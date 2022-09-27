DLP Capital and ORP Investments Acquire 297-Unit Mixed-Use Multifamily Community in Heart of Houston’s Neartown-River Oaks Submarket

Read full article on original website
Kirby Ice House opens in The Woodlands, sporting largest bar in Texas
Kirby Ice House opened at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands, on Sept. 27. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) New bar Kirby Ice House, which sports the largest bar in Texas at 141 feet, opened Sept. 27 at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands. According to a news release from public relations...
TxDOT unveils the next 10 years' worth of construction in Houston
HOUSTON — Texas just keeps growing, and now the state's rolling out a 10-year, $85-billion plan to improve roads and keep the economy moving. The Houston area will get a big chunk of that money, about $12.4 billion of the 10-year Unified Transportation Program to give us a look at what's ahead.
PHOTOS: Go inside this surprising waterfront home on the market in Kingwood for $770K
HOUSTON – Some listings jump out at us -- this one in Kingwood is one of those. The home at 2106 Lost Maples Trail is on the market for $770,000. The house has up to five bedrooms and three full and one half bathrooms. The 3,941 square-foot home sits on a 27,325 square-foot lot.
Houston's Buffalo Bayou Brewing sued after nonpayment of financial services
The Houston brewery is being sued after nonpayment of financial services.
Help is on the way: Company offers help for utility bills
New data shows Houston’s numbers are above the national average when it comes to struggling to keep the lights on. Data from KTRK shows that 26% of Houstonians struggled to pay at least one power bill during the year, which is higher than in New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, and San Francisco. The data also revealed that 36% of Houstonians had to either reduce or cut back on food or medicine to help pay for utilities.
Black-owned sneaker, streetwear store being pushed out by Galleria
After four years in the Galleria, Ken Haggerty, owner of Agenda Houston, a successful and popular Black-owned urban sneaker and streetwear retailer, has been told he can no longer operate out of his current store, and that he may be relocated to another part of the mall. The reason? According...
Kirby Ice House grand opening brings the heat to The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Woodlands residents and visitors may have noticed construction at the former site of the annual – and temporary – ice rink next to The Woodlands Mall. This new building, however, wasn’t a new ice rink; it was a new ice house. Newest...
Biggest Nail Salon in Texas — and Maybe the Country! — Shines Bright in the Heights
THIRTY-TWO YEARS AFTER immigrating to Houston from Vietnam, Tom Tran has opened his 50th nail salon — and it's the biggest one in Texas. The 10,000-square-foot Milano Nail Spa – The Heights, located in the mixed-use complex just off I-10 and Studemont that is also home to SheSpace and First Watch, might even take the title of the largest in the U.S.
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 30 to October 2, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
Hurricane Ian’s size compared to Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Major Hurricane Ian heads for Florida today, bringing significant wind damage, storm surge and flooding to a large area. For more context for Texans, an overlay of the state of Texas over Wednesday morning’s satellite and radar image of Ian show its impressive size. How...
Texas Is Home To 2 Of The Best Korean Restaurants In America
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best Korean restaurants in America.
Slingshots Take Over Texas City
Texas City’s historic 6th Street was the place to be over the past weekend as more than 10,000 people visited the area for an event that highlighted slingshot vehicles and those who have fallen in love with the unique 3-wheelers. Slingshots are not automobiles. They are motorcycles that offer...
Houston Billionaire Couple’s Foundation Gives a Record $100 Million to Improve the Buffalo Bayou For All
The Kinder Foundation's $100 million gift to Buffalo Bayou Partnership accelerates the Buffalo Bayou East Master Plan. (Rendering of the plan from the Buffalo Bayou Partnership website) Continuing its legacy of transformational support for Houston’s green spaces, the Kinder Foundation has committed a historic $100 million to the Buffalo Bayou...
Flights from Florida arrive in Houston as dozens evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian
A few flights out of Tampa and Fort Myers were scheduled to land in Houston Tuesday night. These were expected to be the last flights out of Tampa and Fort Myers.
Highway 288 reopens after power lines came down on road, police say
HOUSTON — Highway 288 reopened in both directions near MacGregor after power lines came down onto the road Wednesday night. Houston police said electricity was arcing from two power lines. They tweeted shortly before 10 p.m. that the closure could take four to five hours to clear. interactive traffic...
While Texas slides into fall, an extremely dangerous hurricane slams into Florida
Good morning. The majority of the Houston region has dropped into the low 60s this morning as cool, dry air blankets the area. This week’s front will have sticking power as Texas falls on the backside of the extremely powerful Hurricane Ian, which will bring a catastrophic storm surge to southwest Florida later today. The slow-moving storm, with sustained winds of 155 mph, is the kind of hurricane that destroys communities. Frankly, this is the kind of storm I worry most about when I think of Houston and its vulnerabilities to tropical weather. We need to be ready to help Floridians in the days and weeks ahead.
What to plant this fall in Houston
Third-year gardener Shafaq here. Driving the gardening: I'm planting my fall/winter garden now that it's bearable to be outside. The cool front will help seeds germinate. I spoke to Remi Dorosh, an expert at Buchanan's Native Plants nursery, about the best things to plant right now. Here's what she recommended:
Houston Chinese Restaurant Opens Breathtaking Heights Location
Ask a Houstonian where out-of-town guests should eat and a handful of restaurants will repeatedly be included in their recommendations: The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, Hugo’s, Himalaya, Crawfish & Noodles and Mala Sichuan Bistro — most likely the original in Chinatown. That’s the location that was named a James Beard Award finalist. However, the newest location in the Heights — a beautifully designed space in the M-K-T development at 600 North Shepherd — may now be my personal go-to (though I’d still recommend out-of-town visitors go to Chinatown).
Barrett-Jackson Returns To Houston Next Month
Barrett-Jackson returns to Houston next month from October 20-22. Barrett-Jackson says Houston 2022 will feature an eclectic mix of supercars, muscle cars, Resto-Mods, customs, classics and late-model collectible vehicles. The three-day event will have a lot to live up to given the success of Barrett-Jackson's other events this year. "This...
Your League City Regional Chamber was proud to host the ribbon cutting for Soul Lit kitchen
· Your League City Regional Chamber was proud to host the ribbon cutting for Soul Lit kitchen!. A big thanks to all who attended and welcomed our new member!. "Welcome to Soul Lit Kitchen where we cook fresh and flavorful food that will have your SOUL LIT. Your taste buds will be dancing, stomach full, & your soul SNATCHED from our one kind soul flavor plates."
