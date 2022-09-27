Read full article on original website
santabarbarawedding.com
Podcast Episode 57 - Santa Barbara Local Items Guide with KB Events - Part 2
Today we are back with Katie and her assistant Hannah of KB Events. They have put together a local gift guide to help couples who want to showcase Santa Barbara during their wedding weekend. We have lots of suggestions for experiences and gifts. Listen along as we continue discussing ways...
santabarbarawedding.com
Classy, Grand, and Colorful Indian Wedding at the Hilton Santa Barbara
Today’s couple shared their incredible and extravagant wedding at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort with Santa Barbara Wedding Style. The day was full of bright vivid colors, multiple outfit changes, and a wonderful group of wedding vendors who made the event possible—these included Blue Lotus Insights who provided full coordination and Shawna Yamamoto who additionally added to well-thought out design of the entire day.
kclu.org
Iconic, but little known lake in Santa Monica Mountains celebrating 100th anniversary
We just climbed into a boat which left a little dock at Malibou Lake. As we slowly cruise across the lake… you might be saying what? Malibou Lake? It might be one of the best kept secrets around. But, it shouldn’t be. It’s a more than 350 acre...
Santa Barbara Independent
Surfer-Songwriter Returns forTwo Nights at the Santa Barbara Bowl
Read all of the stories in our “Fall’s Cultural Harvest” cover here. Even if he spends most of his time in Hawai‘i these days, Santa Barbara still considers Jack Johnson our own surfing-songwriting son. He studied film at UCSB, played Del Playa keggers in Isla Vista, and owns a home near the Montecito shoreline, where he lived when the town was more sleepy than chichi. If you’re a UCSB grad of a certain era, he may even be your friend, or a friend of a friend, or at least an up-close anecdote that you use to impress otherwise never-been-that-close fans of his mellow, campfire-perfect music.
santamariavalley.com
Hotels in Santa Maria Valley for Every Experience
As the perfect home base to explore California’s Central Coast, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that in Santa Maria Valley, we have some of the best hotels to fit every budget and every kind of stay. When you’re here, you’re treated like family. So, rest assured that when you do finally lay your head down after a day of exploring wine country, our buzzing foodie scene, or the many miles of expansive coastlines, that wherever you stay—you’ll always feel right at home.
Santa Barbara Independent
Cruise Ships Returning to Santa Barbara in Record Numbers Following Pandemic Pause
The Scenic Eclipse anchored a mile off Santa Barbara Harbor around noon on Tuesday, one of 30 cruise ships to make port at the city this year. Billed as a “discovery yacht” by owner Scenic of Australia, the 10-deck ship is on a 10-day cruise from Vancouver to San Diego that costs a passenger more than $4,000. Though the city reaps $10 per passenger, about a dozen swimmers, fishers, and scientists appeared at a new Harbor subcommittee last Thursday to make a case that the environmental costs exceed that amount.
Noozhawk
7771 Heron Ct, Goleta, CA 93117
Nestled in nature, this stunning and meticulously maintained home adjacent to protected open space with its end of cul-de-sac location, provides privacy and views of the preserve, Sandpiper golf course & the Channel Islands. Exceptional quality and craftsmanship rarely found in newer construction today will satisfy the most discriminating buyer. Warm, inviting & casually elegant, this home features formal & informal spaces perfect for entertaining. The great room wall of folding glass doors opens to allow seamless indoor-outdoor living to take advantage of the Pacific sea breezes & glorious Santa Barbara weather. The chef's kitchen adjacent to the great room features custom cabinetry, high end appliances, walk-in butler's pantry with 150-bottle wine refrigerator and massive granite island.
Free hazardous waste collection days in Santa Barbara County
The Santa Barbara County Public Works Departments plans to collect hazardous items free of charge for local residents. The post Free hazardous waste collection days in Santa Barbara County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
How Will Goleta Change Hollister in Old Town?
