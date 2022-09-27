Read full article on original website
Area Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Jackson Center Polk Road
MINERAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred early Monday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, September 26, as 59-year-old Raymond E. Haggard, of Mercer, was traveling east on Jackson Center Polk Road, in Mineral Township, Venango County, in a 2009 Honda FIT.
David J. Burk
David J. Burk, 40, of Hovey Twp., Parker, Pa. passed away early Friday morning at Clarion Hospital of injuries sustained in a one vehicle accident late Thursday evening in Hovey Twp. Born in Grove City, Pa. on October 22, 1981, he was son of Tina Crawford Burk, who survives, and...
Cynthia Kaye “Cindy” Waters
Cynthia Kaye “Cindy” Waters, 59, of Cranberry, died at her home on Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 while surrounded by loved ones, following a brief cancer illness. She was born in Oil City on April 17, 1963 to Arthur Daye Phillippi and his wife Dorothy and Carol M. (Heeter) Swartzfager and the late Ernest Swartzfager.
Shirley M. Jones
Shirley M. Jones, 84, of Oil City, PA, passed away Thursday Sept. 29, 2022, just one day shy of her 85th birthday. Born Sept. 30, 1937 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Merle & Gladys Beach Moon. Shirley was a graduate of Oil City High...
State Police Calls: Titusville Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill Woman
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. According to a release issued on September 28, a crime of theft by deception on Bullion Road, in Clinton Township, Venango County, was reported. Police say the incident occurred around 3:50 p.m. on September 6. Contact...
Edward Quigley
Edward Quigley, age 68, of Strattanville, passed away unexpectedly on September 26, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Philadelphia County on September 25, 1954 to the late George and Margaret (Leary) Quigley. Edward spent a majority of his life in Ebensburg, Pa. He loved birds and going to...
Elizabeth W. Walters
Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, Elizabeth W. Walters, of Pleasantville, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the age of 84, after a brief illness with cancer. Elizabeth was born January 7, 1938, in Titusville. She was a daughter of the late...
SPONSORED: Here Are the All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Jobs of the Week
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area. – Answering phones, as well as welcoming and assisting patients and visitors. – Scheduling and confirming appointments. – Obtaining and updating patients’ personal and health information. – Creating and maintaining electronic health records. Requirements:. – High...
Lucille “Lucy” Swartzlander Staley
Lucille “Lucy” Swartzlander Staley, 90, of Clarion, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, September 28, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on April 15, 1932 in Oil City; daughter of the late Edward and Josephine Maphos DeArment. Lucy married Jack B. Staley on July...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate-Covered-Cherry Dump Cake
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate-Covered-Cherry Dump Cake – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. 1 package chocolate cake mix (regular size) -Preheat the oven to 350°. Mix pie filling, chocolate chips, and extract; spread into a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Sprinkle with cake mix and pecans; drizzle with melted butter.
Harriet (Ann) Enos
On September 25, 2022, Harriet (Ann) Enos passed peacefully after an extended illness. Ann was surrounded by her beloved husband of 65 years, Boyd, and her family. In addition to her husband, Ann leaves behind her children and their families: Mike and Pam of Pleasantville, Debbie and Lee of Boston, Lynne and Rick of Springtown, TX and Mindy.
Richard M. Swartz
Richard M. Swartz, 73, a resident of #2 Monroe Street, Franklin died peacefully early Friday morning, September 23, 2022 in UPMC-Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was born September 22, 1949 in Oil City, a beloved son of the late: Earl P. “Mike” Swartz and Rosie A. “Alice” Ritts Swartz.
Local Woman Accused of Repeatedly Striking Man During Domestic Dispute Waives Hearing
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a local woman accused of assaulting a victim during a domestic incident in Cranberry Township were waived for court. According to court documents, the following charges against 51-year-old Candace Bridget Schiffer, of Seneca, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, September 28:
Will Investigators Ever Solve the Patrick Ryan Murder?
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The last time anyone saw Patrick Ryan alive was in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 14, 2005. He was having a drink at the Captain Loomis Bar on Main Street in Clarion. He held a yard sale at the house he rented on Wood Street a few hours before.
Norma J. Barthen
Norma J. Barthen, 87, a well-known resident of 1418 Sunset Avenue, and former City of Franklin and community civic leader, died peacefully during her rest at 1:20 PM Monday, September 26, 2022 in her home; following a period of declining health. She was born April 23, 1935 in Oil City,...
Oil City Man Faces Charges for Allegedly Providing False Information in Attempt to Purchase Firearms
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing charges for providing false information in an attempt to purchase firearms from local businesses. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 20-year-old Blake Andrew Adamson, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey on September 22.
2022 Back to School Photo Winners Announced
ExploreClarion.com, exploreVenango.com, and exploreJeffersonPA.com announced the winners of the 2022 “Back to School” photo contest. Abigail and Ella Nuhfer were excited to head back to school at Cranberry High School. Their photo was submitted by Kelly Cubbon. Clarion County. Cambryn Bladel started her freshman year at Redbank Valley...
Naomi J. “Jane” Miller
Naomi J. “Jane” Miller, 77, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove in Harrisville. Born April 3, 1945 in Kane, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Edith Rodgers Snyder. Jane was a graduate of East Forest High...
Area Man Allegedly Stabs His Dog Multiple Times After It Bit Him
BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly stabbed his dog multiple times after it bit him at his residence in Brady Township on Tuesday morning. Around 7:25 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, Butler-based State Police responded to a residence on Marigold Lane, in Brady Township, Butler County, for the report of a dog bite incident.
Cranberry Mall Is on the Auction Block
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Just over two months after the Cranberry Mall was once again listed for sale on LoopNet at a price of $3.5MM, Los Angeles-based Oakwood Management Group has listed the property for sale on Ten-X, a real estate auction site. The auction is scheduled to be...
