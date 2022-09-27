Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans PelicansAdrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
fox8live.com
Karr dismantles undefeated St. Aug; Cougars take over top spot in “Big 8″ rankings
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Karr’s debut in the Catholic League was quite an eye-opener. When the Cougars met up with previously undefeated St. Augustine, on paper, it appeared it would be a closely contested game. That wasn’t the case. Karr throttled St. Aug, 49-7. Even though they forfeited...
tigerdroppings.com
Of Course Ed Orgeron Took A Photo With The Tulane Cheerleaders
Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron continues to make the college football rounds. This past weekend he paid a visit to Tulane and didn't leave without getting a pic with the squad... She is not admiring him; she is thinking “What a Shande!”. 5 hours. I hate to break it...
fox8live.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana Lottery: $1 million winning ticket sold in Ascension Parish
A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at an Ascension Parish gas station, according to the Louisiana Lottery. According to lottery rules, the winner has until March 23, 2023 to claim the prize. The winning numbers were 3, 9, 21, 24, 29, and a Powerball of 14. For more information,...
cenlanow.com
The ‘Backpack Program’ aims to lower Louisiana’s shocking child food insecurity rate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Louisiana holds the highest food insecurity rate among children, and one program is helping students fend off hunger during the school year. Backpacks typically contain items such as binders, pencils and paper. But for some students in the Greater Baton Rouge Area, they are also used to carry meals home.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Sept. 19-23
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Sept. 19-23. Darius White, 1940 Hill St. Alexandria, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Theft Valued Over $25,000 and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.
WDSU
New Orleans sergeant arrested in St. Tammany Parish
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The New Orleans Police Department announced that a sergeant was arrested Monday night in St. Tammany Parish. According to NOPD, Third District sergeant Robert Evangelist was arrested and faces two counts of battery of a domestic partner. Evangelist was placed on emergency suspension pending...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council inducts 2022 class
Donaldsonville city officials held an induction ceremony Sept. 27 for the 2022-23 Mayor's Youth Advisory Council. Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan, State Rep. Ken Brass, Lowery Middle School Principal Michael Hilton, and the members of the city council welcomed the new class, which consists of high school students from both Donaldsonville High School and Ascension Catholic High School.
WDSU
Thousands of residents in Metairie are out of power
METAIRIE, La. — Thousands of Metairie residents are currently experiencing a power outage on Tuesday evening. It has been reported that over 4,000 people are out of power due to three power poles being damaged. The power outage is near the intersection of N. Causeway Boulevard and W. Napoleon...
bizneworleans.com
Catholic Charities Announces New Director of Food for Seniors
NEW ORLEANS — Renée Davenport, a 34-year employee with Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans, has been promoted to director of the organization’s Food for Seniors program. This program is the sole agency of Louisiana’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program, which provides a monthly box of nutritional foods...
NOLA.com
Lakeshore Drive along New Orleans lakefront closed Wednesday morning due to flooding
The northerly winds that helped steer Hurricane Ian away from Louisiana caused a section of Lakeshore Drive in New Orleans to flood on Wednesday morning. Orleans Levee District Police closed Lakeshore Drive between Canal and Marconi boulevards as waves crashed over the seawall. Water from Lake Pontchartrain pooled atop parking...
WDSU
WDSU reporter Heath Allen announces retirement
NEW ORLEANS — After 28 years at WDSU-TV, reporter Heath Allen will retire on September 30th, 2022. Allen started at WDSU in 1994. During his tenure, he has been an assignment editor, an anchor, and the news director before ultimately becoming a reporter on WDSU News This Morning. “There...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight I-110, I-10 closures set for Baton Rouge Oct. 1
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reminds motorists that a part of I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound in Baton Rouge will be closed overnight on Oct. 1. According to a DOTD news release, the interstates won’t be closed at the same time, as they will serve as each other’s...
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents apprehended eight people after discovering narcotics at a property in Thibodaux, Louisiana. On Thursday, the arrests took place at a home on Ledet Drive.
brproud.com
19-year-old from Louisiana accused of stealing car from home
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported car theft earlier this year. The investigation ended with the arrest of Jamyre Armondre Mitchell, 19, of Thibodaux. APSO said, “On April 20, 2022, deputies responded to a call from a residence...
brproud.com
Man leads deputy on 120 mph chase ending in crash into Donaldsonville home
BELLE ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) — A high-speed chase into Ascension Parish Friday resulted in the arrest of a St. James man and damages made to a patrol unit, mailboxes, and a house. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was led on a 120-mile-per-hour chase Friday, Sept. 23...
Entergy holding meetings to help inform Orleans residents on energy issues
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy will be holding meetings with the community in each district throughout Orleans Parish to give customers an opportunity to meet with employees and learn about energy efficiency, electric vehicle, bill management, and hurricane preparedness. The dates for the meetings are as follows:. Wednesday, Sept. 21,...
Loyola Maroon
Loyola grapples with unexpected passing of College of Business professor
Loyola announced the passing of College of Business faculty member and New Orleans native Iris Mack. Mack’s cause of death has not been announced and funeral arrangements will be shared once details are available. Mack recently worked with artificial intelligence and machine learning along with teaching Loyola students. She...
houmatimes.com
TPSO Seeks Houma Man in a Deadly Overnight Shooting in Gray
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred at a private residence in the 200 block of Willowdale Drive, in Gray, La. Shortly before 9:00 p.m. on September 26, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received a...
lafourchegazette.com
8 arrested after drugs found in Thibodaux residence
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 8 people last week after finding narcotics at a Thibodaux residence. Sheriff Craig Webre said that narcotics agents received an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region about drug activity at a residence in the 200 block of Ledet Drive in Thibodaux. Narcotics agents...