In the hope of creating a more neighborly feeling along Hollister Avenue in Old Town — as well as adding restaurant parklets and 25 more parking spaces — the City of Goleta is asking for a consultation on the new project with its citizens on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Goleta Community Center.
syvnews.com
More than 150 expected to Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Waller Park in Santa Maria
Families and friends of Alzheimer’s patients and others who support finding an end to the disease will take the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday morning in Santa Maria. After being held at Rotary Centennial Park last year, the walk will return to its original location at Waller Park, where members of the public can sign up to participate in the walk at 8:30 a.m. at 3107 Orcutt Road or just cheer for the walkers as they make laps around the grounds.
syvnews.com
'Ghosts along the Coast' brings spine-tingling storytelling to Elings Park
A female bootlegger from Prohibition, a Depression-era hobo living near the railroad tracks, a survivor of an 1853 shipwreck, a Japanese “picture bride” from the 1920s, a longtime lady lighthouse keeper, and a newspaper editor murdered in 1880 – six real or inspired-by-real figures from Santa Barbara history return from the spirit world to tell their stories over three nights as part of the first “Ghosts Along the Coast” in Santa Barbara’s Elings Park.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara City Council Slams Door on Controversial Vacation Rental Proposal
A proposal to allow vacation rentals in residential neighborhoods blew up at Tuesday's City Council meeting. Vacation rental advocates and opponents agreed in comments that the "framework" brought to the City Council was half-baked, and council members tasked the Planning Commission with working on a new plan. "We are 100%...
This is the Top Coffee Shop in California, According to Yelp
The competition across a state is very high, but the combination of quality ingredients and fine service has earned this cafe a loyal clientele. Where is the top coffee shop in California, according to Yelp online reviewersAdobe.
kclu.org
New VA facility opens on South Coast
A long sought new veterans clinic on the South Coast is now up and running in Ventura County. It’s expected to save some veterans trips to Los Angeles for specialized services. The VA’s new 50,000 square foot facility is at 5250 Ralston Road in Ventura. It replaces the old...
santabarbaraca.gov
Housing Santa Barbara Day 2022
The City will be speaking about the Affordable Ownership Program at Housing Santa Barbara Day. Over 30 community agencies and service providers will be on hand in De la Guerra Plaza on Saturday, October 8. The free event also features tenant and landlord resources, ADU resources, workforce housing information, music and entertainment, local food vendors, and activities for kids and families.
Noozhawk
‘Greatest Little Small Town Parade’ Draws a Crowd While Traveling Through Los Alamos
Tractors, children, dancers and even princesses accompanied by a unicorn made their way along Centennial Street for the “Greatest Little Small Town Parade” on Sunday morning. The parade, part of the 76th edition of the Los Alamos Old Days celebration, traveled on Centennial Street and ended at Waite...
Santa Barbara Independent
Get Wowed by Tamar’s Pita Pop-Up at Third Window
“I just wanted to make a good piece of food that I could put in someone’s hands and they would be like, ‘Wow this is delicious,’” explains Logan Jones of Tamar Central Coast Shawarma, his Middle Eastern pop-up at Third Window Brewing Company. That goal may...
sitelinesb.com
Café Stella Announced a Closing Date
••• Don’t be fooled by the name: Validation Ale is more than just a beer hall, with a robust menu of food. With those big windows and doors open, it makes a delightful place for lunch—and on the weekday I went, it was nice and quiet. The more people in your party, the easier you’ll find it to justify the totchos (above).
kclu.org
Work underway on largest ever permanent homeless housing project in Conejo Valley
Work officially kicked off Wednesday on a project to build what will be the largest project in the Conejo Valley to get homeless people into permanent housing. The Quality Inn and Suites on Conejo Boulevard in Thousand Oaks is going to be converted into apartments. The $35 million project in...
Southern California Sea Lions Are Stranded and Sick, as a Result of Harmful Algal Blooms
Harmful algal blooms can take a toll on plant life, communities and marine life alike. And right now, a serious red tide is infecting sea lions across Southern California. Hundreds of sea lions — who were mainly female — have been found stranded and sick across several local beaches. And unfortunately, most of the sea lions are sick with domoic acid poisoning, which is a result of the algal blooms.
