony Graziano, 45, of Fontana, accused of killing his wife and abducting their teenage daughter expanded late Monday. Graziano was last seen driving a white 2017 Nissan Frontier, License plate #44305G2.
Palm Springs police arrest burglary suspect who ended up on Vons roof and hiding in a cave near a steep hillside
A man and a woman accused of a residential burglary are behind bars after Palm Springs police searched the roof of a grocery store as well a nearby steep hillside. The incident began at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Police said a homeowner called 911 reporting a theft at their vacant rental property on the The post Palm Springs police arrest burglary suspect who ended up on Vons roof and hiding in a cave near a steep hillside appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Hours Long Standoff Results in One Dead in La Quinta
One person is dead in North La Quinta after an overnight standoff ends early Tuesday morning. Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to an assault with a gun in the 78800 block of West Harland Drive Monday night around 7:36 p.m. Authorities say two people in the...
Bakersfield Channel
Two men arrested for transporting over 100 pounds of crystal meth
(KERO) — Over 100 pounds of meth was seized during a traffic stop in North Bakersfield. According to California Highway Patrol, a car was stopped on southbound Highway 99 on Friday for tinted windows on September 23rd. The officer smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana and noted several indicators of criminal activity. A canine was deployed and a probable search was conducted.
