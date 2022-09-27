Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
You can play a fan-made Super Mario Bros. 5 in Mario Maker 2 right now
It’s been a bit since we’ve had a brand-new 2D Mario title, but one fan has taken it upon himself to provide that to those pining for a new entry in the classic platformer franchise. After seven years of hard work, Twitter user Metroid Mike 64 has finished his unofficial Super Mario Bros. 5 using Super Mario Maker 2 on Switch — and you can play through the entire thing right now.
ComicBook
PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch
PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
The Real Reason The Sega Game Gear Was A Failure
For every video game console that becomes a massive success, there are plenty of consoles that are catastrophic failures. Even some solid devices just make a dent with gamers. Case in point: the Sega Game Gear. The Game Gear was touted as a portable alternative to the massively successful Sega...
wegotthiscovered.com
Nintendo fans are already firing blue shells at the ‘Super Mario Bros.’ trailer
Nintendo fans remain intensely skeptical about the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated movie. Let’s face it, they’re right to have their doubts: the last Mario movie has gone down in cinematic history as a bizarre disaster, Chris Pratt voicing the iconic character still feels like a very odd choice, and there are lingering doubts as to whether the plot-light video games even should be a extended to feature-length.
Polygon
Super Mario Maker 2 creator releases ‘Super Mario Bros. 5’ after 7 years of work
It finally happened, “Super Mario Bros. 5” is here! And by “here” we actually mean “fully realized and created inside Super Mario Maker 2 by a fan, not Nintendo.”. It’s been 32 years since Nintendo launched Super Mario World — the last truly classic Mario Bros. platformer before the modern era — in Japan. Since then we’ve gotten numerous 3D Mario games, modern 2D “New” Super Mario Bros. games, and even Mario games where you can make other Mario games.
msn.com
The Two Failed Games That Led To Hollow Knight
"Hollow Knight" became a revelation to 2D platforming fans when it surfaced as a part of a Kickstarter campaign in 2014. Promising a charming yet grim art style, memorable NPCs, and tough-as-nails boss battles (pun intended), the project easily hit its funding goal and several of its stretch goals in its active month. The popularity of Team Cherry's hit Metroidvania continued to grow following release, with several fans even creating an uproar over a perceived "Hollow Knight" clone featuring a similar art style and mechanics. But Team Cherry did not plant the seeds for "Hollow Knight" with ideas it generated specifically for its Kickstarter campaign. The story of the little knight began a few years earlier.
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk High "Purple/Black"
Since global popularity hit Nike’s Dunk silhouettes in 2020, highs and lows have been blasted on shelves in every colorway imaginable. However, the Swoosh sees no signs of hitting the breaks as it prepares to launch a slew of pairs to keep you locked and loaded for the fall season. Tan suede recently hit the basketball silhouette, while recognizable “Panda” tones returned with a worn-out makeover.
'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' Just Got Even More Free DLC
It’s been a busy month for Assassin’s Creed fans who received far more news than they were perhaps expecting. Ubisoft has officially unveiled Assassin’s Creed Mirage which, as I’m sure you now know, features Valhalla’s Basim and is set in ninth century Baghdad. The surprise though was the unveiling of Assassin’s Creed Codename Red and Assassin’s Creed Hexe, plus it was announced that Valhalla will receive The Last Chapter DLC in the coming months. If you need something to tide you over though, I have just the thing.
Polygon
PlayStation Plus offers Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed for October
Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and Superhot will be offered to PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers beginning Oct. 4, Sony announced on Wednesday. Hot Wheels Unleashed (for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5) is the newest game of the three, launching a year ago. Milestone’s racer isn’t necessarily a kart game — it employs strong racing physics as well as arcade-racing mechanisms like turbo boosts. It was a Polygon Recommends selection when it launched in September 2021.
Mato Seihei no Slave Chapter 92: Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers, Read Manga Online
The manga Mato Seihei no Slave is currently one of the most beloved ecchi-shounen title on online manga sites. It is written by Takahiro and drawn by Yohei Takemura, who is known for creating the famous Akame ga Kill series. They started working on their new series in 2018 one year after they finished Akame ga Kill.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet reveals Wiglett
The new arrival has drawn some unflattering comparisons
Gamespot
A Plague Tale: Requiem Has Way Too Many Damn Rats Thanks To Extra Console Ratpower
Rats were a defining feature of A Plague Tale: Innocence when it first came out in 2019, a physical embodiment of the Plague that was sweeping through Europe and a swarm that had to be avoided at all costs. For the upcoming sequel, A Plague Tale: Requiem, developer Asobo Studio has revealed how it has used current-gen console and PC power to push the limits on its unique rat technology, dialing up the number of rodents to a disgustingly impressive new level.
Y'all know about these huge lists of free, open-source game clones, right?
There are lots of classic favorites out there in free games land. It might surprise you to learn that there are very many free games that don't fit the modern free-to-play model. I say that because every time somebody posts a link to some impressive, public, open-source game project that minutely recreates some abandoned classic people seem shocked.
IGN
Best Switch Controller 2022
When it comes to controllers, Nintendo is top dog, cream of the crop, king of the hill. But, there are corners of the game controller market that even Nintendo doesn’t dominate in. That’s where we come in, having collectively tested each of the below Nintendo Switch controllers we recommend for some specific use cases. (However, we still mostly recommend Nintendo-made stuff — it’s just that well designed.)
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” Coming This Year: Best Look Yet
This Air Jordan 2 is bringing fans back to the 80s. One sneaker that is having a bit of a moment right now is the Air Jordan 2. This shoe was not very popular just a few years ago, but now, it is getting plenty of love in the form of collabs, new colorways, and, of course, retros. This is great news for fans of this silhouette who have felt left behind by the focus on the Air Jordan 1, 3, 4, and many others.
IGN
Dead Island 2 Has Breakable Weapons to Balance Its ‘Over-the-Top Mentality’
Dead Island 2 will feature breakable weapons, so you might want to stock up. During an interview with VG247, developer Adam Duckett defended the game’s durability system. “Ranged weapons have ammo, so melee weapons have degradation,” he stated. “We’re generous with it; we want players to explore the full arsenal of weapons – so we have so many great mods, and so many perks, and so many other things in this game that we want players to cycle through. It also helps that players can keep a wide variety of tools in their arsenal, so they’re never going to be without something they can use.”
With The Announcement Of The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Many Players Wonder How Terrako And Age Of Calamity Will Fit Into The Series’ Overall Timeline
In anticipation of the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, fans have been wondering how the developers will incorporate the spin-off game Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and its time-traveling breakthrough star Terrako into the main storyline. Age of Calamity revised Breath of the Wild’s canon,...
Nintendo is asking fans if they want a new Pokemon Mystery Dungeon game
A new survey asks fans what kind of games they want to see in the future
dotesports.com
Here are Splatoon 3’s patch notes for its next huge update
Splatoon 3 is due for a large update coming very soon, on Sept. 29 for North America and Sept. 30 for Japan and Europe. This patch is mainly aimed at fixing the communication and battle issues plaguing the game currently. Players will need to update their game before being able to jump back into Splatoon 3 after the update goes live.
EA unveils Monster Hunter-like 'Wild Hearts' for PC and Xbox
EA has just revealed Wild Hearts, a new action-hunting game set to launch in 2023 by Omega Force, the developers behind Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors series.
