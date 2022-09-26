After September closed out the summer of 2022, October ushers in fall with some highly anticipated drops from plenty of heavy hitters in hip-hop. In the wake of having one of the most undeniable songs of the summer with "In a Minute," Lil Baby is finally ready to unleash his long-awaited third studio album, It's Only Me, on Oct. 14. The new album follows the 2021 release of The Voice of the Heroes, an 18-track joint project that saw Baby collaborating with Chicago rapper Lil Durk.

