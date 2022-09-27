Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans PelicansAdrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
fox8live.com
Karr dismantles undefeated St. Aug; Cougars take over top spot in “Big 8″ rankings
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Karr’s debut in the Catholic League was quite an eye-opener. When the Cougars met up with previously undefeated St. Augustine, on paper, it appeared it would be a closely contested game. That wasn’t the case. Karr throttled St. Aug, 49-7. Even though they forfeited...
postsouth.com
Formidable foes await local teams for Week 5
The stakes get higher for all four local football teams as the 2022 season moves into Week 5. Two squads – Plaquemine and White Castle – will work to remain unbeaten and healthy as they head into the thick of the season. St. John wants to keep its...
tigerdroppings.com
Of Course Ed Orgeron Took A Photo With The Tulane Cheerleaders
Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron continues to make the college football rounds. This past weekend he paid a visit to Tulane and didn't leave without getting a pic with the squad... She is not admiring him; she is thinking “What a Shande!”. 5 hours. I hate to break it...
kalb.com
Heart-Touching Touchdown: Local kid with Down Syndrome scores during football game
JENA, La. (KALB) - One simple play during a local youth football game in Central Louisiana turned into a moment that no one in attendance will soon forget. The crowd cheered for 10-year-old Zade Rutledge as teammates and coaches helped him race into the endzone. Zane was born with Down Syndrome but has never let that obstacle or any defender stop him from scoring.
postsouth.com
'Live Like Allie' bracelets available in Ascension Parish, Baton Rouge area locations
Live Like Allie bracelets in memory of Allison Rice are available at several Ascension Parish and Baton Rouge area locations. Rice, an LSU senior and 2019 Dutchtown High School graduate, was fatally shot in her vehicle early Sept. 16 in Baton Rouge. The locations for the bracelets were announced through...
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
Look: Football World Reacts To Tulane Cheerleaders Photo
Life is good for Coach O these days. The national title-winning college football head coach got a big buyout from LSU after getting fired. Now, the former Tigers head coach is just enjoying some football. This weekend, Coach O was spotted at the Tulane Green Wave football game. A photo...
LSU Reveille
Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?
There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
NOLA.com
See 5 fashionable homes for just over $1 million, located from downtown to Mandeville
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
brproud.com
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Geismar over weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24 at a gas station in Geismar. The winning ticket was sold at a Racetrac along La. 73 in Ascension Parish, according to the Louisiana Lottery website. “Lotto, Powerball and Mega Millions Jackpot prizes, as well...
WDSU
New Orleans sergeant arrested in St. Tammany Parish
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The New Orleans Police Department announced that a sergeant was arrested Monday night in St. Tammany Parish. According to NOPD, Third District sergeant Robert Evangelist was arrested and faces two counts of battery of a domestic partner. Evangelist was placed on emergency suspension pending...
‘Not going to allow distraction to slow it down’ - DOTD secretary looking to squash falsehoods surrounding I-10 widening project
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is moving forward with a massive project that has been proposed since the 1990′s, the I-10 widening project. Officials with DOTD say the estimated $600 million cost of the project will be worth it in the long...
fox8live.com
‘I’m tired;’ Overwhelming violence pushes DJ Jubilee away from mentoring, coaching New Orleans kids
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For 45 years, Jerome Temple, also known as DJ Jubilee, has coached and mentored New Orleans’ at-risk youth, but the city’s violence has now become too much for him. “Seeing these kids lose their life so quick... and then you don’t have an answer...
NOLA.com
Unsealed court records shed light on longtime Tangipahoa Parish politico's vote-buying scheme
Candidates who wanted to turn out votes in Tangipahoa Parish have long turned to Louis Ruffino, a seasoned political operative who once served as mayor of the town of Roseland. Ruffino offered an insider's view of the community, a deep familiarity with its players and the ability to deliver results....
WDSU
Thousands of residents in Metairie are out of power
METAIRIE, La. — Thousands of Metairie residents are currently experiencing a power outage on Tuesday evening. It has been reported that over 4,000 people are out of power due to three power poles being damaged. The power outage is near the intersection of N. Causeway Boulevard and W. Napoleon...
bizneworleans.com
Catholic Charities Announces New Director of Food for Seniors
NEW ORLEANS — Renée Davenport, a 34-year employee with Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans, has been promoted to director of the organization’s Food for Seniors program. This program is the sole agency of Louisiana’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program, which provides a monthly box of nutritional foods...
NOLA.com
Lakeshore Drive along New Orleans lakefront closed Wednesday morning due to flooding
The northerly winds that helped steer Hurricane Ian away from Louisiana caused a section of Lakeshore Drive in New Orleans to flood on Wednesday morning. Orleans Levee District Police closed Lakeshore Drive between Canal and Marconi boulevards as waves crashed over the seawall. Water from Lake Pontchartrain pooled atop parking...
postsouth.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight I-110, I-10 closures set for Baton Rouge Oct. 1
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reminds motorists that a part of I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound in Baton Rouge will be closed overnight on Oct. 1. According to a DOTD news release, the interstates won’t be closed at the same time, as they will serve as each other’s...
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents apprehended eight people after discovering narcotics at a property in Thibodaux, Louisiana. On Thursday, the arrests took place at a home on Ledet Drive.
brproud.com
Closures coming soon to I-110 and I-10
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is giving everyone a heads up about overnight closures that are happening this weekend. DOTD says “that I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound will be fully closed overnight on the evening of Saturday, October 1.”. The...
