Dead Island 2 will feature breakable weapons, so you might want to stock up. During an interview with VG247, developer Adam Duckett defended the game’s durability system. “Ranged weapons have ammo, so melee weapons have degradation,” he stated. “We’re generous with it; we want players to explore the full arsenal of weapons – so we have so many great mods, and so many perks, and so many other things in this game that we want players to cycle through. It also helps that players can keep a wide variety of tools in their arsenal, so they’re never going to be without something they can use.”

