The Longest-Serving Congresswoman Could Lose To A Republican Who Brought Jan. 6 Protesters To Washington
Rep. Marcy Kaptur has represented Toledo, Ohio, for nearly 40 years. J.R. Majewski, who was at the U.S. Capitol during the 2021 riot, might end her career.
Democrats Give Pelosi an Ultimatum: Turn on Manchin or Shut Down Government
House Democrats are souring on an agreement between Senator Joe Manchin and Democratic leadership to roll back environmental protections.
Seventy-two House Democrats sign on to letter opposing Schumer-Manchin permitting deal
More than 70 House Democrats have signed on to a letter opposing a Senate deal that would make it easier for energy producers to be granted development permits, citing the deal's restrictions on litigation and environmental reviews. The letter, originating in the Natural Resources Committee, asks Democratic House leadership not...
Mitch McConnell is 'proudly' supporting a bill that aims to prevent another Trump-style coup, saying January 6 'underscored the need for an update'
McConnell's support for the Senate bill to reform the Electoral Count Act comes just days after all but 9 Republicans voted against the House version.
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
The Senate majority leader in comments reported by Punchbowl described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as being "in trouble" ahead of the vote.
Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.
The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
Karoline Leavitt, who could become the youngest elected congresswoman, calls out 'extreme' Democrats
A Trump-aligned Republican who may become the youngest woman elected to Congress told Fox News following her primary victory that she feels confident going into the general election because Democrats' priorities are not aligned with those of the American people. Former Trump administration press official Karoline Leavitt, 25, was declared...
Schumer Breaks With Pelosi, Says House Democrats 'In Trouble': Report
Chuck Schumer was overheard telling Senate colleagues his party was in trouble during dinner at a D.C. restaurant. But is his pessimism warranted?
Ex-MSNBC host Keith Olbermann claims he used to date Kyrsten Sinema - and says she was even further left than him before reaching the Senate: Liberal pundit also promises to disclose more information about their relationship on his podcast
Former liberal MSNBC host and sportscaster Keith Olbermann revealed on Monday that he'd dated Democratic Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema over a decade ago. Olbermann, who currently hosts a podcast, didn't spare his disappointment with the moderate senator, claiming that she previously was even more liberal than him. The ex-SportsCenter and...
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
Republicans Filibuster Bill Requiring Disclosure Of Dark Money
Special interest groups have spent billions of dollars trying to influence elections. Much of it has been fueled by anonymous donors.
Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
A third of U.S. House Democrats oppose Manchin permitting deal in stopgap spending bill
WASHINGTON – The group of U.S. House Democrats asking the chamber’s leaders not to include environmental permitting changes in a stopgap spending deal this month comprises 76 members, including senior leaders of budget and spending committees and factions across the caucus’ ideological spectrum. The 76 signers on a letter sent late last week and updated […] The post A third of U.S. House Democrats oppose Manchin permitting deal in stopgap spending bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed on Wednesday a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections. The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a mob of […] The post U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Spending Bill Survives Senate Test, Staving Off Government Shutdown Threat
WASHINGTON — The Senate voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to move forward with a temporary spending package needed to keep the federal government running past Friday, drawing closer to averting a shutdown after Democrats dropped an energy proposal that had drawn bipartisan opposition. Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York...
Ted Cruz votes against bipartisan bill to prevent another Jan. 6
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, broke from his own party in voting against a bipartisan bill that would bar him from singlehandedly objecting to presidential election results, as he did on Jan. 6, 2021. The bill, dubbed the Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act, aims to prevent a...
Stopgap spending bill advances in U.S. Senate after Manchin pulls his energy plan
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate advanced a catchall spending package Tuesday that would provide billions to aid Ukraine’s war effort, help communities throughout the country recover from natural disasters and keep the federal government funded through mid-December. Democrats and Republicans voted 72-23 to move the measure toward a...
U.S. Senate headed to Thursday passage of stopgap gov't funding bill -Schumer
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate could pass a temporary government funding bill as soon as Thursday, which would avert partial government shutdowns that otherwise would begin on Saturday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday.
Biden administration kicks off student loan debt forgiveness process
The Biden administration on Thursday is kicking off its efforts toward forgiving student loan debt, sending updates on the process via email before the window to apply opens next month.
Biden cites Italy election in warning on democracy
President Joe Biden cited the far-right's election success in Italy as evidence of what he said was a danger to democracy around the world, including in the United States. "You just saw what's happened in Italy in that election.
