Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Coolio’s Suspected Cause of Death: Everything We Know About How the Late Rapper Died
Gone too soon. Coolio – who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. – died at the age of 59 on September 28. Keep reading to find out his suspected cause of death, his career accomplishments and more. What Was Coolio’s Cause of Death?. While Coolio’s official cause...
Cher glows in latex bodysuit during surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week show
Cher surprised fans on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when she closed Balmain's show at Paris Fashion Week. The 76-year-old singer appeared onstage during Balmain's spring/summer 2023 show, wearing a silver latex bodysuit, black leggings and black boots. Cher joined Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, to walk down the runway to her...
Inside the World of Lil Wayne’s Influence
It’s hard to argue that Lil Wayne isn’t the most influential rapper of all time. Throughout the decades, Weezy F. Baby has continued to beef up his G.O.A.T. status over the years. In the midst of what’s been a legendary run, he's simultaneously impacted a generation of rappers that have drawn from his arsenal of attributes.
October 2022 New Music Releases
After September closed out the summer of 2022, October ushers in fall with some highly anticipated drops from plenty of heavy hitters in hip-hop. In the wake of having one of the most undeniable songs of the summer with "In a Minute," Lil Baby is finally ready to unleash his long-awaited third studio album, It's Only Me, on Oct. 14. The new album follows the 2021 release of The Voice of the Heroes, an 18-track joint project that saw Baby collaborating with Chicago rapper Lil Durk.
Snoop Dogg Appears on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Completely Bombs Multiple Puzzles
Snoop Dogg was recently a participant on an episode of the new season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and completely bombed on multiple puzzles. On Sunday (Sept. 25), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune kicked off its third season with a show featuring Snoop Dogg, actress Amanda Seales and actor Mark Duplass. During the episode, the rap legend blurted out obviously wrong answers to puzzles on numerous occasions.
Rick Ross Asks Fans to Find Him a Pair of Jeffrey Dahmer Sunglasses
Rick Ross has an interesting call to action for his legion of fans. The rapper is looking for a pair of Jeffrey Dahmer-style sunglasses. On Tuesday (Sept. 27), Rick Ross hit up Twitter with a request aimed at his 15.9 million followers as the direct result of the current craze surrounding Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the new Netflix series starring Evan Peters. Apparently, Rozay, who's known for his extensive collection of eyewear, wants someone on the internet to find him a pair of sunglasses modeled after the same look the notorious cannibalistic serial killer is known for.
Coolio Dead at 59 – Report
Coolio has reportedly died. Tonight (Sept. 28), TMZ has reported that West Coast rapper Coolio has died at the age of 59. The "Gangsta's Paradise" artist’s manager Jarez reportedly told the Hollywood gossip site that Coolio was visiting a friend at a home in Los Angeles when he passed. The rapper allegedly went into his friend's bathroom, but never came out. Paramedics were called around 4 p.m., but Coolio was pronounced dead at the scene. Jarez reportedly said the veteran rhymer died of cardiac arrest, although an official cause of death has yet to be determined.
13 Rappers Who Have Had Unusual Pets Over the Years
Hip-hop has a special affinity for dogs. Snoop Dogg morphs into a Doberman Pinscher in his 1993 music video for "Who Am I (What's My Name)." DMX—who has the name of his deceased pooch Boomer tattooed across his back—growls and barks like a dog on tracks every chance he gets. And Bow Wow remained on-brand with the titles of his first three albums, letting the doggone puppy puns fly (Beware of Dog, Doggy Bag, Unleashed). Rap has even co-opted best friend into a term of brotherly endearment (see: dawgs).
