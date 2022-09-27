ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tigerdroppings.com

Of Course Ed Orgeron Took A Photo With The Tulane Cheerleaders

Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron continues to make the college football rounds. This past weekend he paid a visit to Tulane and didn't leave without getting a pic with the squad... She is not admiring him; she is thinking “What a Shande!”. 5 hours. I hate to break it...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim...
GEISMAR, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Sept. 19-23

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Sept. 19-23. Darius White, 1940 Hill St. Alexandria, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Theft Valued Over $25,000 and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WDSU

New Orleans sergeant arrested in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The New Orleans Police Department announced that a sergeant was arrested Monday night in St. Tammany Parish. According to NOPD, Third District sergeant Robert Evangelist was arrested and faces two counts of battery of a domestic partner. Evangelist was placed on emergency suspension pending...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Donaldsonville Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council inducts 2022 class

Donaldsonville city officials held an induction ceremony Sept. 27 for the 2022-23 Mayor's Youth Advisory Council. Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan, State Rep. Ken Brass, Lowery Middle School Principal Michael Hilton, and the members of the city council welcomed the new class, which consists of high school students from both Donaldsonville High School and Ascension Catholic High School.
WDSU

Thousands of residents in Metairie are out of power

METAIRIE, La. — Thousands of Metairie residents are currently experiencing a power outage on Tuesday evening. It has been reported that over 4,000 people are out of power due to three power poles being damaged. The power outage is near the intersection of N. Causeway Boulevard and W. Napoleon...
METAIRIE, LA
bizneworleans.com

Catholic Charities Announces New Director of Food for Seniors

NEW ORLEANS — Renée Davenport, a 34-year employee with Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans, has been promoted to director of the organization’s Food for Seniors program. This program is the sole agency of Louisiana’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program, which provides a monthly box of nutritional foods...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

WDSU reporter Heath Allen announces retirement

NEW ORLEANS — After 28 years at WDSU-TV, reporter Heath Allen will retire on September 30th, 2022. Allen started at WDSU in 1994. During his tenure, he has been an assignment editor, an anchor, and the news director before ultimately becoming a reporter on WDSU News This Morning. “There...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight I-110, I-10 closures set for Baton Rouge Oct. 1

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reminds motorists that a part of I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound in Baton Rouge will be closed overnight on Oct. 1. According to a DOTD news release, the interstates won’t be closed at the same time, as they will serve as each other’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home

Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents apprehended eight people after discovering narcotics at a property in Thibodaux, Louisiana. On Thursday, the arrests took place at a home on Ledet Drive.
THIBODAUX, LA
brproud.com

19-year-old from Louisiana accused of stealing car from home

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported car theft earlier this year. The investigation ended with the arrest of Jamyre Armondre Mitchell, 19, of Thibodaux. APSO said, “On April 20, 2022, deputies responded to a call from a residence...
PIERRE PART, LA
Loyola Maroon

Loyola grapples with unexpected passing of College of Business professor

Loyola announced the passing of College of Business faculty member and New Orleans native Iris Mack. Mack’s cause of death has not been announced and funeral arrangements will be shared once details are available. Mack recently worked with artificial intelligence and machine learning along with teaching Loyola students. She...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO Seeks Houma Man in a Deadly Overnight Shooting in Gray

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred at a private residence in the 200 block of Willowdale Drive, in Gray, La. Shortly before 9:00 p.m. on September 26, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received a...
GRAY, LA
lafourchegazette.com

8 arrested after drugs found in Thibodaux residence

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 8 people last week after finding narcotics at a Thibodaux residence. Sheriff Craig Webre said that narcotics agents received an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region about drug activity at a residence in the 200 block of Ledet Drive in Thibodaux. Narcotics agents...
THIBODAUX, LA

