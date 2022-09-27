Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Hugging Face and ServiceNow launch BigCode, a project to open source code-generating AI systems
In a bid to change that, AI startup Hugging Face and ServiceNow Research, ServiceNow’s R&D division, today launched BigCode, a new project that aims to develop “state-of-the-art” AI systems for code in an “open and responsible” way. The goal is to eventually release a dataset large enough to train a code-generating system, which will then be used to create a prototype — a 15-billion-parameter model, larger in size than Codex (12 billion parameters) but smaller than AlphaCode (~41.4 billion parameters) — using ServiceNow’s in-house graphics card cluster. In machine learning, parameters are the parts of an AI system learned from historical training data and essentially define the skill of the system on a problem, such as generating code.
The Verge
What Figma plans to do inside Adobe
Believe it or not, Dylan Field tells me over Zoom this week, when he started Figma he was only thinking about one thing: making cool design tools. In was 2012, and Field and co-founder Evan Wallace had the idea of building design software for the web browser — making the design process live, interactive, and collaborative — in ways it hadn’t really been in software before.
TechCrunch
Penpot inks $8M as signups for its open source spin on Figma jump 5600% after Adobe’s $20B acquisition move
Now, a Spanish startup called Penpot — which is taking a new approach to design collaboration through an open source platform that brings designers and developers into the mix simultaneously — says that it’s been seeing a huge amount of adoption since the Figma deal. Today, it’s announcing some funding to capitalize on that, a reminder of how disruption is always around the corner.
TechCrunch
Coalesce lands fresh capital to transform data at ‘enterprise scale’
Petrossian met Coalesce’s other co-founder, Satish Jayanthi, at WhereScape, where the two were responsible for solving data warehouse problems for large organizations. (In computing, a “data warehouse” refers to systems used for reporting and data analysis — analysis usually germane to business intelligence.) Their clients often encountered challenges in transforming data, Petrossian says, as well as documenting these transformations in a way that made intuitive sense.
Penpot Raises $8M to Keep Designers and Developers in Sync While They Build Beautiful Products
MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Penpot, an open-source, collaborative design and prototyping platform by Kaleidos, has raised $8M to build more features for designers and developers and nurture its growing community. Decibel led the round, with existing investor Athos Capital and a number of angels participating, including VSCO president and former Figma COO Eric Wittman, Cisco’s VP of Developer Relations Strategy and Experience Grace Francisco, and Google Fonts leader Dave Crossland. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005980/en/ Penpot design workspace (Graphic: Business Wire)
Lenovo ThinkReality VRX —New All-in-One Virtual Reality Solution Designed for the Enterprise Metaverse
RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Today, Lenovo ™ announced the new all-in-one virtual reality (VR) headset engineered for the enterprise. The comfortable fitting, slim profile six-degrees-of-freedom (6DoF) ThinkReality ™ VRX features pancake optics and full color, high-resolution pass-through capabilities for mixed reality (MR) applications. The ThinkReality VRX is also supported by a full suite of end-to-end services to help businesses achieve speed-to-solution and realize return on investment faster. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005325/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
UC Berkeley Inclusive Data Program Inspires Learners From 30 Countries With the Power of Data & Analytics Using the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform
LONDON & NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- A 4-year public / private partnership between UC Berkeley Haas School of Business – Fisher Center for Business Analytics’ Program Director, Gauthier Vasseur, and Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering decision intelligence platform provider, today celebrated the milestone of teaching more than 2,000 learners in 30 countries. The Fisher Center’s Alliance for Inclusive AI (AIAI) program provides data & analytics workshops to improve inclusivity and accessibility to analytics. The Step Into Data program uses a combination of in-person and remote learning to reach people who are under-represented in AI, machine...
MIPI I3C Interop Workshop Helps Ensure Seamless Interoperability of Broad Array of Multi-Vendor Devices
PISCATAWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- The MIPI Alliance, an international organization that develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries, announces the successful completion of a MIPI I3C Interop Workshop testing event in Munich. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005475/en/ Sixteen MIPI I3C/I3C Basic implementers from seven companies engaged in a range of interoperability testing during MIPI Alliance’s I3C Interop Workshop held June 13-14 in Munich. Source: MIPI Alliance/photographer: Angelica Güc (Photo: Business Wire)
SpaceNews.com
Shift to remote work draws mixed reactions
Evona has offered employees the flexibility to work remotely since the space recruitment startup was founded in Bristol, England, in 2018. The policy was a departure from strict management in the founders’ previous jobs. Plus, they thought it would give them a competitive advantage. “We were a startup, and...
