ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

First look: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals odds and lines

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KQ9wb_0iC1CQ9300

The Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) welcome the Miami Dolphins (3-0) to Paycor Stadium for Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET (PRIME). Below, we look at Dolphins vs. Bengals odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

The Bengals come into this game off a 27-12 victory over the New York Jets, comfortably covering a 6.5-point spread. QB Joe Burrow finally found his rhythm.

This was Cincinnati’s 1st win after 3-point losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys. DT DJ Reader, who has been impactful for the Bengals’ defense, doesn’t seem like he’ll be able to play on the short week.

The Dolphins also covered, as they defeated the Buffalo Bills 21-19 as 4-point underdogs. The status of QB Tua Tagovailoa is unknown after he clearly looked knocked up against the Bills; the signal-caller left Sunday’s victory briefly but was able to return. Coach Mike McDaniel said he’s dealing with ankle and back soreness.

FOOTBALL NEVER STOPS

Live games, analysis and more 7 days a week: Get ESPN+

Dolphins at Bengals odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 5:47 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Dolphins +160 (bet $100 to win $160) | Bengals -190 (bet $190 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Dolphins +3.5 (-108) | Bengals -3.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 47.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Dolphins 3-0 | Bengals 1-2
  • ATS: Dolphins 3-0 | Bengals 1-2
  • O/U: Dolphins 1-2 | Bengals 0-3

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Dolphins vs. Bengals head-to-head

The Bengals and Dolphins had played in 3 consecutive seasons before last year. Burrow has yet to face Miami in his career as the teams met after his season-ending injury in 2020; the Dolphins won that game at Hard Rock Stadium 19-7.

QBs Brandon Allen and Ryan Finley shared the snaps for the Bengals while Tagovailoa was the alpha and cruised at home. Miami also won the 2019 meeting, 38-35 in overtime, while Cincinnati was a 27-17 victor in 2018.

Want action on this NFL game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CommandersWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | ListWire

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
AthlonSports.com

Prominent College Football Quarterback Announces Stunning Transfer Decision

A prominent college football quarterback is leaving his team behind just a few games into the 2022 season. That quarterback happens to be Boise State's Hank Bachmeier. It has been an ugly start to the 2022 season for the Broncos. Andy Avalos' team is 2-2 on the year with losses to Oregon State and, most recently, UTEP.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Paycor Stadium#The New York Jets#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Buffalo Bills#Qb Tua Tagovailoa#Usa Today Sports Scores
Larry Brown Sports

Cause of Myles Garrett’s terrifying car accident revealed

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was involved in a very frightening car accident on Monday, and we now have some more details about what led to it. Garrett was driving with a female passenger after he left the Browns facility when he went off the right side of the road. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said his 2021 Porsche flipped several times before coming to rest. Fortunately, Garrett and the passenger were not seriously injured.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To CeeDee Lamb Girlfriend News

CeeDee Lamb's girlfriend was trending on social media during Monday night's Cowboys vs. Giants game. The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver had a tough first half, dropping a long pass from quarterback Cooper Rush, though he redeemed himself in the second half. Lamb had a couple of huge catches on a...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike McDaniel provides injury update on Tua Tagovailoa

During the Miami Dolphins’ victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed some time for what was originally reported as a head injury. However, after the game, the quarterback and head coach discussed the back and ankle being more of an issue than the head at the time. While all three injuries are normally things that deserve attention after a game, answers are much more intriguing this week, as the Dolphins are preparing for a Thursday night meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush

Jerry Jones has said once before that he wouldn't mind if Cooper Rush played well enough for the Cowboys to have a quarterback controversy on his hands. Well, here we are. Rush led the Cowboys to a pivotal 23-16 over the NFC East rival New York Giants last Monday night. He completed 21 of his 31 pass attempts for 215 yards and one touchdown and no picks.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
205K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy