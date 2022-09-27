Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Thousands are running for gang-rehabilitation charity in Downtown Los AngelesGloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Here's where to get free coffee and cocktails on National Coffee Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
5 Best Local Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
pasadenanow.com
Commission Approves Final Design for Six-Story Hotel Building to be Built at the Corner of East Colorado Boulevard and South Madison Avenue
The Design Commission unanimously approved the proposed final design for the six-story hotel building, with 5,000 square feet of ground-level commercial space, to be built at 550-566 East Colorado Boulevard. The building’s amenities include a ground floor bar, restaurant, roof deck and outdoor seating. The project involves the construction of...
Zinc Cafe & Market opens across from the long established Zinque on Melrose.
Zinc Cafe & Market has opened its doors on the corner of Westbourne and Melrose at the former location of Le Pain Quotidien. This has no relation to the Zinque restaurant that has established a great reputation across the street and one block over. It’s the third location and the...
theregistrysocal.com
Renovations at Historic Brunswick Court Building in Pasadena to be Completed in November
PASADENA, Calif. — After 135 years, Old Town Pasadena is getting an inside look at the historic bones of the Brunswick Court Building on Colorado Boulevard. This three-story gem is being carefully revitalized by builder Abbott Construction into an upscale mixed-use office and retail space. California luxury electric car company Lucid Motors has already nominated the ground level as its newest show floor.
vanlifewanderer.com
The 12 Best El Segundo Restaurants In 2022
With the almost endless amount of El Segundo Restaurants restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Los Angeles
Celebrate National Coffee Day on Thursday at These LA Coffee Shops Ranked as Yelp's Best in the US
While some might argue everyday is National Coffee Day, the unofficial holiday kicks off Thursday. After you've enjoyed your first obligatory cup of coffee at home, head to one of these Southern California coffee shops, ranked in a recent Yelp list of the best in the U.S. Los Angeles County.
pasadenanow.com
City of Pasadena’s Free Fall ArtNight Returns in Mid-October
The City of Pasadena’s highly anticipated ArtNight returns Friday, Oct. 14, 6–10 p.m., at Pasadena’s most prominent arts and cultural institutions. Over 20 venues will showcase diverse works of art, theatre, music and dance by the best the city’s creative community has to offer. Enjoy hands-on, interactive activities for all ages and interests—all for FREE!
Eater
14 Restaurants for Crispy, Cheesy Pizza in Long Beach
Long Beach is nothing if not a tight-knit community, so it should come as no surprise that this city close to the ocean is home to so many quality independent pizza joints, both new and old. Local diners love to support their own, and with hundreds of thousands of area residents, it’s easy to find styles that range from thin and New York-adjacent to Detroit squares to Chicago creations. There are carnitas pizzas, sourdough pizzas, and even pizzas topped with Thai curry, proving that there really is a slice for everybody in the diverse Long Beach pizza scene. For a look at the best pizza in Los Angeles proper, head here.
longbeachlocalnews.com
Grocery Outlet Bargain Market Opens Newest Store In Long Beach
Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, an extreme-value grocery. retailer, has officially opened its newest location today on Willow Street in Long Beach. The store has helped create up to 33 new jobs in the community and provides big savings on name. brands, and high-quality merchandise for local consumers. Grocery Outlet offers...
RELATED PEOPLE
pasadenanow.com
La Casita Del Arroyo ‘Paint Out’ Event to Feature 20 Artists From Local Area This Weekend
At least 20 local artists will participate in this year’s “Paint Out,” a La Casita Foundation event to support the maintenance of the gardens at the historic La Casita Del Arroyo on Sunday, Oct. 2. Foundation President Polly Wheaton said residents are welcome to watch the artists...
