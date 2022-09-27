The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Sept. 19-23. Darius White, 1940 Hill St. Alexandria, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Theft Valued Over $25,000 and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