Freethink
Operation: Reimagine Surgery
Surgery has come a long way since its early days. There’s a nearly unbelievable contrast between macabre scenes from crude procedures and the high tech, robot-assisted surgeries of today. And the imagination is the limit for where the field goes from here. In this series, we explore the advances in technology that have transformed the field over the last few decades, the surprising ways it's improving patient outcomes right now, and the almost sci-fi future of tomorrow. And along the way, we meet the engineers, doctors, and patients who are at the center of it all.
How to turn off the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island
When Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island, I explained that I thought the feature was brilliant, but that I’d also like to turn it off as soon as I got my hands on the device. I worried that the animations might be too annoying, as a person who has reduced the motion of the iPhone user interface any time Apple has let me.
Nature.com
Towards a digital twin for supporting multi-agency incident management in a smart city
Cost-effective on-demand computing resources can help to process the increasing number of large, diverse datasets generated from smart internet-enabled technology, such as sensors, CCTV cameras, and mobile devices, with high temporal resolution. Category 1 emergency services (Ambulance, Fire and Rescue, and Police) can benefit from access to (near) real-time traffic- and weather data to coordinate multiple services, such as reassessing a route on the transport network affected by flooding or road incidents. However, there is a tendency not to utilise available smart city data sources, due to the heterogeneous data landscape, lack of real-time information, and communication inefficiencies. Using a systems engineering approach, we identify the current challenges faced by stakeholders involved in incident response and formulate future requirements for an improved system. Based on these initial findings, we develop a use case using Microsoft Azure cloud computing technology for analytical functionalities that can better support stakeholders in their response to an incident. Our prototype allows stakeholders to view available resources, send automatic updates and integrate location-based real-time weather and traffic data. We anticipate our study will provide a foundation for the future design of a data ontology for multi-agency incident response in smart cities of the future.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Dot-com crash lessons, reducing CAC, product-led sales
In our chat, Barber spoke about how founders can better align with investors and employees while managing uncertainty, the dangers of growing too quickly and the economic, social and emotional impacts created when so many companies close their doors at once. Many entrepreneurs have been encouraged to believe that smooth...
TechCrunch
Europe’s inaugural Women in VC Summit is the first step in a long climb towards equity
The event, organized by investors Sophie Winwood, Ruth Foxe Blader and Clarisse Lam, brought together top minds to discuss creating a more inclusive and equitable venture landscape. The conference was open only to those identifying as women, and panels included topics such as the role of LPs in diversifying tech, finding the next women-founded unicorn, and inspiring more women fund managers.
BBC
Japan's push into 'deep tech' innovation
Imagine if you could put an ultra-thin, transparent solar sheet on your window to generate energy, not just from sunlight but also artificial lights from inside your room?. Seen as the most promising next-generation solar cell, this technology, called perovskite, is exactly what Japanese start-up Enecoat Technologies is trying to develop.
getnews.info
Global Quantum Computing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.
Global Quantum Computing Market To Be Driven By Growing End Use Sectors In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026. The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Quantum Computing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Quantum Computing Market assessing the market based on its segments like offering, application, end use and major regions.
TechCrunch
Yeah, funding for creator-focused startups is drying up
The rise of creator-focused startups was not an accident; instead, a secular trend of more accessible software for more diverse areas of creative work was met with a COVID-induced economic reshuffling and a gain in the amount of time the average person spent consuming in the ensuing quarters. Advertising spending rose as well. The confluent factors led to a boom in creator-focused startup activity that got busy in 2020 and continued into 2021.
Owl Labs, the Immersive Technology Leader, Brings Its Collaborative Technology to Launch in Australia
SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Owl Labs, the first company to build AI-powered, 360-degree video conferencing solutions, has today announced its launch in Australia, with the Meeting Owl®Pro device, as the company continues to increase its presence across the APAC region to bring distributed teams together for more effective work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005421/en/ A Meeting Owl Pro enabled conference room (Photo: Business Wire)
CoinDesk
Encrypted Variable Tokens Are Set to End the Era of Static, Boring NFTs
Over the past few months, a lot of news coverage and social media discussion have focused on the supposed loss of appetite for NFTs. Top among the talking points have been the sharp declines in not only NFT values but also trading volumes on major NFT platforms like OpenSea. In...
CoinDesk
Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: University of Edinburgh
The University of Edinburgh is the sixth-oldest university in the English-speaking world. But it is responding quickly to the emergence of blockchain technology by offering multiple graduate degree programs and other research opportunities. Read the Full List: Best Universities for Blockchain 2022. With just five blockchain courses, the University of...