pasadenanow.com
Latino Heritage Month Celebrates Public Art With Homage to Quetzalcoatl at Villa Park Community Center
Pasadena’s Cultural Affairs Division is celebrating Latino Heritage Month by spotlighting a prominent artwork from the City’s Public Art Collection: Homage to Quetzalcoatl by artist Dora De Larios, according to an announcement by Acting Director of Planning and Community Development Jennifer Paige. Located at the Ville Parke Community...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Where Metro and Caltrans Are Widening the 405 Freeway
In the next couple years, Metro and Caltrans plan to spend hundreds of millions of dollars widening the 405 Freeway through southwest and south L.A. County. Widening the 405 will result in more driving and more pollution in already pollution-burdened communities. The agencies’ current 405 Freeway expansion is broken up...
pasadenanow.com
Former Star-News Building New Home of Wake and Late Breakfast Burrito Chain
Wake and Late restaurants, a growing downtown Los Angeles-based breakfast burrito chain, will be occupying almost all of the 12,000-square-foot ground floor of the historic Pasadena Star-News building at 525 E. Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena. Greenbridge Investment Partners, which manages the property, said Wake and Late plans to use a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Where To Celebrate Oktoberfest In LA This Year
What's happening for Oktoberfest celebrations in Los Angeles 2022. Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Los Angeles 2022Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - Oktoberfst is here for the fall, and if you're planning on celebrating with a stein of beer in LA, you might be wondering where to go.
pasadenanow.com
Finalists Announced for the Pasadena Tournament of Roses 2023 Royal Court
Before the final round of interviews, the 28 finalists for the 2023 Royal Court presented by Citizens Business Bank took a group photo on the front steps of Tournament House on Tuesday afternoon. Applicants from 33 Pasadena area schools participated in the interview process and seven of the finalists will...
pasadenanow.com
“Art for Two: Amazing Autumn” Is Where Kids Can See Exciting Autumn-based Art Projects And Make Their Own, As Well
The Armory Center for the Arts in Pasadena hosts “Art for Two: Amazing Autumn” on Friday, Sept. 30, where kids between two and four years old and their caregivers can view many different exciting autumn-based art projects, and make their own art as well. From 12:30 to 1:30...
welikela.com
Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For October 2022
Fall is here, which means Pasadena ArtNight is right around the corner. Popping up on Friday, October 14, ArtNight coordinates free admission and community activations at over 20 Pasadena cultural institutions, galleries and venues, including USC Pacific Asia Museum, The Pasadena Museum of History, Armory Center for the Arts, The Gamble House, and Pasadena City Hall. So that’s my top news bulletin for month to come, but it’s far from your only option.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theeastsiderla.com
Rowena Reservoir ponds in Los Feliz remain empty and off-limits
Los Feliz -- You can’t see the Rowena Reservoir; it’s buried underground. But on the surface above, a cluster of ponds and waterfalls created a pleasing and refreshing sight. Until last year. That’s when the L.A. Department of Water & Power drained the decorative ponds to repair a...
kcrw.com
Section 8 waitlist opens, will landlords accept the housing vouchers?
The City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. But there will likely be 10 times as many applicants as available vouchers — plus the challenge of finding a landlord who accepts the program. California developers can provide fewer parking spaces in new buildings...
KTLA.com
Cheesy K-dogs are the latest Los Angeles food craze
Move over boring old corndogs. There’s a new pup in town and they come straight from the streets of Korea. Originally called “hasdogeu” or “hot dog” in Korean, these wonderful “cheat treats” differ from the classic American corndogs in that they consist of spicy sausage, or a block of mozzarella cheese, or half and half, if you can’t make up your mind (which is the way to go in my humble opinion.)
NBC Los Angeles
Here's When SoCal Will Feel Some Relief From the Fall Heat
Temperatures in the triple digits and 90s will linger Wednesday before a cooldown offers some relief for Southern Californians. Excessive heat warnings are in place through 8 p.m. Wednesday, extended from Tuesday. The Santa Monica Mountains was added to the Los Angeles County area under the heat warning, which also was in effect for the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.
Comments / 0