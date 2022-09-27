ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destrehan, LA

postsouth.com

Formidable foes await local teams for Week 5

The stakes get higher for all four local football teams as the 2022 season moves into Week 5. Two squads – Plaquemine and White Castle – will work to remain unbeaten and healthy as they head into the thick of the season. St. John wants to keep its...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Of Course Ed Orgeron Took A Photo With The Tulane Cheerleaders

Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron continues to make the college football rounds. This past weekend he paid a visit to Tulane and didn't leave without getting a pic with the squad... She is not admiring him; she is thinking “What a Shande!”. 5 hours. I hate to break it...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
kalb.com

Heart-Touching Touchdown: Local kid with Down Syndrome scores during football game

JENA, La. (KALB) - One simple play during a local youth football game in Central Louisiana turned into a moment that no one in attendance will soon forget. The crowd cheered for 10-year-old Zade Rutledge as teammates and coaches helped him race into the endzone. Zane was born with Down Syndrome but has never let that obstacle or any defender stop him from scoring.
CENTRAL, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Tulane Cheerleaders Photo

Life is good for Coach O these days. The national title-winning college football head coach got a big buyout from LSU after getting fired. Now, the former Tigers head coach is just enjoying some football. This weekend, Coach O was spotted at the Tulane Green Wave football game. A photo...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
LSU Reveille

Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?

There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Geismar over weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24 at a gas station in Geismar. The winning ticket was sold at a Racetrac along La. 73 in Ascension Parish, according to the Louisiana Lottery website. “Lotto, Powerball and Mega Millions Jackpot prizes, as well...
GEISMAR, LA
WDSU

New Orleans sergeant arrested in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The New Orleans Police Department announced that a sergeant was arrested Monday night in St. Tammany Parish. According to NOPD, Third District sergeant Robert Evangelist was arrested and faces two counts of battery of a domestic partner. Evangelist was placed on emergency suspension pending...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
WDSU

Thousands of residents in Metairie are out of power

METAIRIE, La. — Thousands of Metairie residents are currently experiencing a power outage on Tuesday evening. It has been reported that over 4,000 people are out of power due to three power poles being damaged. The power outage is near the intersection of N. Causeway Boulevard and W. Napoleon...
METAIRIE, LA
bizneworleans.com

Catholic Charities Announces New Director of Food for Seniors

NEW ORLEANS — Renée Davenport, a 34-year employee with Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans, has been promoted to director of the organization’s Food for Seniors program. This program is the sole agency of Louisiana’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program, which provides a monthly box of nutritional foods...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
postsouth.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight I-110, I-10 closures set for Baton Rouge Oct. 1

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reminds motorists that a part of I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound in Baton Rouge will be closed overnight on Oct. 1. According to a DOTD news release, the interstates won’t be closed at the same time, as they will serve as each other’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home

Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents apprehended eight people after discovering narcotics at a property in Thibodaux, Louisiana. On Thursday, the arrests took place at a home on Ledet Drive.
THIBODAUX, LA
brproud.com

Closures coming soon to I-110 and I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is giving everyone a heads up about overnight closures that are happening this weekend. DOTD says “that I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound will be fully closed overnight on the evening of Saturday, October 1.”. The...
LOUISIANA STATE

